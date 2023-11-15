On This Page
- 802.1x Operating Modes
- Configuring 802.1x
- Dot1x Commands
- protocol dot1x
- dot1x clear-statistics
- dot1x pae authenticator
- dot1x host-mode
- dot1x port-control
- dot1x radius-server host
- dot1x reauthenticate
- dot1x system-auth-control
- dot1x timeout reauthentication
- dot1x timeout quiet-period
- dot1x timeout tx-period
- dot1x max-req
- show dot1x
- show dot1x interfaces ethernet
- show dot1x interfaces ethernet statistics
- show dot1x radius
802.1x Protocol
The 802.1x (dot1x) standard describes a way to authenticate hosts (or supplicants) and to allow connection only to a list of allowed hosts pre-configured on an authentication server. The authentication is performed by the switch (authenticator) which negotiates the authentication with a RADIUS server (authentication server). This allows to block traffic from non-authenticated sources.
The 802.1x protocol defines the following roles:
Supplicant – the host. It provides the authentication credentials to the authenticator and awaits approval.
Authenticator – the device that connects the supplicant to the network, and checks the authentication with the authentication server. The authenticator is also in charge of blocking and isolating of new client till authenticated and allowing communication once the client has passed the authentication. The switch acts as an authenticator.
Authentication server – a RADIUS server which can authenticate the user.
The 802.1x is available only on access physical ports. It is not available on LAG and MLAG ports.
A local analyzer port cannot support 802.1x protocol.
802.1x cannot be activated on router port interfaces.
802.1x cannot run on a port configured to switchport trunk or hybrid.
Management interfaces cannot be configured as 802.1x port access entity (PAE) authenticators.
The following operating modes are supported in 802.1x:
Single host – only one supplicant can communicate through the port.Once authentication of the supplicant is accepted by the authentication server, the switch allows it access. If the supplicant logs off or the port state is changed, the port becomes unauthenticated. And if a different supplicant tries to access through this port, its bidirectional traffic is discarded (including authentication traffic).Note
An exception to this is multicast and broadcast traffic which do get transmitted over the interface once authenticated and are exposed to an unauthorized supplicant if it exists.
Multi-host mode – allows connection of multiple hosts over a single port. Only the first supplicant is authenticated. Subsequent hosts have network access without the need to authenticate.
Enable 802.1x protocol.
switch(config) # protocol dot1x
Enable the system as authenticator.
switch(config) # dot1x system-auth-control
Configure RADIUS server parameters.
switch(config) # dot1x radius-server host
10.10.
10.10key my4uth3nt1c4t10nk3y retransmit
2timeout
3
Enter the configuration mode of an Ethernet interface.
switch(config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
1
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1) #
Configure the interface as a port access entity authenticator.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1) # dot1x pae authenticator
Configure the interface to perform authentication on ingress traffic.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1) # dot1x port-control auto
Verify 802.1x configuration.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1) # show dot1x interfaces ethernet
1/
1Eth1/
1PAE Status: Enabled Configured host mode: Multi-host Configured port-control: Auto Authentication status: Unauthorized Re-Authentication: Disabled Re-Authentication period (sec): - Tx wait period (sec):
30Quiet period (sec):
60Max request retry:
2Last EAPOL RX source MAC:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00:
00
protocol dot1x
|
protocol dot1x
no protocol dot1x
Enables 802.1x EAPOL protocol.
The no form of the command disables 802.1x EAPOL protocol.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config)# protocol dot1x
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x clear-statistics
|
dot1x clear-statistics
Resets the 802.1x counters on all or a specific port.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config)# dot1x clear-statistics
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x pae authenticator
|
dot1x pae authenticator
no dot1x pae authenticator
Configures the port as a 802.1x port access entity (PAE) authenticator.
