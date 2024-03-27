Upgrading MLAG-STP Setup
To upgrade NVIDIA Onyx on an MLAG-STP setup from 3.6.610x to this version, there are two possible procedures:
Procedure 1
Make sure there are no loops in the fabric.
Disable STP. Run:
switch(config) # no spanning-tree
Perform the upgrade according to steps 1-10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".
Enable STP – this step may lead to traffic loss while the STP state is converging. Run:
switch(config) # spanning-tree
Procedure 2:
Shutdown all ports except for the MLAG IPL Port-Channel on the MLAG stanby switch, make sure not to shutdown the MLAG IPL Port-Channel ports.
Save configuration. Run:
switch(config) # configuration write
Upgrade MLAG stanby switch according to steps 1–10 in "Upgrading Operating System Software".
Once the MLAG stanby switch is back online with the new version, use "show mlag" and "show mlag-vip" commands and verify both processes are up. Next enable all ports on the MLAG stanby switch, and verify all ports are back online.
Upgrade MLAG master according to steps 1–3 above, and use the below command to reboot the master:
switch(config) # reload force immediate
Once the MLAG master is back online with the new version, use "show mlag" and "show mlag-vip" command and verify all is up. Next enable all ports on the MLAG master, and verify all ports are back online.