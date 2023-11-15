Document Revision History

Rev 7.2-3.10.43xx LTS, July 2023

Removed:

'route-map-name' option from Networking command

Added:

Note in MLAG Virtual System-MAC section

Rev 7.2-3.10.42xx LTS, February 2023

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 7.2-3.10.41xx LTS, November 2022

Updated the section "Upgrading MLAG-STP Setup"

Added note in the section "Getting Started"

Rev 7.1-3.10.40xx, October 2022

Removed:

The command "ip l3" command

Puppet Agent section

Virtal Machine section

The command "show interfaces ethernet transceiver counters details"

Rev 7.1-3.10.31xx, August 2022

Updated:

The command "module-type"

Rev 7.0-3.10.30xx, July 2022

Added:

The command "ip filter reset-to-default-rules"

Updated:

The command "show interfaces ethernet transceiver counters"

Removed:

show interfaces ethernet transceiver counters details

Rev 7.0-3.10.22xx, May 2022

There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.

Rev 6.9-3.10.20xx,April 2022

Added:

Updated:

The command "show ldap"

The options of the command "slogin"

Output of the command "show cpld"

Note regarding PTP

Rev 6.7-3.9.32xx, July 2021

Updated:

WebUI look to reflect NVIDIA design

Example of the command "show banner"

Output to reflect NVIDIA

Removed:

The command "neighbor local-v6-addr"

Rev 6.6-3.9.31xx, June/July 2021Added:

Updated:

Removed:

MLAG Interoperability with L3 Protocols subsection

Rev 6.6-3.9.25xx, April 2021

Added:

A note about MLAG configuration.

Rev 6.6-3.9.24xx, March 2021

Added:

Updated:

Rev 6.6-3.9.23xx, February 2021

Added:

Updated:

Output of the command "show ip bgp paths"

Rev 6.6-3.9.21xx, January 2021

Added:

Updated:

The output of the command "show ip igmp snooping interfaces"

The example of the command "timers bgp"

The provided information in the command "show interfaces ethernet"

Rev 6.5-3.9.20xx, November 2020

Added:

The command "password"

The command "show password hardening"

Updated:

The section "Management Information Bases (MIBs)"

Rev 6.5-3.9.19xx, October 2020

Added:

Updated:

Rev 6.5-3.9.16xx, September 2020

Added:

Note to the command "openflow fail-mode secure"

Note to the command "openflow add-group"

Removed:

Rev 6.5-3.9.13xx, August 2020

Updated:

Rev 6.4-3.9.10xx, July 2020

Added:

Added speed with lane configuration

Note in SSH section

Updated:

Removed:

Preempt Delay option from VRRP section

The deprecated command "IPv6 neighbor"

Rev 6.4-3.9.0900, May/June 2020

Added:

Updated:

The command "show logging"

The example "show what-just-happened acl" and the notes

The example "show what-just-happened aggregated acl" and notes

Support for "module-types" cables.

Rev 6.4-3.9.0600, April 2020

Added:

Updated:

Removed:

The command "virtual-router ip-address"

The commands "match community", "match interface", "match local preferences", "set as-path tag", "set community", and "set tag" from the Policy Rules section

no-autoneg parameter from the speed configuration

Rev 6.3-3.9.0300, February 2020

Added:

Updated:

LDAP description

Removed:

The command "neighbor no-route-map"

The command "match community"

The command "match interface"

The command "match local preferences"

The command "set as-path tag"

The command "set community"

The command "set tag"

Rev 6.3 January 2020

Removed:

The command "neighbor out-delay"

The command "graceful-restart helper"

Rev 6.3 December 2019

Added:

Updated:

Rev 6.3 November 2019

Added:

Updated:

Removed:

"prefix-modes show-config" option because it is no longer available in the "cli session" command

Terminal type vt320 from the "cli session" command

"dcb ets enable" command is deprecated

Rev 6.2 September 2019

Added:

Updated:

Removed

The XML API is deprecated as of release 3.8.2000.

xml-gw enable" due to XML API depreciation

The command "show xml-gw" due to XML API depreciation

Rev 6.1 August 07, 2019

No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 6.1 July 2019

Added:

Updated

show interface pfc-wd command output

The title of the "Telemetry" section is now called "Buffer Histograms Monitoring"

Removed:

Licensing section.

Rev 6.0 July 2019

No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 6.0 June 2019

Added:

Rev 5.9 June 2019 No changes to this version. The software version was changed due to bug fixes. For further information, see Release Notes.

