On This Page
- Config
- Config Router
- shutdown
- address-family
- aggregate-address
- bestpath as-path multipath-relax
- bgp default
- bgp fast-external-fallover
- bgp listen limit
- bgp listen range peer-group
- bgp redistribute-internal
- cluster-id
- client-to-client reflection
- distance
- graceful-restart stalepath-time
- maximum-paths
- neighbor
- neighbor activate
- neighbor advertisement-interval
- neighbor allowas-in
- neighbor default-originate
- neighbor description
- neighbor ebgp-multihop
- neighbor export-localpref
- neighbor fall-over bfd
- neighbor graceful-restart helper
- neighbor import-localpref
- neighbor local-as
- neighbor maximum-prefix
- neighbor next-hop-peer
- neighbor next-hop-self
- neighbor next-hop-unchanged
- neighbor password
- neighbor no-password
- neighbor peer-group
- neighbor remote-as
- neighbor remove-private-as
- neighbor route-map
- neighbor no-route-map
- neighbor route-reflector-client
- neighbor send-community
- neighbor shutdown
- neighbor soft-reconfiguration
- neighbor soft-reconfiguration inbound
- neighbor timers
- neighbor transport connection-mode passive
- neighbor update-source
- neighbor no-update-source
- neighbor weight
- network
- redistribute
- router-id
- route-map
- timers bgp
- vni
- vni rd
- vni route-target
- vni auto-create
- route-table prefix-list
- Show
- show {ip | ipv6} bgp
- show ip bgp address-family
- show ip bgp community
- show ip bgp evpn
- show ip bgp evpn summary
- show ip bgp exceptions
- show ip bgp neighbors
- show ip bgp neighbors advertised/received address-family
- show ip bgp neighbors received
- show ip bgp neighbors received detail
- show ip bgp paths
- show ip bgp peer-group
- show ip bgp summary
- show ip bgp update-group
- show ip bgp vrf summary
- IP AS-Path Access-List
- IP Community-List
BGP Commands
protocol bgp
|
protocol bgp
no protocol bgp
Enables BGPv4, and unhides BGP related commands.
The no form of the command deletes all BGP configuration and hides BGP related commands.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config)# protocol bgp
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
|
Notes
clear ip bgp
|
clear ip bgp <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel | all> [soft] [in | out]
Clears BGP learned routes from the BGP table and resets the connection to the neighbor.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
A BGP peer IP address. Only the specified neighbor is reset.
|
all
|
All BGP peers. All BGP neighbors are reset.
|
soft
|
Clears BGP learned routes from the BGP table without resetting the connection to the neighbor
|
in
|
Inbound routes are reset
|
out
|
Outbound routes are reset
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
First release
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated description
|
3.6.3004
|
Removed “out” parameter
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# clear ip bgp all
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This command removes BGPv4 learned routes from the routing table, reads all routes from designated peers, and sends routes to those peers as required.
router bgp
|
router bgp <as-number>
no router bgp <as-number>
Creates and enters a BGP instance with the specified AS number.
The no form of the command deletes all router BGP instance configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
as-number
|
Autonomous system number: A unique number to be used to identify the AS. The AS is a number which identifies the BGP router to other routers and tags the routing information passed along.
Range: 1-4294967295
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated syntax description
|
3.8.1112
|
Modified range
|
Example
|
switch (config)# router bgp 100
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
|
Notes
shutdown
|
shutdown
no shutdown
Gracefully disables BGP protocol without removing existing configuration.
The no form of the command enables BGP.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# no shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
address-family
|
address-family <ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast | l2vpn-evpn>
Enables selected address family configuration mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4-unicast
|
Enables IPv4 address family configuration mode
|
ipv6-unicast
|
Enables IPv6 address family configuration mode
|
l2vpn-evpn
|
Enables EVPN address family configuration mode
|
Default
|
IPv4
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
3.6.8100
|
Added “l2vpn-evpn” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 65001) # address-family l2vpn-evpn
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
aggregate-address
|
aggregate-address <ip_prefix_length> [summary-only] [as-set] [attribute-map]
no aggregate-address <ip_prefix_length> [summary-only] [as-set] [attribute-map]
Creates an aggregate route in the BGP database.
The no form of the command disables ECMP across AS paths.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip_prefix_length
|
Destination to aggregate
|
summary-only
|
Contributor routes are not advertised
|
as-set
|
Includes AS_PATH information from contributor routes as AS_SET attributes
|
attribute-map
|
Assigns attribute values in set commands of the map’s permit clauses. Deny clauses and match commands in permit clauses are ignored.
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 4) # aggregate-address 3.5.3.7 /32
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
bestpath as-path multipath-relax
|
bestpath as-path multipath-relax [force]
no bestpath as-path multipath-relax [force]
Enables ECMP across AS paths.
The no form of the command disables ECMP across AS paths.
|
Syntax Description
|
force
|
Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated description and notes
|
3.6.3004
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# bestpath as-path multipath-relax
|
Related Commands
|
maximum-paths
|
Notes
|
bgp default
|
no bgp default {ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast}
disable bgp default {ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast}
Reverts protocol to initial state (IPv4 enabled), enabling setting address families as default for peer or peer-group activation.
