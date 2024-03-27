On This Page
Spanning Tree Protocol
The operation of Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP) provides for rapid recovery of connectivity following the failure of a bridge/bridge port or a LAN. The RSTP component avoids this delay by calculating an alternate root port, and immediately switching over to the alternate port if the root port becomes unavailable. Thus, using RSTP, the switch immediately brings the alternate port to forwarding state, without the delays caused by the listening and learning states. The RSTP component conforms to IEEE standard 802.1D 2004.
RSTP enhancements is a set of functions added to increase the volume of RSTP in NVIDIA switches. It adds a set of capabilities related to the behavior of ports in different segments of the network. For example: the required behavior of a port connected to a non-switch entity, such as host, is to converge quickly, while the required behavior of a port connected to a switch entity is to converge based on the RSTP parameters.
Additionally, it adds security issues on a port and switch basis, allowing the operator to determine the state and role of a port or the entire switch should an abnormal event occur. For example: If a port is configured to be root-guard, the operator will not allow it to become a root-port under any circumstances, regardless of any BPDU that will have been received on the port.
When two ports on a switch are part of a loop, the STP port priority and port path cost configuration determine which port on the switch is put in the forwarding state and which port is put in the blocking state.
To configure port priority use the following command:
switch (config
interface ethernet <inf>)# spanning-tree port-priority <
0-
240>
To configure port path cost use the following command:
switch (config
interface ethernet <inf>)# spanning-tree cost <
1-
200000000>
Port type has the following configuration options:
edge – is not assumed to be converged by the RSTP learning/forwarding mechanism. It converges to forwarding quickly.Warning
It is recommended to configure the port type for all ports connected to hosts as edge ports.
normal – is assumed to be connected to a switch, thus it tries to be converged by the RSTP learning/forwarding. However, if it does not receive any BPDUs, it is operationally moved to be edge.
network – is assumed to be connected only to a switch or bridge.
Each of these configuration options is mutually exclusive.
Port type is configured using the command spanning-tree port type. It may be applied globally on the switch (Config) level, which configures all switch interfaces. Another option is to configure ports individually by entering the interface’s configuration mode.
Global configuration:
switch(config)# spanning-tree port type {edge , normal , network}
default
Interface configuration:
switch(config
interfaceethernet <inf>)# spanning-tree port type {edge , normal, network}
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:
Using BPDU filter prevents the CPU from sending/receiving BPDUs on specific ports.
BPDU filtering is configured per interface. When configured, the port does not send any BPDUs and drops all BPDUs that it receives. To configure BPDU filter, use the following command:
switch (config
interface ethernet <inf>)# spanning-tree bpdufilter {enable | disable}
BPDU guard is a security feature which, when enabled, will move the port to "down (suspended)" mode in case it receives BPDU packets. This feature becomes useful when connecting to an unauthorized switch.
To configure BPDU guard use the following command:
switch (config
interface ethernet <inf>)# spanning-tree bpduguard {enable , disable}
Logging Example In Case of a BPDU Guard Event
Oct
29
22:
55:
30 r-anaconda-
01 issd[
7375]: TID
140652362820224: [issd.WARNING]: NPAPI_WRN: warning RstHandleInBpdu Received
BPDU on Port Eth1/
12 with BPDU guard enabled. Disabling Port.
Loop guard is a feature that prevents loops in the network.
When a blocking port in a redundant topology transitions to the forwarding state (accidentally), an STP loop occurs. This happens when BPDUs are no longer received by one of the ports in a physically redundant topology.
Loop guard is useful in switched networks where devices are connected point-to-point. A designated bridge cannot disappear unless it sends an inferior BPDU or brings the link down on a point-to-point connection.
The loop guard configuration is only allowed on “network” and “normal” port types.
If loop guard is enabled and the port does not receive BPDUs, the port is put into an inconsistent state (blocking) until the port starts to receive BPDUs again. A port in the inconsistent state does not transmit BPDUs. If BPDUs are received again, loop guard alters its inconsistent state condition. STP converges to a stable topology without the failed link or bridge after loop guard isolates the failure.
Disabling loop guard moves all loop-inconsistent ports to listening state.
