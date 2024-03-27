Storm control may be enabled on L2 Ethernet ports, LAGs, and MLAGs to monitor inbound traffic to prevent disruptions caused by a broadcast, multicast, or unicast traffic storm on the physical interfaces.

Storm control utilizes a bandwidth-based method to measure traffic where packets exceeding the percentage level specified by the user are dropped.

Users are able to monitor broadcast, unknown unicast, and unregistered multicast traffic while supporting different thresholds for each type or monitor a summary of all the previously mentioned traffic with one threshold.