Disables setting address families as default for peer or peer-group activation.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4-unicast
|
IPv4 unicast address family (enabled by default)
|
ipv6-unicast
|
IPv6 unicast address family (disabled by default)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
3.6.4110
|
Added support for IPv6
|
3.8.1000
|
Updated command syntax
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp default ipv4-unicast
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This command can be used multiple times and each address family can be configured separately.
bgp fast-external-fallover
|
bgp fast-external-fallover
no bgp fast-external-fallover
Terminates eBGP sessions of any directly adjacent peer without waiting for the hold-down timer to expire if the link used to reach the peer goes down.
The no form of the command waits for hold-down timer to expire before terminating eBGP sessions.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
no bgp fast-external-fallover
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp fast-external-fallover
|
Related Commands
|
maximum-paths
|
Notes
|
Although this feature improves BGP conversion time, it may cause instability in your BGP table due to a flapping interface.
bgp listen limit
|
bgp listen limit <maximum>
no bgp listen limit
Limits the number of dynamic BGP peers allowed on the switch.
The no form of the command resets to the default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
maximum
|
The maximum number of dynamic BGP peers to be allowed on the switch
Range: 1-128
|
Default
|
100
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp listen limit 101
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
bgp listen range peer-group
|
bgp listen range <ip-prefix> peer-group <peer-group-name> remote-as <as-number>
no bgp listen range <ip-prefix> <length>
Identifies a range of IP addresses from which the switch will accept incoming dynamic BGP peering requests.
After applying the no form of the command, the switch will no longer accept dynamic peering requests on the range.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address
|
length
|
Mask length (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.254)
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
remote-as <as-number>
|
Remote peer’s number
|
Default
|
100
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp listen range 10.10.10.10 /24 peer-group my-group remote-as 13
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
bgp redistribute-internal
|
bgp redistribute-internal
no bgp redistribute-internal
Enables iBGP redistribution into an interior gateway protocol (IGP).
The no form of the command disables iBGP redistribution into an interior gateway protocol (IGP).
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-prefix
|
IP address
|
length
|
Mask length (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.254)
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
remote-as <as-number>
|
Remote peer’s number
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# bgp redistribute-internal
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
cluster-id
|
cluster-id <ip-address> [force]
no cluster-id <ip-address> [force]
Configures the cluster ID in a cluster with multiple route reflectors.
The no form of the command resets the cluster ID for route reflector.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
The route reflector cluster ID.
|
force
|
Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up
|
Default
|
Cluster ID is the same as Router ID
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.2.1000
|
3.4.0000
|
Updated syntax description
|
3.6.3004
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# cluster-id 10.10.10.10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
client-to-client reflection
|
client-to-client reflection
no client-to-client reflection
The switch will be configured as a route reflector.
The no form of the command stops the switch from being a route reflector
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
client-to-client reflection is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.2.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# client-to-client reflection
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
distance
|
distance <external> <internal> <local>
no distance
Sets the administrative distance of the routes learned through BGP.
The no form of the command resets the administrative distance its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
external
|
Administrative distance for external BGP routes
Range: 1-255
|
internal
|
Administrative distance for internal BGP routes
Range: 1-255
|
local
|
Administrative distance for local BGP routes
Range: 1-255
|
Default
|
external: 20
internal: 200
local: 200
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# distance 10 20 30
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
graceful-restart stalepath-time
|
graceful-restart stalepath-time <interval>
no graceful-restart stalepath-time
Configures the maximum time that stale routes from a restarting BGP neighbor are retained after a BGP session is reestablished with that peer.
The no form of the command resets to the default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
interval
|
Time in seconds
Range: 1-3600
|
Default
|
300 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# graceful-restart stalepath-time 350
|
Related Commands
|
Note
maximum-paths
|
maximum-paths [ibgp] <maximum-path>
Configures the maximum number of parallel eBGP/iBGP routes that the switch installs in the routing table.
|
Syntax Description
|
ibgp
|
Sets the configuration on the internal BGP
|
maximum-path
|
The number of routes to install to the routing table
Range: 1-32
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated description and notes
|
3.6.4070
|
Updated maximum-path range
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# maximum-paths ibgp 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
neighbor
|
neighbor <ethernet | port-channel>
no neighbor <ethernet | port-channel>
Configures a neighbor.
The no form of the command removes the neighbor, dropping the connection and all routes if already connected.
|
Syntax Description
|
ethernet
|
Ethernet type interface
|
port-channel
|
LAG type interface
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.9.0500
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor interface ethernet 1/17
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
router bgp
|
Notes
|
neighbor activate
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> activate
Sends advertisement for given address-family to neighbor.
The no form of the command removes the command from running-config and enables inheritance.
The disable form of the command sets boolean value to false and disables inheritance.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Neighbor IP address
|
peer-group
|
Peer group name
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
config router bgp address-family
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
3.6.4110
|
Added “disable” option to the command
|
3.6.8100
|
Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# no neighbor 10.10.10.1 activate
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:
neighbor advertisement-interval
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> advertisement-interval <delay>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> advertisement-interval
Sets the minimum route advertisement interval (MRAI) between the sending of BGP routing updates.
The no form of the command disables this function.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr
|
A BGP peer IP address
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
delay
|
Time (in seconds) is specified by an integer
Range: 0-600; where “0” disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
30 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated description of “delay” parameter
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 advertisement-interval 100
Without address family:
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/3 advertisement-interval 7
With address family—can be done only on peer group not on single neighbor:
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/3 advertisement-interval 7
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
When configuring an advertisement interval to a BGP session, this interval is implemented per prefix route of that session. For example: If a session is configured with advertisement interval of 100 seconds, when it first learns a new route it automatically sends an update on this route. If it learns another route in the same prefix as the initial route, it waits for 100 seconds. But if it learns another route in a different prefix it immediately advertises that route and does not wait another 100 seconds.
neighbor allowas-in
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> allowas-in [number]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> allowas-in
Configures the switch to permit the advertisement of prefixes containing duplicate autonomous switch numbers (ASNs).
