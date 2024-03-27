On This Page
sFlow
sFlow (ver. 5) is a procedure for statistical monitoring of traffic in networks.NVIDIA Onyx supports an sFlow sampling mechanism (agent), which includes collecting traffic samples and data from counters. The sFlow datagrams are then sent to a central collector.
The sampling mechanism must ensure that any packet going into the system has an equal chance of being sampled, irrespective of the flow to which it belongs. The sampling mechanism provides the collector with periodical information on the amount (and load) of traffic per interface by loading the counter samples into sFlow datagrams.
The sFlow packets are encapsulated and sent in UDP over IP. The UDP port number that is used is the standard 6343 by default.
The sFlow agent samples the data path based on packets.
Truncation and sampling rate are the two parameters that influence the flow samples. In case of congestion the flow samples can be truncated to a predefined size before it is assigned to the CPU. The truncation can be set to any value between 64 to 256 bytes with the default being 128 bytes.
The sampling rate can be adjusted by setting an average rate. The system assures that a random number of packets is sampled, however, the sample rate on average converges to the configured rate. Valid values range between 4000 to 16777215 packets.
The sFlow sends flow samples using an expanded flow sample format.
The sFlow agent samples interface counters time based. Polling interval is configurable to any value between 5-3600 seconds with the default being 20 seconds.
The sFlow sends statistical samples using an expanded counter sample format.
The following statistics are gathered by the CPU:
|
Counter
|
Description
|
Total packets
|
The number of packets that pass through sFlow-enabled ports
|
Number of flow samples
|
The number of packets that are captured by the sampling mechanism
|
Number of statistic samples
|
The number of statistical samples
|
Number of discarded samples
|
The number of samples that were discarded
|
Number of datagrams
|
The number of datagrams that were sent to the collector
The sFlow datagrams contain flow samples and statistical samples.
The sFlow mechanism uses IP protocol, therefore if the packet length is more than the interface MTU, it becomes fragmented by the IP stack. The MTU may also be set manually to anything in the range of 200-9216 bytes. The default is 1400 bytes.
sFlow must be enabled on physical or LAG interfaces that require sampling. When adding a port to a LAG, sFlow must be disabled on the port. If a port with enabled sFlow is configured to be added to a LAG, the configuration is rejected. Removing a port from a LAG disables sFlow on the port regardless of the LAG’s sFlow status.
Unlock the sFlow commands.
switch(config) # protocol sflow
Enable sFlow on the system.
switch(config) # sflow enable
Enter sFlow configuration mode.
switch(config) # sflow
switch(config sflow) #
Set the central collector’s IP.
switch(config sflow) # collector-ip
10.10.
10.10
Set the agent-ip used in the sFlow header.
switch(config sflow) # agent-ip
20.20.
20.20
(Optional) Set the sampling rate of the mechanism.
switch(config sflow) # sampling-rate
16000Warning
This means that one every 16000 packet gets collected for sampling.
(Optional) Set the maximum size of the data path sample.
switch(config sflow) # max-sample-size
156
(Optional) Set the frequency in which counters are polled.
switch(config sflow) # counter-poll-interval
19
(Optional) Set the maximum size of the datagrams sent to the central collector.
switch(config sflow) # max-datagram-size
1500
Enable the sFlow agent on the desired interfaces.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1)# sflow enable
switch(config
interfaceport-channel
1)# sflow enable
To verify the attributes of the sFlow agent:
switch (config)# show sflow
sflow protocol: enabled
sflow: enabled
sampling-rate:
16000
max-sampled-size:
156
counter-poll-interval:
19
max-datagram-size:
1500
collector-ip:
10.10.
10.10
collector-port:
6343
agent-ip:
20.20.
20.20
ingress ports:
Interfaces:
Ethernet: eth1/
1
Port-channel: po1
Statistics:
Total Samples:
2000
Number of flow samples:
1200
Estimated Number of flow discarded:
0
Number of statistic samples:
800
Number of datagrams:
300
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:
protocol sflow
|
protocol sflow
no protocol sflow
Unhides the sFlow commands.
The no form of the command deletes sFlow configuration and hides the sFlow commands.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # protocol sflow
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
sflow enable (global)
|
sflow enable
no sflow enable
Enables sFlow in the system.
The no form of the command disables sFlow without deleting the configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # sflow enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
sflow
|
sflow
Enters sFlow configuration mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # sflow
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
sampling-rate
|
sampling-rate <rate>
no sampling-rate
Configures sFlow sampling ratio.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
rate
|
Configures the number of packets passed before selecting one for sampling
Range: 4000-16777215
“0” disables sampling
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config) # protocol sflow
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
max-sample-size
|
max-sample-size <packet-size>
no max-sample-size
Configures the maximum size of sampled packets by sFlow.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
packet-size
|
The sampled packet size
Range: 64-256 bytes
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config sflow) # max-sample-size 165
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Sampled payload beyond the configured size is discarded
counter-poll-interval
|
counter-poll-interval <seconds>
no counter-poll-interval
Configures the sFlow statistics polling interval.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
seconds
|
The sFlow statistics polling interval in seconds
Range: 5-3600 seconds; “0” disables the statistic polling
|
Default
|
20 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config sflow) # counter-poll-interval 30
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
max-datagram-size
|
max-datagram-size <packet-size>
no max-datagram-size
Configures the maximum sFlow packet size to be sent to the collector.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
packet-size
|
The packet size of the packet being sent to the collector
Range: 200-9216 bytes
|
Default
|
1400 bytes
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config sflow) # max-datagram-size 9216
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This packet contains the data sample as well as the statistical counter data
collector-ip
|
collector-ip <ip-address> [udp-port <udp-port-number>]
no collector-ip [<ip-address> udp-port]
Configures the collector’s IP.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
The collector IP address
|
udp-port
|
Configures the collector UDP port number
|
Default
|
ip-address: 0.0.0.0
udf-port-number: 6343
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config sflow) # collector-ip 10.10.10.10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
agent-ip
|
agent-ip {<ip-address> | interface [ethernet <slot/port> | port-channel <channel-group>] | <if-name> | loopback <number> | vlan <id>}
no agent-ip
Configures the IP address associated with this agent.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values.
|
Syntax Description
|
interface
|
Configures a specific Ethernet/LAG interface’s agent IP
|
if-name
|
Interface name (e.g. mgmt0, mgmt1)
|
ip-address
|
The sFlow agent’s IP address (i.e. the source IP of the packet)
|
loopback
|
Loopback interface number
Range: 1-32
|
vlan
|
Interface VLAN
Range: 1-4094
|
Default
|
ip-address: 0.0.0.0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated “interface” parameters
|
Example
|
switch (config sflow) # agent-ip 20.20.20.20
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The IP address here is used in the sFlow header
clear counters
|
clear counters
Clears sFlow counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
Example
|
switch (config sflow) # clear counters
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
sflow enable (interface)
|
sflow enable
no sflow enable
Enables sFlow on this interface.
The no form of the command disables sFlow on the interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
disable
no view-port-channel member
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
3.3.4500
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# sflow enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show sflow
|
show sflow
Displays sFlow configuration and counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.3500
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated example
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
3.9.2000
|
Updated example, adding VRF field
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show sflow
|
Related Commands
|
Notes