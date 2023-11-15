Ethernet VPN (EVPN)

The configuration flow will be described using the setup illustrated below and over leaf3.

MLAG between leaf3 and leaf4

Copy Copied! lacp dcb priority-flow-control enable force protocol mlag interface port-channel 1 interface ethernet 1 / 1 channel-group 1 mode active interface port-channel 1 dcb priority-flow-control mode on force interface mlag-port-channel 7 - 8 no shutdown interface ethernet 1 / 31 mlag-channel-group 7 mode active interface ethernet 1 / 32 mlag-channel-group 8 mode active vlan 4094 ip routing vrf default interface vlan 4094 interface vlan 4094 ip address 10.10 . 10.1 / 30 primary interface vlan 4094 mtu 9216 mlag-vip mlag-pair- 1 ip 192.168 . 1.1 / 24 force interface port-channel 1 ipl 1 interface vlan 4094 ipl 1 peer-address 10.10 . 10.2 no mlag shutdown

Layer 2 Ports

In our setup we use VLAN 6 as the native VLAN, and VLAN 10 as the Tagged VLAN.

We use LACP Bond on our servers, and using them we set LACP on the Switch MPOs.

PXE boot is required to set our MPOs to "lacp-individual enable"

Copy Copied! interface mlag-port-channel 7 - 8 interface ethernet 1 / 7 mlag-channel-group 7 mode active interface ethernet 1 / 8 mlag-channel-group 8 mode active interface mlag-port-channel 7 - 8 mtu 9216 force interface mlag-port-channel 7 switchport mode hybrid interface mlag-port-channel 8 switchport mode hybrid interface mlag-port-channel 7 - 8 no shutdown lacp interface mlag-port-channel 7 - 8 lacp-individual enable force vlan 6 vlan 10 interface mlag-port-channel 7 switchport access vlan 6 interface mlag-port-channel 8 switchport access vlan 6 interface mlag-port-channel 7 switchport hybrid allowed-vlan 10 interface mlag-port-channel 8 switchport hybrid allowed-vlan 10





Layer 3 Interfaces

Since we use VXLAN, we will set all of our L3 interfaces to support a maximum MTU of 9216. The servers' MTU should be set to below the maximum fabric MTU to allow space for the additional headers of the VXLAN. The VXLAN encapsulation header adds 50 bytes to the overall size of an Ethernet frame.

Router ports serve as uplinks.

Loopback for VTEP source is unique per leaf switch.

Copy Copied! interface ethernet 1 / 28 no switchport force interface ethernet 1 / 29 no switchport force interface ethernet 1 / 28 mtu 9216 force interface ethernet 1 / 29 mtu 9216 force interface loopback 1 interface ethernet 1 / 28 ip address 100.100 . 100.1 / 30 primary interface ethernet 1 / 29 ip address 100.100 . 100.5 / 30 primary interface loopback 1 ip address 1.1 . 1.1 / 32 primary

VXLAN Tunnels Configuration

NVE represents a VTEP. We will use a single VTEP with multiple VNIs.

Copy Copied! protocol nve interface nve 1 interface nve 1 vxlan source interface loopback 1 interface nve 1 nve controller bgp interface nve 1 vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip 100.0 . 0.1 interface nve 1 nve vni 10010 vlan 10 interface nve 1 nve vni 10060 vlan 6

Note that "vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip" is used to configure MLAG with VXLAN. This way other VTEPs will see the MLAG pair as a single entity (for this reason, the "mlag-tunnel-ip" setting should be unique per MLAG pair). As long as the MLAG is up, both switches will use the same IP as the VTEP source. If MLAG state changes to Split Brain (IPL is down but mgmt0 interface is up), the standby switch will use its local loopback for the advertisements; this will prevent impacting traffic from stand-alone ports by the Split Brain scenario.

The only command needed to add more VNIs to a switch is:

Copy Copied! interface nve 1 nve vni 10020 vlan 20

ARP Suppression

Traditional L2 network broadcast traffic generated by ARP requests overloads the network. Using ARP suppression with VXLAN enables suppressing these messages at the leaf layer. Let's consider the example setup that is illustrated below.

The support for gratuitous ARP in EVPN has been added, also when ARP Suppression is enabled. The feature allows generating GARP packets on the egress VTEP only when neighbor-suppression is enabled on both VTEPs in the chain (ingress and egress). The suppression should be enabled on interface NVE or on a particular VLAN of the VTEP.