The no form of the command disables this function.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
A BGP peer IP address
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
number
|
Number of switch’s (ASN) allowed in path
Range: 0-10; where “0” disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated description of “number” parameter
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 allowas-in 2
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 allowas-in
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
router bgp <as-number>
|
Notes
|
Neighbors from the same AS as the router are considered as iBGP peers, and neighbors from other ASs are considered eBGP peers.
neighbor default-originate
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> default-originate [route_map_name]
Enables advertisement of the default route to a specified neighbor or peer group.
The no form of the command disables advertisement of the default route and enables inheritance.
The disable form of the command disables advertisement of the default route and disables inheritance.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Neighbor IPv4 address
|
peer-group
|
Peer group name
|
route_map_name
|
Route map name that modifies default route attributes
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
3.6.4110
|
Added “disable” option to the command
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.1 default-originate default-attr
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 default-originate
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
neighbor description
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> description <string>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> description
Associates descriptive text with the specified peer or peer group.
The no form of the command removes the description from the peer.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
string
|
Free string, up to 80 characters in length
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
No description
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 description The next door neighbor
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 description test desc
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The peer description only appears in the show commands
neighbor ebgp-multihop
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> ebgp-multihop [<ttl>]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> ebgp-multihop
Enables BGP to connect to external peers that are not directly connected to the switch.
The no form of the command resets the value to the default (TTL = 1).
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
ttl
|
Time-to-live
Range: 1-255 hops; where “1” disables connecting to external peers and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
Default
|
ttl—1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated Default
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated description of “ttl” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 ebgp-multihop 5
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
|
Notes
|
The command does not establish the multi-hop if the only route to the peer is the default route (0.0.0.0)
neighbor export-localpref
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> export-localpref <value>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> export-localpref
Configures the local preference value sent to the specified peer or peer group.
The no form of the command resets the local preference to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
value
|
Preference value
Range: 0-2147483647; where “100” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
100
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated description of “value” parameter
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 export-localpref 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 export-localpref 66
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
neighbor fall-over bfd
|
neighbor <ip-address| ip-address | peer-group-name> fall-over bfd
no neighbor <ip-address | ip-address | peer-group-name> fall-over bfd
Disables BFD as a mechanism to detect failure.
The no form of the command enables BFD neighbor.
|
Syntax Description
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 bfd
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The command “no neighbor <ip_address> fall-over bfd” affects traffic. BGP will restore the connection based on Hello protocol.
neighbor graceful-restart helper
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> graceful-restart helper
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name> graceful-restart helper
Enables BGP graceful restart helper mode for the specified BGP neighbor or peer group.
The no form of the command disables this parameter.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
Default
|
Graceful restart is enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor graceful-restart helper
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
neighbor import-localpref
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> import-localpref <value>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> import-localpref <value>
Configures the local preference value assigned to routes received from the specified peer or peer group.
The no form of the command resets the local preference to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
value
|
Preference value
Range: 0-2147483647; where “100” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
100
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated description of “value” parameter
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 import-localpref 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 import-localpref 55
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
neighbor local-as
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> local-as <asn-id> [no-prepend | no-prepend replace-as]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> local-as
Enables the modification of the AS path attribute for routes received from an eBGP neighbor.
The no form of the command disables AS path modification for the specified peer or peer group.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
asn-id
|
AS number that is sent instead of the actual AS of the switch. Range: 0-4294967295
|
no-prepend
|
local-as number is not prepended to the routes received from external neighbors
|
no-prepend replace-as
|
Replaces the local-as (as configured with the IP address argument) in the AS path attribute without pre-pending it to the routes received from external neighbors.
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated description of “as-id” parameter
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command syntax
|
3.8.2000
|
Modified the "replace-as" option and changed it to "no-prepend replace-as"
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 4)# neighbor 100.100.100.100 local-as 123
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 send-community
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
|
Notes
|
neighbor maximum-prefix
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> maximum-prefix <maximum> [warning-only]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> maximum-prefix
Configures the number of BGP routes the switch accepts from a specified neighbor and defines an action when the limit is exceeded.
The no form of the command removes the limitation.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the BGP-speaking neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
maximum
|
Number of BGP routes the switch accepts from a specified neighbor
Range: 1-2147483647; where “12000” configures the default, and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
warning-only
|
Only generates a warning rather than disconnecting the neighbor
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
12000
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated description of “maximum” parameter
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 maximum-prefix 12000 warning-only
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 maximum-prefix 88
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
|
Notes
neighbor next-hop-peer
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-peer [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-peer
Configures the switch to replace the next-hop attribute in routes advertised to IBGP peers with the address of the EBGP peer that advertised this route.
The no form of the command disables this function.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
disable
|
Disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
no next-hop-peer
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.3004
|
Added “disable” parameter
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors, updated command description, and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 next-hop-peer
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-peer
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This command overrides the next hop for all routes received from this neighbor or peer group
neighbor next-hop-self
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-self [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-self
Configures the IP address of the router as the next hop address in routes advertises to the specific neighbor.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
disable
|
Disables this function and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
no next-hop-self
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 next-hop-self
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-self
|
Related Commands
|
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
|
Notes
|
neighbor next-hop-unchanged
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged
no neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> next-hop-unchanged
Enables preserving BGP next-hop when forwarding routes to this eBGP peer or all eBGP peers in this address family.
