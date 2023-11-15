NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4302 (LTS)
General IP Routing Commands

vrf definition

vrf definition <vrf-name> [force]

no vrf definition <vrf-name> [force]

Creates the VRF.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF session name

force

"force" option was added on VRF creation command to bypass user confirmation for creating "mgmt" VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.2008

3.6.6000

Updated the notes section

3.9.2000

Added force option

Example

 
switch (config) # vrf definition my-vrf
switch (config vrf definition my-vrf) #

Related Commands

Notes

  • 63 VRFs are supported aside from the default VRF

  • In case of "mgmt" VRF creation, CLI will ask permission to save the current configuration (behave like "configuration write") and reload the system. If "force" option was passed, then no confirmation is needed.

    After reboot, mgmt VRF will be created with management interfaces in it. Also, clustered, mDNS, OpenFlow API and FTP/TELNET servers will run in managemtn VRF when started. All other services does not change their existing configuration.

    In case of management VRF removal, the CLI will ask permission to remove services that running in management VRF, save new configuration, and reboot the switch. If "force" option was passed, no confirmation is needed.

    After reboot, mgmt VRF will be removed and management interfaces will be moved to "default" VRF. Also, clusterd, mDNS, OpenFlow API, and FTP/TELNET servers will run in "default" VRF when started. Other services that were enabled in management VRF will be disabled, except ones that are enabled by default (i.e., "ntp", "snmp-server", "tacacs-server", "radius-server", "ldap", "web", and so forth)—they will be reset and enabled in "default" VRF. The logic of moving/shutting down services from removed VRF could be applied for ALL user-defined VRF`s.

routing-context vrf

routing-context vrf <vrf-name>

Enters the active-context of the specified session.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF session name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config) # routing-context vrf my-vrf

Related Commands

Notes

  • If a routing-context is configured, the user does not have to explicitly specify the VRF name parameter in this or any other VRF command

  • If no routing-context is configured and the user does not specify the VRF name, default VRF is used

ip routing

ip routing [vrf <vrf-name>]

Enables L3 forwarding between high speed interfaces.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF session name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.1802

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # ip routing vrf my-vrf

Related Commands

Notes

  • RD must be configured to enable IP routing on the VRF

  • If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.

description

description <description>

no description forceAdds description for the VRF.

The no form of the command removes the description of the VRF.

Syntax Description

description

Text string

force

Forces deletion (no confirmation needed if configuration exists inside the VRF)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config vrf definition

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config vrf definition my-vrf) # description vrf-description

Related Commands

Notes

rd

rd [<ip addr>:<0-65,535> | <AS Number>:<0-4,294,967,295> | <AS Number>:<ip addr>]

Adds a Route Distinguisher (RD) to the VRF configuration mode.

Syntax Description

ip-addr

IPv4 address

AS Number

Asynchronous machine number

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config vrf definition

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config vrf definition my-vrf) # rd 10.10.10.10:2

Related Commands

Notes

  • RDs internally identify routes belonging to a VRF to distinguish overlapping or duplicate IP address ranges. This allows the creation of distinct routes to the same IP address for different VPNs. The RD is a 64-bit number made up of an AS number or IPv4 address followed by a user-selected ID number. Once an RD has been assigned to a VRF it cannot be changed. To change the RD, remove the VRF then create it again. VRF is not active until an RD is defined.

  • An RD must be defined to enable IP routing on the VRF

vrf forwarding

vrf forwarding <vrf-name>

Maps an interface to VRF.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF session name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet set as router port interface

config interface vlan

config interface loopback

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2) # vrf forwarding my-vrf

Related Commands

Notes

clear ip routing counters

clear ip routing counters

Clears counters, related to NULL interface and dropped packets by router.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ip routing counters

Related Commands

Notes

show ip routing

show ip routing [vrf <vrf-name> | all]

Displays IP routing information per VRF.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays information for specific VRF

all

Displays information on all VRFs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.0230

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.9.0500

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip routing
VRF Name default:
 IP routing               : disabled
 Global virtual router mac: aa:bb:cc:00:00:11
switch (config) # show ip routing vrf all
VRF Name default:
 IP routing: enabled
VRF Name new:
 IP routing: disabled

Related Commands

Notes

If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.

show ip routing counters

show ip routing [vrf <vrf-name> | all] counters

D isplay counters, related to NULL interface and dropped packets by router.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6102

3.9.1300

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show  ip routing counters
0  packets discarded by router
0  bytes discarded by router
0  packets to null interface
0  bytes to null interface

Related Commands

Notes

show routing-context vrf

show routing-context vrf

Displays VRF active context.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config) # show routing-context vrf
VRF active context: my-vrf

Related Commands

Notes

show vrf

show vrf [<vrf-name> | all]

Displays VRF information.

