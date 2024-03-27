Data centers are being increasingly consolidated and outsourced in an effort to improve the deployment time of applications and reduce operational costs, and applications are constantly raising demand for compute, storage, and network resource. Thus, in order to scale compute, storage, and network resources, physical resources are being abstracted from their logical representation, in what is referred to as server, storage, and network virtualization. Virtualization can be implemented in various layers of computer systems or networks.

Multi-tenant data centers are taking advantage of the benefits of server virtualization to provide a new kind of hosting—a virtual hosted data center. Multi-tenant data centers are ones where individual tenants could belong to a different company or a different department. To a tenant, virtual data centers are similar to their physical counterparts, consisting of end-stations attached to a network, complete with services such as load balancers and firewalls. To tenant systems, a virtual network looks like a normal network, except that the only end-stations connected to the virtual network are those belonging to a tenant’s specific virtual network.

How a virtual network is implemented does not generally matter to the tenant; what matters is that the service provided (Layer 2 (L2) or Layer 3 (L3)) has the right semantics, performance, etc. It could be implemented via a pure routed network, a pure bridged network, or a combination of bridged and routed networks.

VXLAN (Virtual eXtensible Local Area Network) addresses the above requirements of the L2 and L3 data center network infrastructure in the presence of virtual networks in a multi-tenant environment. It runs over the existing networking infrastructure and provides a means to “stretch” an L2 network. Each overlay bridge is called a VXLAN segment. Only machines within the same VXLAN segment can communicate with each other. Each VXLAN segment is identified through a 24-bit segment ID called “VXLAN Network Identifier (VNI)”. A network endpoint which performs a conversion from virtual to physical network and back is called VXLAN Tunnel End-Point or VTEP.

In virtual environments, it is typically required to use logical switches to forward traffic between different virtual machines (VMs) on the same physical host, between virtual machines and the physical machines and between networks. Virtual switch environments use an OVSDB management protocol for configuration and state discovery of the virtual networks. OVSDB protocol allows programmable access to the database of virtual switch configuration.