The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of AFI SAFI next-hop-unchanged configuration from a peer group if this neighbor is member in one.
The disable form of the command disables preserving BGP next-hop when forwarding routes to this eBGP peer or all eBGP peers in this address family.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Neighbor IP address
|
peer_group
|
Peer group name
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
The next-hop of a route is preserved when advertising the route to an iBGP peer, but is updated when advertising the route to an eBGP peer. Setting this to “true” overrides this behavior and preserves the next-hop when routes are advertised to this eBGP peer.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp address-family
|
History
|
3.6.8100
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 65001 address-family l2vpn-evpn) # neighbor 192.168.5.2 next-hop-unchanged
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 next-hop-unchanged
|
Related Commands
|
address-family l2vpn-evpn
|
Note
|
There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:
neighbor password
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> password [<encryption>] <string>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> password
Enables authentication on a TCP connection with a BGP peer.
The no form of the command resets the value to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
encryption
|
Possible values:
|
string
|
Up to 8 bytes in length
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
no neighbor password
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 password 7 admin123
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 password 0 test
|
Related Commands
|
Note
|
neighbor no-password
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> no-password
Disables authentication for peer without inheritance.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 no-password
|
Related Commands
|
neighbor password
|
Notes
neighbor peer-group
|
1. Assigns BGP neighbors to an existing peer group
2. Creates a peer-group
3. Unassigns a BGP neighbor from a peer-group
4. Deletes the peer-group
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Added notes
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and modified note
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor groupA peer-group
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
neighbor remote-as
|
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
no neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
Configures a neighbor.
The no form of the command removes the neighbor, dropping the connection and all routes if already connected.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
as-number
|
The BGP peer as-number
Range: 1-65535
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated description and note
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 remote-as 200
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
router bgp <as-number>
|
Notes
|
Neighbors from the same AS as the router are considered as iBGP peers, and neighbors from other ASs are considered eBGP peers
neighbor remove-private-as
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> remove-private-as [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> remove-private-as
Removes private autonomous system numbers from outbound routing updates for external BGP (eBGP) neighbors.
The no form of the command preserves private AS numbers for the specified peer.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr
|
A BGP peer IP address
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
disable
|
Preserves private AS numbers for the specified peer and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 remove-private-as
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 remove-private-as
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
router bgp <as-number>
|
Notes
|
neighbor route-map
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map <route-map-name> [in | out]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map [route-map-name] [in | out]
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> route-map [route-map-name] [in | out]
Configures route-map export or import to the peer either for a specific address family or for all (depending on the configuration context).
The no form of the command removes map-route configuration and enables inheritance. The inheritance priority is as follows:
a. Peer AFI-SAFI
b. Peer
c. Peer Group AFI-SAFI
d. Peer Group
The “disable” form of the command resets the route-map configuration to the default and disables inheritance.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
route-map-name
|
Name of the route-map
|
in | out
|
If no parameter is explicitly used, both in and out are configured.
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
config router bgp address-family
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated notes and default
|
3.4.1100
|
Added “out” parameter
|
3.6.3004
|
Added note
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
|
3.6.8100
|
Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 route-map MyRouteMap in
|
Related Commands
|
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
clear ip bgp {<ip-address> | all}
|
Notes
|
neighbor no-route-map
|
neighbor <ip-address> | <peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> no-route-map <route-map-name> [ in|out ]
Unsets route-map for neighbor and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
route-map-name
|
Name of the route-map
|
in | out
|
If no parameter is explicitly used, both in and out are configured.
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 no-route-map
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 no-route-map out
|
Related Commands
|
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
route-map <map-name> [deny | permit] [sequence-number]
|
Notes
|
BGP command "no-route-map" is deprecated and been replaced with the disable form of the BGP neighbor route-map command.
neighbor route-reflector-client
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> route-reflector-client
Configures a given peer to be a reflector client of this router for this address-family.
The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of AFI/SAFI route-reflector-client configuration from a peer group if this neighbor is member in one.
The disable form of the command removes a given peer from being a reflector client of this router for this AFI/SAFI and disables configuration inheritance.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Neighbor IP address
|
peer-group
|
Peer group name
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
config router bgp address-family
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated notes and default
|
3.6.3004
|
Added “disable” parameter
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
|
3.6.8100
|
Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 route-reflector-client
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 route-reflector-client
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:
neighbor send-community
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]
disable neighbor <ip-address | peer group | ethernet | port-channel> send-community [extended]
Enables sending UPDATE messages to the peer containing BGP community attributes either for this address family or all relevant address-families.
The no form of the command removes configuration and enables inheritance of send-community attribute configuration.
The disable form of the command disables sending UPDATE messages containing BGP community attributes.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Neighbor IP address
|
peer_group
|
Peer group name
|
extended
|
Enables sending UPDATE messages to the peer for this address family containing extended BGP community attributes
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
config router bgp address-family
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Added “disable” parameter
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6 and IPv4
|
3.6.8100
|
Added “config router bgp address-family” configuration mode
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 send-community
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default address-family ipv4-unicast neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 send-community
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
There are 4 possible ways of using the “disable” prefix:
neighbor shutdown
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> shutdown [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> shutdown
Disables BGP neighbor gracefully.