Syntax Description

all

Displays information for all VRF instances

vrf-name

Name of VRF instance

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.6000

Updated example

3.9.1900

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show vrf my-vrf
VRF Info:
   Name: default
   RD: NA
   Description: NA
   IP routing state: Enabled
   IPv6 routing state: Disabled
   IP multicast routing state: Enabled
   Protocols: IPv4, PIM-SM
   Interfaces: Eth1/1
switch (config) # show vrf my-vrf
VRF Info:
   Name: default
   RD: NA
   Description: NA
   IP routing state: Enabled
   IPv6 routing state: Disabled
   IP multicast routing state: Enabled
   Protocols: IPv4, PIM-BIDIR
   Interfaces: Eth1/1

Related Commands

Notes

If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.

IP Interface

switchport

switchport [force]

no switchport [force]

Configures the Ethernet interface as a regular switchport.

The no form of the command configures the Ethernet interface as router port interface.

Syntax Description

force

Forces configuration even if the interface’s admin state is enabled

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

History

3.3.5200

3.6.4006

Added storm-control support

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/10)# no switchport force
error message is case storm-control is configured on port:
% interface * has storm control configuration. Please remove it first

Related Commands

Notes

  • When storm-control is configured on port, an error message will appear

  • Force command deletes all storm-control configuration from port

encapsulation dot1q vlan

encapsulation dot1q vlan <vlan-id> [force]

no encapsulation dot1q vlan [force]

Enables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a specified router port interface in a VLAN.

The no form of the command disables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a specified router port interface in a VLAN.

Syntax Description

vlan-id

Enables L2 802.1Q encapsulation of traffic on a router port interface in a VLAN

force

Forces admin state down

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.3.5200

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/10)# encapsulation dot1q vlan 10

Related Commands

Notes


interface ip enable

interface <vlan | ethernet | port-channel> <ifname> ip enable

no interface <vlan | ethernet | port-channel> <ifname> ip enable

Enables IP forwarding on the interface.

The no form of the command disables IP forwarding on the interface.

Syntax Description

vlan

VLAN type interface

ethernet

Ethernet type interface

port-channel

LAG type interface

ifname

interface id

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.0300

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip enable

Related Commands

show ip interface vrf

Notes


Interface VLAN

interface vlan

interface vlan <vid>

no interface vlan <vid>

Creates a VLAN interface and enters the interface VLAN configuration mode.

The no form of the command deletes the VLAN interface.

Syntax Description

vid

VLAN ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0230

Example

 
switch (config) # interface vlan 10
switch (config interface vlan 10) #

Related Commands

ip routing

vlan <vlan-id>

switchport mode

switchport access

show interface vlan

Notes

  • Make sure the VLAN was created, using the command “vlan <vlan-id>” in the global configuration mode

  • The VLAN must be assigned to one of the L2 interfaces. To do so, run the command “swichport ...”

  • At least one interface belong to that VLAN must be in UP state

interface vlan no-autostate

interface vlan <vid> no-autostate

no interface vlan <id> no-autostate

Disables the VLAN interface autostate such that its operational state remains up as long as its admin state is up, even if no port in the relevant VLAN egress-list is operationally up.

The no form of the command enables this functionality.

Syntax Description

vid

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

 
switch (config) # interface vlan 10 no-autostate
switch (config) # interface vlan 10-13 no-autostate

Related Commands

show ip interface vlan

Notes


ip address

ip address <ip-address> <mask> no ip address [<ip-address> [<mask>]]

Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface. The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.

Syntax Description

ip-address

mask

There are two possible ways to the mask:

  • /length (i.e. /24)

  • Network address (i.e. 255.255.255.0)

The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>)

Default

0.0.0.0/0

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.2.0230

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip address 10.10.10.10 /24

Related Commands

interface vlan

show interfaces vlan

Notes

An interface may have up to 16 IPv4 address assignments

counters

counters

no counters

Enables counters on the IP interface. The no form of the command disables counters gathering on the IP interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.2.0230

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # counters

Related Commands

interface vlan

show interfaces vlan

Notes

  • Enabling counters for the router interface adds delay to the traffic stream

  • There are maximum of 16 counter sets

description

description <string>

no description

Enters a description for the interface.

