Appendix: Feature Support per IC and CPU Type
The following table lists which features are supported by which IC family and CPU type.
New features added on release 3.6.81xx and beyond are supported on Spectrum-based switches only.
|
Feature
|
NVIDIA Spectrum Family
|
Image Maintenance via ONIE
|
Yes
|
IPv6
|
Yes
|
JSON
|
Yes
|
OpenFlow 1.0
|
Yes
|
OpenFlow 1.3
|
Yes
|
PIM
|
Yes
|
PTP
|
Yes
|
QoS RED & ECN
|
Yes
|
S&F config
|
Yes
|
Signal Degradation Monitoring
|
Yes
|
Shared Buffers
|
Yes
|
Storm Control
|
Yes
|
Telemetry (histograms and threshold)
|
Yes
|
User Defined Keys
|
Yes
|
VXLAN
|
Yes