The no form of the command enables BGP neighbor.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
disable
|
Enables BGP neighbor and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated note
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 shutdown
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 shutdown
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
neighbor soft-reconfiguration
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration
Enables neighbor soft reconfiguration.
The no form of the command disables neighbor soft reconfiguration.
|
Syntax Description
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.1 soft-reconfiguration
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
neighbor soft-reconfiguration inbound
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration inbound
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> soft-reconfiguration inbound
Enables neighbor soft reconfiguration.
The no form of the command disables neighbor soft reconfiguration.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Neighbor IPv4 address
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.8100
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 65001) # neighbor 192.168.3.2 soft-reconfiguration inbound
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 soft-reconfiguration inbound
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This command is mandatory to show received EVPN for this neighbor
neighbor timers
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> timers <keep-alive> <hold-time>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> timers
Configures the keepalive and hold times for a specified peer.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
keep-alive
|
The period between the transmission of consecutive keep-alive messages
|
hold-time
|
The period the switch waits for a keepalive or update message before it disables peering
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
keep-alive—60 seconds
hold-time—180 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated description
|
3.6.3004
|
Updated “hold-time” and “keep-alive” parameter’s syntax description
|
3.6.4070
|
Added IPv6 and IPv4 support
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 timers 65 195
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 timers 10 20
|
Related Commands
|
neighbor <ip-address> remote-as <as-number>
|
Notes
|
Hold time must be at least 3 seconds and should be three times longer than the keep-alive setting.
neighbor transport connection-mode passive
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> transport connection-mode passive [disable]
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> transport connection-mode passive
Sets the TCP connection for the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to passive mode.
The no form of the command sets the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to active connection mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
disable
|
Sets the specified BGP neighbor or peer group to active connection mode and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
TCP sessions initiated
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.3004
|
Added “disable” parameter
|
3.6.4070
|
Added IPv6 and IPv4 support
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 transport connection-mode passive
switch (config router bgp 200)# neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 transport connection-mode passive
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
neighbor update-source
|
neighbor <ip-address> update-source {ethernet <slot/port> | loopback <number> | port-channel <number> | vlan <vlan-id>}
no neighbor <ip-address> update-source
Configures the source-address for routing updates and to establish TCP connections with peers.
The no form of the command disables configured source-address for routing updates and for TCP connection establishment with a peer.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
ethernet <slot/port>
|
Ethernet interface
|
loopback <number>
|
Loopback interface number
|
vlan <vlan-id>
|
VLAN interface
Range: 1-4094
|
port-channel <number>
|
LAG interface
Range: 1-4094
|
Default
|
BGP uses best local address
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.4070
|
Added IPv6 and IPv4 support
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.2 update-source vlan 10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If BGP update-source on neighbor is configured, the given interface’s primary address is used as the source address. If BGP update-source configured on a peer group, the primary address is not guaranteed to be the source.
neighbor no-update-source
|
neighbor <ip-address> no-update-source
Disables configured source-address for routing updates and for TCP connection establishment with a peer and prevents the system from inheriting this parameter’s group configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
BGP uses best local address
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.2 no-update-source
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
neighbor weight
|
neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> weight <value>
no neighbor <ip-address | peer-group-name | ethernet | port-channel> weight
Assigns a weight attribute to paths from the specified neighbor.
The no form of the command resets to default values.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4_addr, ipv6_addr
|
IP address of the neighbor
|
peer-group-name
|
Peer group name
|
value
|
Weight value
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
Value is 32768 for router-originated paths and 0 for routes received through BGP
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.4070
|
Added IPv6 and IPv4 support
|
3.8.2000
|
Updated weight range
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# neighbor 10.10.10.10 weight 100
switch (config router bgp 200)# vrf default neighbor interface ethernet 1/1 weight 100
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
network
|
network <ip_prefix length>
no network <ip_prefix length>
Configures a route for advertisement to BGP peers.
The no form of the command removes the route from the BGP routes table, preventing its advertisement. The route is only advertised if the router has a gateway to the destination.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip_prefix_length
|
A string that specific route map is assigned to the network.
|
length
|
/24 or 255.255.255.0 format.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated description, syntax description, and notes
|
3.6.4070
|
3.10.4300
|
Removed route-map-name option
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# network 10.10.10.0 /24 routemap
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
redistribute
|
[neighbor <peer_group>] redistribute {connected | static | ospf | ospf-internal | ospf-external} [<route-map>]
no redistribute {connected | static | ospf}
Enables redistribution of specified routes to the BGP domain.
The no form of the command disables route redistribution from the specified source.
|
Syntax Description
|
connected
|
Redistributes the direct routes
|
static
|
Redistributes the user-defined (static) route
|
peer_group
|
Route map name that modifies default route attributes
|
ospf
|
Redistributes all routes learned by OSPF protocol
|
ospf-internal
|
Redistributes all OSPF-learned routes which are marked as internal
|
ospf-external
|
Redistributes all OSPF-learned routes which are marked as external
|
Default
|
No redistribution
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.2.1000
|
3.6.4070
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# redistribute ospf
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
router-id
|
router-id <ip-address> [force]
no router-id [force]
Configures a fixed router ID for BGP.
The no form of the command removes the fixed router ID and restores the system default.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
IP Address identified the router ID
|
force
|
Applies configuration while BGP is admin-up
|
Default
|
The Router ID is dynamically elected (no router-id).
