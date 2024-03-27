NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4206 LTS (2022 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4206 LTS (2022 LTS U2)  Upgrading HA Groups

Upgrading HA Groups

If fallback is ever necessary in an HA group, all cluster nodes must have the same OS version installed and they must be immediately reloaded.

To upgrade NVIDIA Onyx version without affecting an HA group:

  1. Identify the HA group master.

    For MLAG. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config)# show mlag-vip
MLAG VIP
========
MLAG group name: my-mlag-group
MLAG VIP address: 10.234.23.254 /24
Active nodes: 2
 
Hostname             VIP-State            IP Address
----------------------------------------------------
SwitchA              master               10.234.23.1
SwitchB              standby              10.234.23.254

  2. Upgrade standby node in the HA group according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".

  3. Wait until all standby nodes have rejoined the group.

    Warning

    In situations of heavy CPU load or noisy network, it is possible that another node assumes the role of cluster master before all standby nodes have rejoined the group. If this happens, you may stop waiting and proceed directly to step 4.

    Warning

    When slave upgrade is complete and the master is still in the lower version, MACs are not learned by the slave switch system (except for traffic flood) until master switch upgrade is complete.

  4. Upgrade the master node in the HA group according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
content here