Rev 5.9 May 2019

Added:

Updated:

Rev 5.8 April 2019

Added:

Updated:

Rev 5.7 December 2018

Added:

The command “ip pim multipath rp”

The command “ipv6 dhcp client enable”

The command “ipv6 dhcp client renew”

The command “stats sample max-entries”

The command “show stats sample data”

Updated:

The command “system profile”

The command “show what-just-happened”

Section “MLAG Keepalive and Failover”

The command “link state tracking group”

The command “link state tracking vlan”

The command “switchport access”

Section “Signal Degradation Monitoring”

Section “ECMP Consistent Hashing”

The command “ip load-sharing”

The command “show ip load-sharing”

The command “show ip route”

Section “Changing the Module Type to a Split Mode”

The command “bfd interval”

The command “show ip route static”

The command “set community”

The command “magp”

The command “vrrp”

Section “Configuring UDK”

Section “What Just Happened (WJH)”

Section “56GbE Link Speed”

The command “show interfaces ethernet”

The command “ip pim multipath next-hop”

The command “show ip pim protocol”

The command “aaa authentication login”

The command “stats sample interval”

The command “stats export”

The command “ip route bfd”

The command “ip igmp last-member-query-response-time”

Section “OSPF”

Section “Config Router”

The command “ip igmp snooping (config)”

Section “What Just Happened (WJH)”

The command “show ip pim rp-hash”

The command “show ssh client source-interface”

The command “stats sample <sample-id> enable”

The command “show stats sample”

The command “show stats sample data”

Section “Unsplitting a Split Port”

The command “width”

Rev 5.6 December 2018

Added:

“Management Source IP Address”

Rev 5.5 December 2018

Added:

The command “clear ptp interface port-channel counters”

The command “clear ptp VRF counters”

The command “interface port-channel”

The command “ptp vrf”

The command “show ptp interface port-channel”

The command “show ptp vrf”

The command “show ptp vrf counters”

The command “show ptp interface port-channel counters”

The command “email autosupport mailhub”

The command “email autosupport recipient”

The command “show email”

The command “snmp-server cache enable”

Section “What Just Happened (WJH)”

Section “Link State Tracking”

Updated:

Section “IP Diagnostic Tools”

Section “Configuring PTP”

The command “show ptp forced-master”

The command “show ptp”

Section “Supported Events”

The command “aaa authorization”

The command “show aaa”

Section “System File Encryption”

The command “system profile”

The command “show memory”

Section “Configuring an SNMPv3 User”

The command “snmp-server user”

The command “show snmp auto-refresh”

The command “show puppet-agent”

The command “show virtual-machine interface”

Section “Resource Scale”

Section “56GbE Link Speed”

The command “fec-override”

The command “show interfaces ethernet rates”

The command “show interfaces port-channel”

Section “Port Type”

Section “BPDU Guard”

Section “Loop Guard”

The command “spanning-tree mst root”

Section “Configuring Link State Tracking”

The command “link state tracking group”

The command “link state tracking vlan”

The command “deny/permit (MAC ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv4 ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv4 TCP ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv4 TCP-UDP/UDP ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv4 ICMP ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv6 ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv6 TCP ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv6 TCP-UDP/UDP ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv6 ICMPv6 ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (MAC UDK ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv4 UDK ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv4 TCP UDK ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv4 TCP-UDP/UDP UDK ACL rule)”

The command “deny/permit (IPv4 ICMP UDK ACL rule)”

The command “show access-lists action”

Section “Configuring VXLAN”

Section “IGMP Snooping Querier”

The command “igmp snooping querier query-interval”

The command “Trust Levels”

The command “qos default switch-priority”

The command “storm-control”

Section “Configuring a Router Port Interface”

The command “show ip interface ethernet”

The command “show ip interface port-channel”

The command “show ip interface vrf”

Section “Configuring OSPF”

Section “Configuring BGP”

The command “show {ip | ipv6} bgp”

Rev 5.4 November 2018

No changes made since last revision

Rev 5.3 August 2018

Added:

The command “web proxy auth authtype”

The command “web proxy auth basic”

The command “web proxy auth host”

Updated:

The command “{ip | ipv6} route”

The command “image install”

The command “image options”

Section “Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA)”

The command “aaa authorization”

The command “show virtual-machine install”

The command “show telemetry”

The command “start”

The command “speed”

The command “show mac access-lists summary”

The command “dcb priority-flow-control mode”

The command “show buffers details”

The command “show ip bgp address-family”

The command “show ip bgp neighbors”

The command “show ip bgp neighbors received”

The command “vrrp”

The command “ip virtual-router address”

The command “show ip bgp peer-group”



