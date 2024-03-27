On This Page
Upgrading System Firmware
NVIDIA Onyx software package version has a default switch firmware version. When you update the operating system software to a new version, an automatic firmware update process will be attempted by NVIDIA Onyx. This process is described below.
Upon rebooting your switch system after updating the OS software, the OS compares its default firmware version with the currently programmed firmware versions on all the switch modules.
If one or more of the switch modules is programmed with a firmware version other than the default version, then the OS automatically attempts to burn the default firmware version instead.
If a firmware update takes place, then the login process is delayed a few minutes.
To verify that the firmware update was successful, log into your switch and run the command “show asic-version” (can be run in any mode). This command lists all of the switch modules along with their firmware versions. Make sure that all the firmware versions are the same and match the default firmware version. If the firmware update failed for one or more modules, then the following warning is displayed.
Some subsystems are not updated with a default firmware.
If you detect a mismatch in firmware version for one or more modules of the switch system, please contact your assigned field application engineer.
To perform an automatic firmware update by the OS for a different switch firmware version without changing the OS version, import the firmware package as described below. The OS sets it as the new default firmware and performs the firmware update automatically as described in the previous subsections.
Default Firmware Change on Standalone Systems
Import the firmware image (.mfa file). Run:
switch(config) # image fetch scp:
//root@1.1.1.1:/tmp/fw-SIB-rel-11_1600_0200-FIT.mfaPassword (
ifrequired): *******
100.0% [###############################################################################]
switch(config) # image
default-chip-fw fw-SIB-rel-11_1600_0200-FIT.mfa Installing
defaultfirmware image. Please wait... Default Firmware
11.1600.
0200updated. Please save configuration and reboot
for
newFW to take effect.
Save the configuration. Run:
switch(config) # configuration write
Reboot the system to enable auto update.