To configure loop guard use the following command:
switch (config
interface ethernet <inf>)# spanning-tree guard loop
Configuring root guard on a port prevents that port from becoming a root port. A port put in root-inconsistent (blocked) state if an STP convergence is triggered by a BPDU that makes that port a root port. The port is unblocked after the port stops sending BPDUs.
To configure loop guard use the following command:
switch (config
interface ethernet <inf>)# spanning-tree guard root
Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) is a mandatory protocol to run on L2 Ethernet networks to eliminate network loops and the resulting broadcast storm caused by these loops. Multiple STP (MSTP) enables the virtualization of the L2 domain into several VLANs, each governed by a separate instance of a spanning tree which results in a network with higher utilization of physical links while still keeping the loop free topology on a logical level.
Up to 64 MSTP instances can be configured on a switch.
Rapid Per-VLAN Spanning Tree (RPVST) flavor of the STP provides finer-grained traffic by paving a spanning-tree instance per each configured VLAN. Like MSTP, it allows a better utilization of the network links comparing to RSTP.
The following figure exhibits a typical RPVST network configuration to get a better utilization on the inter-switch trunk ports.
RPVST and VLAN Limitations
When the STP of the switch is set to RPVST, spanning tree is set on each of the configured VLANs in the system by default. To enable the spanning tree mode, the command “spanning-tree” must be run.
Each VLAN runs an STP state machine and an RPVST instance. There is a global limitation on the number of active state machines that can operate inNVIDIA Onyx. Enforcement of this limitation is done through the maximum number of VLANs allowed in the system (128).
The state machine takes attributes like forward time, hello time, max age and priority, etc.
When configuring priority on a VLAN in RPVST, the operational priority given to the VLAN is a summation of what the user configured and the value of the VLAN itself. For example, running “spanning-tree vlan 10 priority 32768” yields a priority of 32778 for VLAN 10.
RPVST and RSTP Interoperability
RPVST domains can be interconnected by a standard 802.1Q domain that runs RSTP protocol. While the RSTP domain builds a single common instance spanning tree, the RPVST domains at the edge continue to build a tree per VLAN while exchanging tagged RPVST multicast BPDUs.
(This exchange may happen on untagged RPVST BPDUs as well.) The switch devices that are in the boundary between the RPVST and the RSTP domains should be configured as RPVST mode.
When set to RPVST mode, the switch continues to run the common instance spanning tree (CIST) state machine on VLAN 1 by exchanging IEEE BPDUs with the legacy RSTP switches.
To successfully connect RSTP and RPVST domains, the system administrator must align the native VLAN configuration across all network switches, or in other words, the internal identification of untagged packets to VLAN.
spanning-tree
|
spanning-tree
no spanning-tree
Globally enables spanning tree.
The no form disables spanning tree.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Spanning tree is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # no spanning-tree
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
spanning-tree mode
|
spanning-tree mode {mst | rst | rpvst}
no spanning-tree mode
Changes spanning tree mode.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
mst
|
Multiple spanning tree
|
rst
|
Rapid spanning tree
|
rpvst
|
Rapid per-VLAN spanning tree
|
Default
|
rst
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
The number of VLANs supported by RPVST is 128
spanning-tree (timers)
|
spanning-tree [forward-time <time in secs> | hello-time <time in secs> | max-age <time in secs>]
no spanning-tree [forward-time | hello-time | max-age | priority]
Configures spanning tree timers.
The no form of the command sets the timer to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
forward-time
|
Controls how fast a port changes its spanning tree state from Blocking state to Forwarding state
Parameter range: 4-30 seconds
|
hello-time
|
Determines how often the switch broadcasts its hello message to other switches when it is the root of the spanning tree
Parameter range: 1-2 seconds
|
max-age
|
Sets the maximum age allowed for the Spanning Tree Protocol information learnt from the network on any port before it is discarded
Parameter range: 6-40 seconds
|
Default
|
forward-time: 15 seconds
hello-time:2 seconds
max-age: 20 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree forward-time
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
The following formula applies on the spanning tree timers: 2*(ForwardTime -1)>=MaxAgeTime >= 2*(Hello Time + 1)
spanning-tree port type (default global)
|
spanning-tree port type {edge [bpdufilter | bpduguard] | network [bpduguard] | normal [bpduguard]} default
no spanning-tree port type default
Configures all switch interfaces as edge/network/normal ports. These ports can be connected to any type of device.