The no form of the command disables the port from being a 802.1x PAE authenticator.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2)# dot1x system-auth-control
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x host-mode
|
dot1x host-mode [multi-host | single-host]
no dot1x host-mode
Configures the authentication mode to either multi-host or single-host.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
multi-host
|
Sets the interface to operate in a port-based mode
|
single-host
|
Sets the interface to operate in a MAC-based mode with support of a single supplicant per interface
|
Default
|
single-host
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
3.4.2300
|
Added “single-host” option
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2)# dot1x host-mode single-host
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x port-control
|
dot1x port-control [auto | force-authorized | force-unauthorized]
no dot1x port-control
Configures 802.1x port access entity (PAE) port-control.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
auto
|
The authenticator uses PAE authentication services to allow or block the port traffic
|
force-authorized
|
Allows traffic on this port regardless of supplicant authorization
|
force-unauthorized
|
Blocks traffic on this port regardless of supplicant authorization
|
Default
|
Force-authorized
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2)# dot1x port-control auto
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x radius-server host
|
dot1x radius-server host <IP address> [enable | auth-port <port> | key <password> | prompt-key | retransmit <retries> | timeout <seconds>]
no dot1x radius-server host <IP address> enable
Configure 802.1x RADIUS server IP address.
The no form of the command disables 802.1x RADIUS server.
|
Syntax Description
|
auth-port
|
Sets 802.1x RADIUS port to use with this server
Range: 1-65535
|
enable
|
Sets 802.1x RADIUS as administratively enabled
|
key
|
Configures 802.1x global RADIUS shared secret for servers
|
prompt-key
|
Prompts for key, rather than entering on command line
|
retransmit
|
Configure 802.1x global RADIUS retransmit count for servers
Range: 0-5 seconds
|
timeout
|
Configures 802.1x global RADIUS timeout value for servers
Range: 1-60 seconds
|
Default
|
auth-port: 1812
key: empty string
retransmit: 1
timeout: 3
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config)# dot1x radius-server host 10.10.10.10 auth-port 65535 prompt-key enable
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
dot1x reauthenticate
|
dot1x reauthenticate
no dot1x reauthenticate
Enables supplicant re-authentication according to the configuration of command “dot1x timeout reauthentication”.
The no form of the command disables supplicant re-authentication.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2)# dot1x reauthenticate
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x system-auth-control
|
dot1x system-auth-control
no dot1x system-auth-control
Enables the system as authenticator.
The no form of the command disables the system as authenticator.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config)# dot1x system-auth-control
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x timeout reauthentication
|
dot1x timeout reauthentication <period>
no dot1x timeout reauthentication
Configures the number of seconds between re-authentication attempts.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
period
|
Time in second
Range: 1-65535
|
Default
|
3600 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2)# dot1x timeout reauthentication 3600
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x timeout quiet-period
|
dot1x timeout quiet-period <period>
no dot1x timeout quiet-period
Configures the number of seconds that the authenticator remains quiet following a failed authentication exchange with the supplicant.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
period
|
Time in second
Range: 1-65535
|
Default
|
60 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2)# dot1x timeout quiet-period 60
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x timeout tx-period
|
dot1x timeout tx-period <period>
no dot1x timeout tx-period
Configures the maximum number of seconds that the authenticator waits for supplicant response of EAP-request/identify frame before retransmitting the request.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
period
|
Time in second
Range: 1-65535
|
Default
|
30 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2)# dot1x timeout quiet-period 30
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
dot1x max-req
|
dot1x max-req <retries>
no dot1x max-req
Configures the maximum amount of retries for the authenticator to communicate with the supplicant over EAP.
The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
retries
|
The number of request retries
Range: 1-10
|
Default
|
2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2)# dot1x max-req 2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show dot1x
|
show dot1x
Displays 802.1x information on all interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show dot1x
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show dot1x interfaces ethernet
|
show dot1x interfaces ethernet <slot>/<port>
Displays 802.1x interface information.
|
Syntax Description
|
<slot>/<port>
|
Ethernet interface
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show dot1x interfaces ethernet 1/2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show dot1x interfaces ethernet statistics
|
show dot1x interfaces ethernet <slot>/<port> statistics
Displays 802.1x interface information.
|
Syntax Description
|
<slot>/<port>
|
Ethernet interface
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show dot1x interfaces ethernet 1/2 statistics
Eth1/2
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show dot1x radius
|
show dot1x radius
Displays 802.1x RADIUS settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.2008
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show dot1x radius
|
Related Commands
|
Notes