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.6.3004
|
Added “force” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# router-id 10.10.10.10
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
The IP address configured identifies the BGP speaker. The command triggers an automatic notification and session reset for the BGP neighbors.
route-map
|
[neighbor <peer_group>] route-map <route_map_name> [in | out]
no [neighbor <peer_group>] route-map <route_map_name> [in | out]
Specifies a route map that will be applied in the given direction for specific address family.
The no form of the command removes this configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
route_map_name
|
Name of a route map to apply
|
in/out
|
Specifies in which direction the route map is applied. If nothing is given, route map is applied in both directions.
|
peer_group
|
Peer group name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# route-map default in
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
timers bgp
|
timers bgp <keep-alive> <hold>
no timers bgp
Configures the BGP keepalive and hold times.
The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
keep-alive
|
Frequency with which keepalive messages are sent to its peer. Range: 1-3600 seconds. 0—no keep-alive messages are sent.
|
hold
|
Interval after not receiving a keepalive message that a peer is declared dead. Range: 3-7200 seconds. 0—peer is held indefinitely regardless of keep-alive messages.
|
Default
|
Keepalive time—60 secs
Hold time—180 secs
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp
|
History
|
3.3.5006
|
3.3.5200
|
Updated syntax description, related commands and notes
|
3.6.3004
|
This command is blocked
|
3.9.2100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100)# vrf default neighbor 10.10.10.1 timers 3 10
|
Related Commands
|
ip routing
neighbor timers
router bgp <as-number>
show ip bgp
|
Notes
|
vni
|
vni <vni_value>
no vni <vni_value>
Create VNI on the router BGP.
The no form of the command deletes VNI on the router BGP.
|
Syntax Description
|
vni_value
|
Range: 1-16777214
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000
|
Related Commands
|
router bgp <as-number>
|
Notes
|
This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.
vni rd
|
vni <vni_value> rd <rd>
no vni <vni_value> rd
Configure route distinguisher to VNI.
The no form of the command deletes route distinguisher configuration
|
Syntax Description
|
vni_value
|
Range: 1-16777214
|
rd
|
Route distinguisher address in the format "ip:value"
Valid value: The valid IP and value needs to be between 0 to 65535
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000 rd 2.3.4.5:15
|
Related Commands
|
vni
|
Notes
|
This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.
vni route-target
|
vni <vni_value> route-target {both | import | export} <route_target>
no vni <vni_value> route-target {both | import | export}
Configure route target to VNI.
The no form of the command deletes route distinguisher configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
vni_value
|
Range: 1-16777214
|
route_target
|
Several route-targets can be configured for each VNI
Valid ranges:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni 1000 route-target both 1.2.3.4:15
|
Related Commands
|
vni
|
Notes
|
This command is irrelevant when using the enabled auto-create mode.
vni auto-create
|
vni auto-create
no vni auto-create
Enables auto-create mode on router bgp.
The no form of the command disables auto-create mode on router bgp.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
|
History
|
3.8.1000
|
3.8.2200
|
Command was changed from "auto-create" to "vni auto-create"
|
Example
|
switch (config router bgp 100 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn) # vni auto-create
|
Related Commands
|
vni
|
Notes
|
Upon enabling auto-create, VNI is created automatically
route-table prefix-list
|
route-table prefix-list <prefix-list-name> <export | import>
no route-table prefix-list <prefix-list-name> <export | import>
Configure RTM policy for IPv4 or IPv6 address-family and bind it with a prefix-list in export direction from BGP RIB to routing table or import in the reverse direction.
The no forms of the command removed the RTM policy for IPv4 or IPv6 address-family.
|
Syntax Description
|
prefix-list-name
|
Specific prefix-list name
|
export
|
Filtering from RIB to FIB
|
import
|
Filtering from FIB to RIB
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config router bgp address-family
|
History
|
3.8.2100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # router bgp 1 address-family ipv4-unicast
Address family : IPv4
|
Related Commands
|
route-table prefix-list
show ip bgp vrf address-family
|
Notes
|
Valid does both IPv4-unicast and IPv6-unicast
show {ip | ipv6} bgp
|
show {ip | ipv6} bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] [<ipv4-prefix> <length> [detail | longer-prefixes [detail]]]
Displays information about the BGP routes table (RIB).
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4_prefix
ipv6_prefix
|
IPv4 and IPv6 subnet
|
length
|
Netmask (e.g. /24 or 255.255.255.0)
|
detail
|
Displays detailed information about a subset of the bgp learned routes
|
longer-prefixes
|
Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination.
Example: If “10.20.30.0 /24 longer-prefixes” is run, all routes starting with 10.20.30 regardless of the prefix length (10.20.30.X /24, 10.20.30.X /25, etc.) are displayed - providing there are any such routes received/sent from/to that neighbor.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
|
3.6.6000
|
Updated example for “detail” parameter
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example “show ip bgp”
Updated example for “longer-prefixes” parameter
|
3.9.0300
|
Updated example to reflect support of BGP unnumbered feature
|
Example
|
Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp 192.168.100.0 /24
Output 2:
mtbc-baidu-01-2410 [standalone: master] (config) # show ip bgp BGP table version: 65 Local router ID : 22.1.1.1 ... --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Network Next Hop Status Metric LocPrf Weight Path --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.1.1.0/24 17.1.1.23 * 0 100 0 23 ? 17.1.1.0/24 Eth1/17 0 100 0 23 ? 17.1.1.0/24 0.0.0.0 *> 0 100 32768 ?