The no form of the command disables the spanning tree operation.
|
Syntax Description
|
edge
|
Assumes all ports are connected to hosts/servers
|
bpdufilter
|
Configures to enable the spanning tree BPDU filter
|
bpduguard
|
Configures to enable the spanning tree BPDU guard
|
network
|
Assumes all ports are connected to switches and bridges
|
normal
|
The port type (edge or network) determines according to the spanning tree operational mode
|
Default
|
normal
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.0008
|
Updated command syntax
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree port type edge default
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
spanning-tree priority
|
spanning-tree priority <bridge-priority>
no spanning-tree priority
Sets the spanning tree bridge priority.
The no form of the command sets the bridge priority to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
bridge-priority
|
Sets the bridge priority for the spanning tree
Value must be in increments of 4096, starting from 0 (accepted values: 0, 4096, 8192, 12288, 16384, 20480, 24576, 28672, 32768, 36864, 40960, 45056, 49152, 53248, 57344, 61440)
|
Default
|
32786
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree priority 4096
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
spanning-tree port-priority
|
spanning-tree port-priority <priority>
no spanning-tree port-priority
Configures the spanning-tree interface priority.
The no form of the command returns configuration to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
priority
|
Spanning tree interface priority
Possible values: 0, 16, 32,48, 64, 80, 96, 112, 128,144, 160, 176, 192, 208, 224, 240
|
Default
|
128
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.3.4500
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # spanning-tree port-priority 16
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
spanning-tree cost
|
spanning-tree cost <port cost>
no spanning-tree cost
Configures the interface cost of the spanning tree.
The no form of the command returns configuration to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
port cost
|
Sets the spanning tree cost of an interface.
Range: 0-200000000
|
Default
|
The default cost is derived from the interface speed:
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.3.4500
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # spanning-tree cost 1000
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
spanning-tree port type
|
spanning-tree port type <port type>
no spanning-tree port type
Configures spanning-tree port type
The no form of the command returns configuration to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
default
|
According to global configuration.
|
edge
|
Assumes all ports are connected to hosts/servers.
|
normal
|
The port type (edge or network) determines according to the spanning tree operational mode.
|
network
|
Assumes all ports are connected to switches and bridges.
|
bpdufilter
|
Configures to enable the spanning tree BPDU filter.
|
bpduguard
|
Configures to enable the spanning tree BPDU guard.
|
Default
|
Globally defined by the command “spanning-tree port type <port-type> default”.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.3.4500
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # spanning-tree port type edge
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
spanning-tree guard
|
spanning-tree guard {loop | root}
no spanning-tree guard {loop | root}
Configures spanning-tree guard.
The no form of the command returns configuration to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
loop
|
Enables loop-guard on the interface.
If the loop-guard is enabled, upon a situation where the interface fails to receive BPDUs the switch will not egress data traffic on this interface.
|
root
|
Enables root-guard on the interface.
If root-guard is enabled on the interface, the interface will never be selected as root port.
|
Default
|
loop-guard and root-guard are disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.3.4500
|
Added MPO configuration mode
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # spanning-tree guard root
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
spanning-tree bpdufilter
|
spanning-tree bpdufilter {disable | enable}
no spanning-tree bpdufilter
Configures spanning-tree BPDU filter on the interface. The interface will ignore any BPDU that it receives and will not send PDBUs, The STP state on the port will move to the forwarding state.
