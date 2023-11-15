Appendix: What Just Happened (WJH) Events
|
Drop Reason Group
|
Drop Reason
|
Comment
|
L1
|
Port admin down
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Auto-negotiation failure
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Logical mismatch with peer link
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Link training failure
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Peer is sending remote faults
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Bad signal integrity
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Cable/transceiver is not supported
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Cable/transceiver is unplugged
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Calibration failure
|
Port Down Reason
|
L1
|
Port state changes
|
Counter
|
L1
|
Symbol error
|
Counter
|
L1
|
CRC error
|
Counter
|
Forwarding
|
MLAG port isolation
|
Not supported for port isolation implemented with system ACL
|
Forwarding
|
Destination MAC is reserved (DMAC=01-80-C2-00-00-0x)
|
Forwarding
|
VLAN tagging mismatch
|
Forwarding
|
Ingress VLAN filtering
|
Forwarding
|
Ingress spanning tree filter
|
Forwarding
|
Unicast MAC table action discard
|
Currently not supported
|
Forwarding
|
Multicast egress port list is empty
|
Forwarding
|
Port loopback filter
|
Forwarding
|
Source MAC is multicast
|
Forwarding
|
Source MAC equals destination MAC
|
Forwarding
|
Non-routable packet
|
Currently not supported
|
Forwarding
|
Blackhole route
|
Forwarding
|
Unresolved next-hop
|
Forwarding
|
Blackhole ARP/neighbor
|
Forwarding
|
IPv6 destination in multicast scope FFx0:/16
|
Forwarding
|
IPv6 destination in multicast scope FFx1:/16
|
Forwarding
|
Non-IP packet
|
Forwarding
|
Unicast destination IP but non-unicast destination MAC
|
Forwarding
|
Destination IP is loopback address
|
Forwarding
|
Source IP is multicast
|
Forwarding
|
Source IP is in class E
|
Forwarding
|
Source IP is loopback address
|
Forwarding
|
Source IP is unspecified
|
Forwarding
|
Checksum or IP ver or IPv4 IHL too short
|
Forwarding
|
Multicast MAC mismatch
|
Forwarding
|
Source IP equals destination IP
|
Forwarding
|
IPv4 source IP is limited broadcast
|
Forwarding
|
IPv4 destination IP is local network (destination = 0.0.0.0/8)
|
Forwarding
|
IPv4 destination IP is link local
|
Forwarding
|
Ingress router interface is disabled
|
Forwarding
|
Egress router interface is disabled
|
Forwarding
|
IPv4 routing table (LPM) unicast miss
|
Forwarding
|
IPv6 routing table (LPM) unicast miss
|
Forwarding
|
Router interface loopback
|
Forwarding
|
Packet size is larger than MTU
|
Forwarding
|
TTL value is too small
|
Forwarding
|
Overlay switch – source MAC is multicast
|
Forwarding
|
Overlay switch – source MAC equals destination MAC
|
Forwarding
|
Decapsulation error
|
ACL
|
Ingress port ACL
|
ACL
|
Ingress router ACL
|
ACL
|
Egress port ACL
|
ACL
|
Egress router ACL
|
Buffer
|
Tail drop
|
Buffer
|
WRED