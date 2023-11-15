NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4302 (LTS)
BGP monitoring protocol (BMP) is defined in RFC 7854, and is used to monitor BGP sessions. BMP is used to exchange BGP speaker status with a BMP collector. Usually, this speaker installs a number of BGP sessions with peers and one (or more) BMP sessions with a collector. The BGP speaker updates the BMP server with the data received from its protocol, concerning changes in its peer sessions, and periodically sends out BGP statistics.

BMP Commands

protocol bmp

protocol bmp

no protocol bmp

Enables BMP.

The no form of the command disables BMP.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1100

Example

 
switch (config)# protocol bmp

Related Commands

Notes

  • BMP commands are not executed when protocol BMP is disabled

  • Running protocol BMP when “no ip l3” is configured is not possible

ip bmp server

ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id>

no ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id>

Creates a BMP server, up to three servers per VRF.

The no form of the command removes BMP server configuration.

Syntax Description

id

BMP server id: 1-3

vrf name

The default is “default VRF”

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1100

Example

 
switch (config)# ip bmp server 1

Related Commands

Notes


ip bmp server activate

ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> activate

no ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> activate

Activates BMP server.

The no form of the command deactivates the BMP server.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1100

Example

 
switch (config)# ip bmp server 1 activate
switch (config)# ip bmp server 1 vrf default activate

Related Commands

Notes


ip bmp server stats-reporting-period

ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> stats-reporting-period <seconds>

no ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> stats-reporting-period <seconds>

Configures statistics reporting period.

The no form of the command removes statistics reporting period configuration.

Syntax Description

Seconds

Reporting period

Range: 1-600

Default: 30

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1100

Example

 
switch (config)# ip bmp server 1 stats-reporting-period 111

Related Commands

Notes

It is not possible to update a server’s stats-reporting-period while the server is active

ip bmp server address port

ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> address <address> port <port>

no ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] server <id> address <address> port <port>

Configures an address for BMP server.

The no form of the command removes address for BMP server.

Syntax Description

address

IPv4 or IPv6 server address

port

TCP port to connect

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1100

Example

 
switch (config)# ip bmp server 1 address 1.1.1.1 port 11
switch (config)# ip bmp server 1 vrf vrf-default address 7.7.7.7 port 5000

Related Commands

Notes

It is not possible to update a server’s address while the server is active

show ip bmp

show ip bmp [vrf <vrf name>] [server <id>]

Displays BMP configuration.

Syntax Description

VRF

Name default is “default VRF”

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1100

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip bmp
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ID          Admin State      Address            Port        Statistics Reporting Period 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1           Active           1.1.1.1            11          20
2           Active           2.2.2.2            22          30

Related Commands

Note

If no server ID is supplied, the command displays BMP configurations for all configured BMP servers under a VRF