The no form of the command returns the configuration to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
disable
|
Disables the BPDU filter on this port
|
enable
|
Enables the BPDU filter on this port
|
Default
|
BPDU filter is disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # spanning-tree bpdufilter enable
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
This command can be used when the switch is connected to hosts
clear spanning-tree counters
|
clear spanning-tree counters
Clears the spanning-tree counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear panning-tree counters
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
spanning-tree mst max-hops
|
spanning-tree mst max-hops <max-hops>
no spanning-tree mst max-hops
Specifies the max hop value inserts into BPDUs that sent out as the root bridge.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
max-hops
|
Max hop value
Range: 6-40
|
Default
|
20
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree mst max-hops 20
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
spanning-tree mst priority
|
spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> priority <priority>
no spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> priority
Configures the specified instance’s priority number.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
mst-instance
|
MST instance
Range: 1-64
|
priority
|
MST instance port priority
Value must be in increments of 4096, starting from 0 (accepted values: 0, 4096, 8192, 12288, 16384, 20480, 24576, 28672, 32768, 36864, 40960, 45056, 49152, 53248, 57344, 61440)
|
Default
|
32768
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree mst 1 priority 32768
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
spanning-tree mst vlan
|
spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> vlan <vlan-id>
no spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> vlan <vlan-id>
Maps a VLAN or a range of VLANs into an MSTP instance.
The no form of the command unmaps a VLAN or a range of VLANs from MSTP instances.
|
Syntax Description
|
mst-instance
|
MST instance
Range: 1-64
|
vlan-id
|
A single VLAN or a a range of VLANs
Formats: “<vlan>” or “<from-vlan>-<to-vlan>” (see Example below)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree mst 1 vlan 10-20
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
This command is available when global STP mode is set to MST
spanning-tree mst revision
|
spanning-tree mst revision <number>
no spanning-tree mst revision
Configures the MSTP revision number.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
MST revision number
Range: 0-65535
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config)# spanning-tree mst revision 1
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
spanning-tree mst name
|
spanning-tree mst name <name>
no spanning-tree mst name
Configures the MSTP name.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
name
|
MST name: Up to 32 characters
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config)# spanning-tree mst name mymst
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
spanning-tree mst root
|
spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> root <role>
no spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> root
Changes the bridge priority for the specified MST instance to the following values:
The no form of the command sets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
mst-instance
|
MSTP instance
Range: 1-64
|
role
|
Possible values: “primary” or “secondary”
|
Default
|
primary
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# spanning-tree mst 1 root primary
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
spanning-tree mst port-priority
|
spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> port-priority <priority>
no spanning-tree mode
Changes the spanning tree mode.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
mst-instance
|
MST instance
Range: 1-64
|
priority
|
MST instance port priority
Valid values are: 0, 16, 32, 48, 64, 80, 96, 112, 128, 144, 160, 176, 192, 208, 224 and 240
|
Default
|
rst
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# spanning-tree mst 1 port-priority 32768
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
This command is available when global STP mode is set to MST
spanning-tree mst cost
|
spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> cost <cost-value>
no spanning-tree mode
Configures the cost per MSTP instance.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
mst-instance
|
MST instance
Range: 1-64
|
cost-value
|
MST instance port cost
Range: 0-200000000
|
Default
|
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# spanning-tree mst 1 cost 4000
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
This command is available when global STP mode is set to MST
spanning-tree vlan forward-time
|
spanning-tree vlan <vid> forward-time <secs>
no spanning-tree vlan <vid> forward-time
Configures how fast an interface changes its spanning tree state from Blocking to Forwarding.
The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
secs
|
Parameter range: 4-30 seconds.
|
Default
|
15 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree vlan 10 forward-time 15
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
spanning-tree vlan hello-time
|
spanning-tree vlan <vid> hello-time <secs>
no spanning-tree vlan <vid> hello-time
Configures how often the switch broadcasts its hello message to other switches when it is the root of the spanning tree.
The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
vid
|
VLAN ID
|
secs
|
Range: 1-2 seconds
|
Default
|
2 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree vlan 10 hello-time 2
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
spanning-tree vlan max-age
|
spanning-tree vlan <vid> max-age <secs>
no spanning-tree vlan <vid> max-age
Sets the maximum age allowed for the Spanning Tree Protocol information learned from the network on any port before it is discarded.
The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
secs
|
Range: 6-40 seconds
|
Default
|
20 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree vlan 10 max-age 20
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
spanning-tree vlan priority
|
spanning-tree vlan <vid> priority <priority>
no spanning-tree vlan <vid> priority
Configures RPVST instance port priority.
