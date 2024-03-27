The Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol (VRRP) is a computer networking protocol that provides for automatic assignment of available IP routers to participating hosts. This increases the availability and reliability of routing paths via automatic default gateway selections on an IP subnetwork.

The protocol achieves this by creating virtual routers, which are an abstract representation of multiple routers (that is, a master and backup routers, acting as a group). The default gateway of a participating host is assigned to the virtual router instead of a physical router. If the physical router that is routing packets on behalf of the virtual router fails, another physical router is selected to automatically replace it. The physical router that is forwarding packets at any given time is called the master router.

VRRP provides information on the state of a router, not the routes processed and exchanged by that router. Each VRRP instance is limited, in scope, to a single subnet. It does not advertise IP routes beyond that subnet or affect the routing table in any way.

Routers have a priority of between 1-255 and the router with the highest priority becomes the master. The configurable priority value ranges from 1-254, the router which owns the interface IP address as one of its associated IP addresses has the priority value 255. When a planned withdrawal of a master router is to take place, its priority can be lowered, which means a backup router will preempt the master router status rather than having to wait for the hold time to expire.NVIDIA Onyx supports IPv4 in VRRP version 2, and IPv6 in VRRP version 3.