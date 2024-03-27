NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4206 LTS (2022 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4206 LTS (2022 LTS U2)  RoCE Commands

On This Page

RoCE Commands

roce

roce [< lossy | semi-lossless | lossless >]

[no] roce

Configures the switch to RoCE mode.

The no form of the command disables RoCE mode.

Syntax Description

Lossless

Full PFC support (this is the default when no parameter is chosen).

Semi-lossless

Micro-burst absorption (pause rx compliant, no pause propagation).

Lossy

Congestion control based on ECN marking only. No PFC support.

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # roce <mode>
switch (config) # no roce
switch (config) # show roce
RoCE mode: N/A
switch (config) #

Related Commands

 
show roce
show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce

Notes

  • Configuring RoCE without specifying a mode will configure RoCE with lossless mode.

  • Changing RoCE mode may cause interfaces toggling and, consequently, a momentary loss of data.

show roce

show roce

Displays RoCE mode information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

3.8.3000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show roce
RoCE mode      : lossless
LLDP           : disabled
Port trust mode: L3
Application TLV:
  Selector: udp
  Protocol: 4791
  Priority: 3
Port congestion-control:
  Mode: ecn, absolute
  Min : 150
  Max : 1500
PFC              : enabled
switch-priority 3: enabled
RoCE used TCs:
  ----------------------------------------------
  Switch-Priority   TC     Application   ETS
  ----------------------------------------------
  3                 3      RoCE          WRR 50%
  6                 6      CNP           Strict
RoCE buffer pools:
  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Traffic                  Type      Memory   Switch        Memory actual   Usage    Max Usage
  Pool                               [%]      Priorities
  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  lossy-default            lossy     auto     0, 1, 2, 5,   14.4M           0        0
                                              6, 7
  roce-reserved            lossless  auto     3, 4          14.4M           0        0
Exception list:
Switch priority 4 is mapped to RoCE traffic pool
LLDP is not enabled.
Interface ethernet 1/8 PFC is not enabled.
Json output:
[
    {
        "LLDP": "disabled",
        "Port trust mode": "L3",
        "RoCE mode": "lossless" 
    },
    {
        "Application TLV": [
            {
                "Priority": "3",
                "Protocol": "4791",
                "Selector": "udp" 
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        "Port congestion-control": [
            {
                "Max": "1500",
                "Mode": "ecn, absolute",
                "Min": "150" 
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        "PFC": "enabled",
        "switch-priority 3": "enabled" 
    },
    {
        "RoCE used TCs": [
            {
                "3": [
                    {
                        "Application": "RoCE",
                        "TC": "3",
                        "ETS": "WRR 50%" 
                    }
                ],
                "6": [
                    {
                        "Application": "CNP",
                        "TC": "6",
                        "ETS": "Strict" 
                    }
                ]
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        "RoCE buffer pools": [
            {
                "roce-reserved": [
                    {
                        "Type": "lossless",
                        "Switch Priorities": "3, 4",
                        "Max Usage": "0",
                        "Usage": "0",
                        "Memory actual": "14.4M",
                        "Memory [%]": "auto" 
                    }
                ],
                "lossy-default": [
                    {
                        "Type": "lossy",
                        "Switch Priorities": "0, 1, 2, 5, 6, 7",
                        "Max Usage": "0",
                        "Usage": "0",
                        "Memory actual": "14.4M",
                        "Memory [%]": "auto" 
                    }
                ]
            }
        ]
    },
    {
        "Exception list": [
            {
                "Lines": [
                    "Switch priority 4 is mapped to RoCE traffic pool",
                    "LLDP is not enabled.",
                    "Interface ethernet 1/8 PFC is not enabled." 
                ]
            }
        ]
    }

Related Commands

show roce

show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce

Notes

Interface-related properties (such as ETS, QoS, TC mapping) represent expected values for RoCE. For the state of a specific interface, please use relevant interface show command.

show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce

show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce

Display specific interfaces counters relevant to RoCE. See example below.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce
Rx:
  0                     RoCE PG packets
  0                     RoCE PG bytes
  0                     RoCE no buffer discard
  0                     CNP PG packets
  0                     CNP PG bytes
  0                     CNP no buffer discard
  0                     RoCE PFC pause packets
  0                     RoCE PFC pause duration
  0                     RoCE buffer usage (bytes)
  0                     RoCE buffer max usage (bytes)
  0                     CNP buffer usage (bytes)
  0                     CNP buffer max usage (bytes)
  0                     RoCE PG usage (bytes)
  0                     RoCE PG max usage (bytes)
  0                     CNP PG usage (bytes)
  0                     CNP PG max usage (bytes)
Tx:
  0                     ECN marked packets
  0                     RoCE TC packets
  0                     RoCE TC bytes
  0                     RoCE unicast no buffer discard
  0                     CNP TC packets
  0                     CNP TC bytes
  0                     CNP unicast no buffer discard
  0                     RoCE PFC pause packets
  0                     RoCE PFC pause duration
  0                     RoCE buffer usage (bytes)
  0                     RoCE buffer max usage (bytes)
  0                     CNP buffer usage (bytes)
  0                     CNP buffer max usage (bytes)
  0                     RoCE TC usage (bytes)
  0                     RoCE TC max usage (bytes)
  0                     CNP TC usage (bytes)
  0                     CNP TC max usage (bytes)
 
Related Commands

roce

show roce

Notes

clear roce interface ethernet 1/1

clear roce interface ethernet 1/1

Clears all the counters including the max-usage counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # clear roce interface ethernet 1/1

Related Commands

 
show interfaces ethernet 1/1 counters roce

clear counters

clear buffers interface ethernet 1/1 max-usage

Notes

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
content here