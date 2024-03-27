Web Interface Overview

On This Page
The NVIDIA Onyx package equipped with web-based GUI that accepts input and provides output by generating webpages that can be viewed by the user using a web browser.
The maximum allowed number of WebUI session is 225. Trying to open new sessions beyond this limitation is rejected.
Upon initial login through the web interface, if the initial login was not completed through the CLI the following prompt will appear (by default, password hardening is enabled).
The password may be required to be changed upon initial login through the web interface if initial login was not completed through the CLI.
Upon initial login do the following:
Login as admin.
If the following screen appears (this screen will appear if default password was never changed), type in a new password ("admin" may be reused as the new password).
Only after successfully changing the admin password (this must be done first), change the monitor password. If the password is not changed, all pages (besides the logout page) will be locked.
After successfully changing the monitor password, the home page may be accessed and the system may be used.
Click on the home page link or wait 5 seconds until the countdown reaches 0 and the page is redirected automatically.
Warning: Entering the monitor user before the default password is changed will block the system (all pages besides the logout page will be blocked).
The web interface makes available the following perspective tabs:
Setup
System
Security
Ports
Status
Ethernet Management
IP Route
Make sure to save your changes before switching between menus or submenus. Click the “Save” button to the right of “Save Changes?”.
The Setup menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
|
Submenu Title
|
Description
|
Interfaces
|
Obtains the status of, configures, or disables interfaces to the fabric. Thus, you can: set or clear the IP address and netmask of an interface; enable DHCP to dynamically assign the IP address and netmask; and set interface attributes such as MTU, speed, duplex, etc.
|
Routing
|
Configures, removes or displays the default gateway, and the static and dynamic routes
|
Hostname
|
Configures or modifies the hostname
Configures or deletes static hosts
Note: Changing hostname stamps a new HTTPS certificate
|
DNS
|
Configures, removes, modifies or displays static and dynamic name servers
|
Login Messages
|
Edits the login messages: Message of the Day (MOTD), Remote Login message, and Local Login message
|
Address Resolution
|
Adds static and dynamic ARP entries, and clears the dynamic ARP cache
|
IPSec
|
Configures IPSec
|
Neighbors
|
Displays IPv6 neighbor discovery protocol
|
Virtualization
|
Manages the virtualization and virtual machines
|
Virtual Switch Mgmt
|
Configures the system profile
|
Web
|
Configures web user interface and proxy settings
|
SNMP
|
Configures SNMP attributes, SNMP admin user, and trap sinks
|
Email Alerts
|
Configures the destination of email alerts and the recipients to be notified
|
XML gateway
|
Provides an XML request-response protocol to get and set hardware management information
|
JSON API
|
Manages JSON API
|
Logging
|
Sets up system log files, remote log sinks, and log formats
|
Configurations
|
Manages, activates, saves, and imports OS configuration files, and executes CLI commands
|
Docker
|
Manages docker images and containers.
|
Date and Time
|
Configures the date, time, and time zone of the switch system
|
NTP
|
Configures NTP (Network Time Protocol) and NTP servers
|
Licensing
|
Manages OS licenses
The System menu makes available the following sub-menus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
|
Submenu Title
|
Description
|
Modules
|
Displays a graphic illustration of the system modules. By moving the mouse over the ports in the front view, a pop-up caption is displayed to indicate the status of the port. The port state (active/down) is differentiated by a color scheme (green for active, gray/black for down). By moving the mouse over the rear view, a pop-up caption is displayed to indicate the leaf part information.
|
Inventory
|
Displays a table with the following information about the system modules: module name, type, serial number, ordering part number and ASIC firmware version
|
Power Management
|
Displays a table with the following information about the system power supplies: power supply name, power, voltage level, current consumption, and status. A total power summary table is also displayed providing the power used, the power capacity, and the power available.
|
OS Upgrade
|
Displays the installed OS images (and the active partition), uploads a new image, and installs a new image
|
Reboot
|
Reboots the system. Make sure that you save your configuration prior to clicking reboot.
The Security menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
|
Submenu Title
|
Description
|
Users
|
Manages (setting up, removing, modifying) user accounts
|
Admin Password
|
Modifies the system administrator password
|
SSH
|
Displays and generate host keys
|
AAA
|
Configures AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting) security services such as authentication methods and authorization
|
Login Attempts
|
Manages login attempts
|
RADIUS
|
Manages Radius client
|
TACACS+
|
Manages TACACS+ client
|
LDAP
|
Manages LDAP client
|
Certificate
|
Manages certificates
The Ports menu displays the port state and enables some configuration attributes of a selected port. It also enables modification of the port configuration. A graphical display of traffic over time (last hour or last day) through the port is also available.
|
Submenu Title
|
Description
|
Ports
|
Manages port attributes, counters, transceiver info and displays a graphical counters histogram
|
Phy Profile
|
Provides the ability to manage PHY profiles
|
Monitor Session
|
Displays monitor session summary and enables configuration of a selected session
|
Telemetry
|
Displays and configures telemetry
The Status menu makes available the following submenus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
|
Submenu Title
|
Description
|
Summary
|
Displays general information about the switch system and the OS image, including current date and time, hostname, uptime of system, system memory, CPU load averages, etc.
|
Profile and Capabilities
|
Displays general information about the switch system capabilities such as the enabled profiles (e.g IB/ETH) and their corresponding values
|
What Just Happened
|
Displays and configures What Just Happened packet drop reasons
|
Temperature
|
Provides a graphical display of the switch module sensors’ temperature levels over time (1 hour). It is possible to display either the temperature level of one module’s sensor or the temperature levels of all the module sensors’ together.
|
Power Supplies
|
Provides a graphical display of one of the switch’s power supplies voltage level over time (1 hour)
|
Fans
|
Provides a graphical display of fan speeds over time (1 hour). The display is per fan unit within a fan module.
|
CPU Load
|
Provides a graphical display of the management CPU load over time (1 hour)
|
Memory
|
Provides a graphical display of memory utilization over time (1 day)
|
Network
|
Provides a graphical display of network usage (transmitted and received packets) over time (1 day). It also provides per interface statistics.
|
Logs
|
Displays the system log messages. It is possible to display either the currently saved system log or a continuous system log.
|
Maintenance
|
Performs specific maintenance operations automatically on a predefined schedule
|
Alerts
|
Displays a list of the recent health alerts and enables the user to configure health settings
|
Virtualization
|
Displays the virtual machines, networks and volumes
The ETH Mgmt menu makes available the following sub-menus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
|
Submenu Title
|
Description
|
Spanning Tree
|
Configures and monitors spanning tree protocol
|
MAC Table
|
Configures static mac addresses in the switch, and displays the MAC address table
|
Link Aggregation
|
Configures and monitors aggregated Ethernet links (LAG) and configures LACP
|
VLAN
|
Manages the switch VLAN table
|
MLAG
|
Manages multi-chassis LAGs
|
IGMP Snooping
|
Manages IGMP snooping in the switch
|
ACL
|
Manages Access Control in the switch
|
Priority Flow Control
|
Manages priority flow control
|
BGP
|
Manages the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)
|
BGP IPv4
|
Displays the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) IPv4 information
|
BGP IPv6
|
Displays the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) IPv6 information
The IP Route menu makes available the following sub-menus (listed in order of appearance from top to bottom):
|
Submenu Title
|
Description
|
Router Global
|
Enables/disables IP routing protocol
|
IP Route
|
Configures, removes, and displays the routing table for router interfaces
|
IP Interface
|
Displays router interfaces
|
Address Resolution
|
Displays the address resolution (ARP) table for router interfaces
|
IP Diagnostic
|
Not implemented