The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
vid
|
VLAN ID
|
priority
|
MST instance port priority
Value must be in increments of 4096, starting from 0 (accepted values: 0, 4096, 8192, 12288, 16384, 20480, 24576, 28672, 32768, 36864, 40960, 45056, 49152, 53248, 57344, 61440)
|
Default
|
32768
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # spanning-tree vlan 10 priority 32768
|
Related Commands
|
show spanning-tree
|
Notes
show spanning-tree
|
show spanning-tree
Displays spanning tree information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.4.1100
|
Updated example with R and G flags
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
3.6.6102
|
Added note on MLAG spanning-tree cost
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show spanning-tree
|
Related Commands
|
clear spanning-tree counters
spanning-tree
|
Notes
|
show spanning-tree detail
|
show spanning-tree detail
Displays detailed spanning-tree configuration and statistics.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.1.0000
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated example
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
clear spanning-tree counters
spanning-tree
|
Notes
show spanning-tree interface
|
show spanning-tree interface {ethernet <slot>/<port> | port-channel <port-channel> | mlag-port-channel <mlag-port-channel>
Display running state for specific interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
ethernet
|
Ethernet interface
|
port-channel
|
LAG instance
|
mlag-port-channel
|
MLAG instance
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show spanning-tree 1/2
|
Related Commands
|
clear spanning-tree counters
spanning-tree
|
Notes
show spanning-tree mst
|
show spanning-tree mst [details | <instance> interface {ethernet <slot>/<port> | port-channel <port-channel> | mlag-port-channel <mlag-port-channel>}]
Displays basic multi-spanning-tree information.
|
Syntax Description
|
details
|
Displays detailed multi-spanning-tree configuration and statistics
|
ethernet
|
Ethernet interface
|
port-channel
|
LAG instance
|
mlag-port-channel
|
MLAG instance
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # switch (config) # show spanning-tree mst
MST0:
|
Related Commands
|
clear spanning-tree counters
spanning-tree
|
Notes
show spanning-tree root
|
show spanning-tree root
Displays root multi-spanning-tree information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4150
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show spanning-tree root
Instance Priority MAC addr Root Cost Hello Time Max Age FWD Dly Root Port
|
Related Commands
|
clear spanning-tree counters
spanning-tree
|
Notes
show spanning-tree vlan
|
show spanning-tree vlan <vid> [detail | interface {ethernet <slot>/<port> | port-channel <port-channel> | mlag-port-channel <mlag-port-channel>}]
Displays spanning-tree protocol information.
|
Syntax Description
|
vid
|
VLAN ID. Range is also supported
Format: <vid1>[-<vid2>]
|
detail
|
Displays detailed RPVST configuration and statistics
|
ethernet
|
Ethernet interface
|
port-channel
|
LAG instance
|
mlag-port-channel
|
MLAG instance
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.1100
|
3.6.5000
|
Updated example output
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show spanning-tree vlan 1 detail
Switch ethernet-default
|
Related Commands
|
clear spanning-tree counters
spanning-tree
|
Notes
show spanning-tree vlan topo-change-history
|
show spanning-tree vlan <vid> topo-change-history
Displays spanning-tree topology change notification history per VLAN.
|
Syntax Description
|
vid
|
VLAN ID
Format: <vid1>[-<vid2>]
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4110
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show spanning-tree vlan 50 topo-change-history
|
Related Commands
|
spanning-tree
|
Notes
show spanning-tree mst topo-change-history
|
show spanning-tree mst <mst-instance> topo-change-history
Displays spanning-tree topology change notification history per instance.
|
Syntax Description
|
mst-instance
|
MST instance
Range: 1-64
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4110
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show spanning-tree mst 5 topo-change-history
|
Related Commands
|
spanning-tree
|
Notes
show spanning-tree topo-change-history
|
show spanning-tree topo-change-history
Displays spanning-tree topology change notification history.
|
Syntax Description
|
mst-instance
|
MST instance
Range: 1-64
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4110
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show spanning-tree topo-change-history
|
Related Commands
|
spanning-tree
|
Notes