The first time Server2 communicates, it sends an ARP request.

Leaf2 learns its MAC and IP, and sends an EVPN update containing the IP and MAC on the corresponding VNI4010.

Leaf1 learns the IP and MAC of Server2 on VNI4010.

When Server1 sends an ARP request to Server2, leaf1 replies to the ARP request as it has all of the details.

The result is that broadcasts to all leafs that are part of VNI4010 are suppressed.

Copy Copied! interface nve 1 nve neigh-suppression interface vlan 6 interface vlan 10

EVPN Neighbor-Suppression

EVPN neighbor-suppression enabled disabled IPv4 Normal ARP suppressed flooded IPv4 GARP suppressed* flooded IPv6 Neighbor Discovery (equivalent to IPv4 ARP) suppressed flooded IPv6 Unsolicited Neighbor Advertisement (equivalent to IPv4 GARP) flooded flooded

* the GARP (Gratuitous ARP) packet will reach the destination endpoint despite neighbor suppression

Since IPv4 GARP is processed locally on ingress VTEP and then only BGP update propagated through EVPN network there are several limitations related to scale and performance. The following limitations vary based on the CPU type and current switch load. Switches with higher performance will have better results. Below are the minimum performance expected.

Ingress VTEP: max 1000 frames per second of ingress GARP

Egress VTEP: at least 100 fps for GARP generation

Warning The examples below use eBGP. Nevertheless, iBGP can be used as well.

Now we will configure our L3 underlay using eBGP as the underlay protocol. The Autonomous System (AS) design that we use as an example represents common designs of eBGP running over leaf/spine data centers. Specifically, each of the leaf switches will be in a separate AS, and the spine layer will be in the same AS layer.

BGP

Copy Copied! protocol bgp router bgp 65001 vrf default router bgp 65001 vrf default bgp fast-external-fallover router bgp 65001 vrf default maximum-paths 32 router bgp 65001 vrf default bestpath as-path multipath-relax force router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 10.10 . 10.2 remote-as 65002 router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.1 remote-as 65000 router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.5 remote-as 65000 router bgp 65001 vrf default network 1.1 . 1.1 / 32 router bgp 65001 vrf default network 100.0 . 0.1 / 32

Note: It is necessary to advertise both the local loopback network and the mlag-tunnel-ip network.

EVPN Address Family

In the following code, we create a peer group that contains all of the EVPN configuration and attach it to our L3 interfaces.

Copy Copied! router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor evpn peer-group router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor evpn send-community router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor evpn send-community extended router bgp 65001 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor evpn next-hop-unchanged router bgp 65001 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor evpn activate router bgp 65001 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn vni auto-create router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 10.10 . 10.1 peer-group evpn router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.1 peer-group evpn router bgp 65001 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.5 peer-group evpn





Each spine has a unique loopback address that we use to represent its Router-ID.

Copy Copied! ip routing vrf default interface ethernet 1 / 1 - 1 / 4 no switchport force interface ethernet 1 / 1 - 1 / 4 mtu 9216 force interface loopback 1 interface ethernet 1 / 1 ip address 100.100 . 100.2 / 30 primary interface ethernet 1 / 2 ip address 100.100 . 100.6 / 30 primary interface ethernet 1 / 3 ip address 100.100 . 100.10 / 30 primary interface ethernet 1 / 4 ip address 100.100 . 100.14 / 30 primary interface loopback 1 ip address 1.1 . 1.5 / 32 primary

Copy Copied! protocol bgp router bgp 65000 vrf default router bgp 65000 vrf default bgp fast-external-fallover router bgp 65000 vrf default maximum-paths 32 router bgp 65000 vrf default bestpath as-path multipath-relax force router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.1 remote-as 65001 router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.5 remote-as 65002 router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.9 remote-as 65003 router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.13 remote-as 65004 router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor evpn peer-group router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor evpn send-community router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor evpn send-community extended router bgp 65000 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor evpn next-hop-unchanged router bgp 65000 vrf default address-family l2vpn-evpn neighbor evpn activate router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.1 peer-group evpn router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.5 peer-group evpn router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.9 peer-group evpn router bgp 65000 vrf default neighbor 100.100 . 100.13 peer-group evpn router bgp 65000 vrf default network 1.1 . 1.5 / 32