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip bgp address-family
|
show ip bgp address-family [vrf <vrf-name>] <l2vpn-evpn | ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast> [active] [detail]
Displays address-family configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
l2vpn-evpn
|
Displays information about L2VPN-EVPN address family
|
active
|
Displays active neighbors in that address family (configured, active or dynamic)
|
detail
|
Displays detailed info about configuration and configured/active neighbors for the specified address-family
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
3.7.1000
|
Added “l2vpn-evpn” parameter and Updated example
|
3.8.1000
|
Added output example for an updated address family configuration
|
3.8.2100
|
Added RTM import/export policy
|
3.8.2200
|
Updated output example for "show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn"
|
Example
|
Example output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn active
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn detail
Example output 2:
Example output 3:
switch (config) # show ip bgp address-family ipv4-unicast
Address family : IPv4
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp community
|
show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] community <comm1> <comm2> ... <commn> [exact] [detail]
Displays information about the BGP routes (RIB) filtered according to communities.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip bgp community 100:1
BGP table version is 8, local router ID is 3.5.7.4
|
Related Commands
|
show ip bgp
|
Notes
show ip bgp evpn
|
show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] [neighbors <ip | peer-group | ethernet | port-channel> [received | advertised]] evpn [route-type <type> | community {<aa:nn> | <number>} | extcommunity route-target {<aa:id> | <aa.bb:id> | <ip:id>} | extcommunity router-mac <mac-address> | vni <value> | rd <rd>] [detail]
Displays BGP EVPN routes received from all neighbors in specified VRF or the VRF currently under context.
|
Syntax Description
|
ipv4_addr
|
Neighbor IP address
|
peer_group
|
Peer group name
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
route-type
|
Possible values:
|
community
|
<aa:nn>—community number
<number>—community number
|
extcommunity route-target
|
Filters by route target
|
extcommunity router-mac
|
Filters by router MAC
|
vni
|
VNI value
Range: 1 - 16777215
|
rd
|
Filters by route target
|
detail
|
Shows additional information about BGP route
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8100
|
3.8.2200
|
|
3.9.0300
|
Adding vni attribute to "show ip bgp evpn detail" for imet routes and added example
|
3.9.1000
|
Added ability to select several attributes for filtering output routes
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn vni 1000
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp evpn summary
|
show ip bgp [vrf <vrf>] evpn summary
Displays some basic statistics about BGP per VRF only for neighbors who support L2EVPN AF.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
Name of VRF
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.8100
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip bgp evpn summary
VRF name : vrf-default
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp exceptions
|
show ip bgp exceptions
Displays all the bgp exceptions.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.9.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip bgp exceptions
|
Related Commands
|
router bgp neighbor interface
|
Notes
show ip bgp neighbors
|
show ip bgp [vrf <vrf-name>] neighbors <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel>
Displays summaries information about all BGP neighbors.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf
|
VRF name
|
ip
|
Neighbor IPv4 address
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
ifname
|
Interface number (Ethernet or port-channel number)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example
|
3.8.2200
|
Updated xample to reflect the new "Enhanced Route Refresh" display
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.10.2
BGP neighbor: 192.168.10.2, remote AS: 100, link: internal:
Neighbor configuration: ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Configuration IPV4 Unicast IPV6 Unicast L2VPN EVPN ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Configured AFI SAFI Enabled Disabled Enabled Send Community Enabled Enabled Enabled Send Extended Community Enabled Enabled Enabled Route Reflection Disabled Disabled Disabled Next Hop Unchanged Disabled Disabled Enabled Extended next hop IPv4 Disabled Disabled Disabled
Neighbor capabilities: Route Refresh : advertise and received Enhanced Route Refresh : advertise and received Soft Reconfiguration : Disabled Graceful Restart Capability: advertise and received Address family IPv4 Unicast: advertise and received Address family IPv6 Unicast: n/a Address family L2VPN EVPN : advertise and received Extended next hop IPv4 : n/a
Message statistics: InQ depth : 0 OutQ depth: 0
---------------------------------------------- Parameter Sent Rcvd ---------------------------------------------- Opens 1 1 Notification 0 0 Updates 4 4 Keepalives 9 9 Refreshes 0 0 Total 14 14
Default minimum time between advertisement runs in seconds: 30
IPV4 Unicast: ---------------------------------------------- Prefix activity Sent Rcvd ---------------------------------------------- Prefixes Current 1 1 Prefixes Total 1 1 Implicit Withdraw 0 0 Explicit Withdraw 0 0 Used as bestpath n/a 1 Used as multipath n/a n/a
-------------------------------------------------------- Local Policy Denied Prefixes Outbound Inbound -------------------------------------------------------- Total 2 0
L2VPN EVPN: ---------------------------------------------- Prefix activity Sent Rcvd ---------------------------------------------- Prefixes Current 1 1 Prefixes Total 1 1 Implicit Withdraw 0 0 Explicit Withdraw 0 0 Used as bestpath n/a 1 Used as multipath n/a n/a
-------------------------------------------------------- Local Policy Denied Prefixes Outbound Inbound -------------------------------------------------------- Total 2 0
Connection Information:
Output 2:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors ethernet 1/1
BGP neighbor: ethernet 1/1, remote AS: 65002, link: external:
Soft Reconfiguration : Disabled
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp neighbors advertised/received address-family
|
show ip bgp neighbors <neigh_ip | ethernet | port-channel> <advertised | received> <ipv4-unicast | ipv6-unicast>
Displays advertised/received BGP routes for a specific address-family per neighbor.
|
Syntax Description
|
neigh_ip
|
Neighbor IP address
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.8.2200
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.7.2 advertised ipv4-unicast
BGP table version: 2
Status codes:
Origin codes:
--------------------------------------------------
Output 2:
...
...
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show ip bgp neighbors received
|
show ip bgp neighbors <ip-address | ethernet | port-channel> received [<ip-address> [<mask>] [longer-prefixes]]
Displays BGP summary information.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Neighbor IP address
|
mask
|
Mask length
|
longer-prefixes
|
Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination (only available if both IP and mask are specified)
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example
|
3.8.1000
|
Updated example
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
Output 1:
switch (config) # show ip bgp neighbors 192.168.3.2 received
Output 2:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp neighbors received detail
|
show ip bgp neighbors <ip-address> [received] [<ip-address> [<mask> [longer-prefixes]]] detail
Displays detailed information on routes received from neighbors.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
Neighbor IP address. Provide optionally to display routes received from specified neighbor.
|
mask
|
Mask length. Displays routes received from specified neighbor filtered by the specified network.
|
longer-prefixes
|
Displays routes received from specified neighbor filtered by the specified prefix and longer
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip bgp 192.168.100.0 /24 longer-prefixes detail
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp paths
|
show ip bgp paths [vrf <vrf-name>] [ipv4 | ipv6]
Displays summary of all AS paths and for prefixes for specific address family.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv4 and IPv6
|
3.9.2300
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip bgp paths
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp peer-group
|
show ip bgp peer-group [vrf <vrf-name>] [peer-group-name] <ipv4-unicast |ipv6-unicast>
Displays information about peer groups and configuration, filtered per address family.
|
Syntax Description
|
peer-group-name
|
Displays information about a specific peer-group.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.6.8100
|
Updated example
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show ip bgp peer-group peerGrp1
Name : peerGrp1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp summary
|
show ipv6 bgp {<id> | all} [vrf <vrf-name>] summary
Displays BGP summary for IPv6 addresses.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.5200
|
3.6.4070
|
Added support for IPv6
|
3.9.0300
|
Updated example to reflect support of BGP unnumbered feature
|
Example
|
Output 1:
BGP router identifier 3.5.7.4, local AS number 4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2001::1 4 7 3 9 0 0 0:00:00:48 ESTABLISHED/total number of prefixes
Output 2:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp update-group
|
show ip bgp update-group <neighbor ip address | ethernet | port-channel>
Displays update-group information for all neighbors.
|
Syntax Description
|
ethernet
|
interface ethernet <ifname>
|
port-channel
|
interface port-channel <ifname>
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.4070
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example
|
3.9.0300
|
Added support for unnumbered neighbors and Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip bgp update-group 192.168.2.2
switch (config) # show ip bgp update-group interface ethernet 1/1
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ip bgp vrf summary
|
show ip bgp vrf {<vrf-name> | all} summary
Displays BGP summary info for all or specified VRFs.
|
Syntax Description
|
vrf-name
|
Displays BGP summary for specified VRF
|
all
|
Displays BGP summary for all VRFs
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.6000
|
3.6.8100
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip bgp summary
VRF name : vrf-default
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip as-path access-list
|
ip as-path access-list <list-name> {permit | deny} <reg-exp> [any | egp | igp | incomplete]
no ip as-path access-list <list-name>
Creates an access list to filter BGP route updates.
The no ip as-path access-list command deletes the named access list.
|
Syntax Description
|
list-name
|
The name for the access list
|
permit
|
Permits access for a matching condition
|
deny
|
Denies access for a matching condition
|
reg-exp
|
POSIX-compliant regular expression that is used to specify a pattern to match against an input string
Note: The AS path is a comma-separated list of decimal AS numbers
|
any
|
Any route type
|
egp
|
External BGP routes
|
igp
|
Internal BGP routes
|
incomplete
|
Routes marked as “Incomplete”
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
3.9.2400
|
Updated "reg-exp" syntax description
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip as-path access-list mylist permit
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
If access list_name does not exist, this command creates it. If it already exists, this command appends statements to the list.
show ip as-path access-list
|
show ip as-path access-list [list-name]
Presents defined as-path access lists
|
Syntax Description
|
list-name
|
Displays a specific prefix-list
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip as-path access-list mylist
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ip community-list standard
|
ip community-list standard <list-name> {deny | permit} <list-of-communities>
no ip community-list standard <list-name>
Adds a standard entry to a community-list.
The no form of the command deletes the specified community list.
|
Syntax Description
|
list-name
|
The name for the community list
|
permit
|
Permits access for a matching condition
|
deny
|
Denies access for a matching condition
|
list-of-communities
|
List of standard communities:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip community-list standard mycommunity permit 1:2 3:4
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.
ip community-list expanded
|
ip community-list expanded <list-name> {deny | permit} <reg-exp>
no ip community-list expanded <list-name>
Adds a regular expression entry to a community-list.
The no form of the command deletes the specified community list.
|
Syntax Description
|
list-name
|
Configures a named standard community list
|
permit
|
Permits access for a matching condition
|
deny
|
Denies access for a matching condition
|
reg-exp
|
Regular expression that is used to specify a pattern to match against an input string
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# ip community-list expanded mycommunity permit
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.
show ip community-list
|
show ip community-list [community-list-name]
Displays the defined community lists.
|
Syntax Description
|
community-list-name
|
An optional parameter to display only the specified list
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.4.0000
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show ip community-list mycommunity
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
A BGP community access list filters route maps that are configured as BGP communities. The command uses regular expressions to name the communities specified by the list.