The no form of the command sets the description to default.

Syntax Description

string

User defined string

Default

“”

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.2.0230

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # description my-ip-interface

Related Commands

interface vlan

show interfaces vlan

Notes


mtu

mtu <size> [force]

no mtu

Sets the Maximum Transmission Unit for the interface.

The no form of the command sets the MTU to default.

Syntax Description

size

Range: 1500-9216 bytes

Default

9216 bytes

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.2.0230

3.9.2000

Changed default MTU size and added note

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# mtu 9216

Related Commands

interface vlan

show interfaces vlan

Notes

In switches that perform upgrade to version 3.9.2000, existing L3 interfaces will stay with MTU 1500 (or any other value that was configured). Newly created interfaces will be created with MTU 9216 (the new default).

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables the interface.

The no form of the command enables the interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 20) # shutdown

Related Commands

interface vlan

show interfaces vlan

Notes


clear counters

clear counters

Clears the interface counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.2.0230

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # clear counters

Related Commands

counters

interface vlan

show interfaces vlan

Notes


ip icmp redirect

ip icmp redirect

no ip icmp redirect

Enables ICMP redirect.

The no form of the command disables ICMP redirect.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.4.0010

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # no ip icmp redirect

Related Commands

interface vlan

show interfaces vlan

Notes

ICMP redirect transmits messages to hosts alerting them about the existence of more efficient routes to a specific destination

show interfaces

show interfaces [brief]

Displays interface configuration.

Syntax Description

brief

Displays brief output

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.3000

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces
Interface lo status:
  Comment         :
  Admin up        : yes
  Link up         : yes
  DHCP running    : no
...
Interface mgmt0 status:
  Comment         :
  Admin up        : yes
  Link up         : yes
  DHCP running    : yes
...
Interface mgmt1 status:
  Comment         :
  Admin up        : yes
  Link up         : yes
  DHCP running    : yes (but no valid lease)
...
Eth1/1:
  Admin state                      : Enabled
  Operational state                : Up
  Last change in operational status: 0:22:11 ago (5 oper change)
  Boot delay time                  : 0 sec
...

Related Commands

interface vlan

show interfaces vlan

Notes

ICMP redirect transmits messages to hosts alerting them about the existence of more efficient routes to a specific destination

show interfaces vlan

show interfaces vlan [<id>]

Displays interface configuration.

Syntax Description

id

Specifies the VLAN ID for which to display data

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.3000

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.9.3100

Updated example to reflect ARP responder and ARP cache-update

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces vlan 100
Vlan 100:
Admin state      : Enabled
Operational state: Down
Autostate        : Enabled
Mac Address      : 24:8A:07:83:30:C8
DHCP client      : Disabled
IPv4 address:
   192.168.70.254/24 [primary]
   192.168.80.254/24
Broadcast address:
   192.168.70.255 [primary]
   192.168.80.255
IPv6 address:
   4000::1/64 [primary]
   5000::1/64
MTU              : 1500 bytes
Arp timeout      : 1500 seconds
Arp responder    : Disabled
Arp cache-update : garp
Icmp redirect    : Enabled
Description      : N/A
VRF              : default
Counters         : Disabled

Related Commands

Notes


show ip interface

show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>]

Displays IP interfaces information.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.9.3100

Updated example to reflect Arp timeout, Arp responder, Disabled Arp cache-update

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
Admin state                      : Enabled
Operational state                : Up
Last change in operational status: 0:11:14 ago (5 oper change)
Boot delay time                  : 0 sec
Description                      : N/A
Mac address                      : 24:8A:07:83:30:C8
MTU                              : 1500 bytes (Maximum packet size 1522 bytes)
Fec                              : auto
Flow-control                     : receive off send off
Supported speeds                 : 1G 10G 25G
Advertised speeds                : 1G 10G 25G
Actual speed                     : 25G (auto)
Auto-negotiation                 : Enabled
Width reduction mode             : Unknown
DHCP client                      : Disabled
Autoconfig                       : Disabled
IPv4 address:
   192.168.50.254/24 [primary]
   192.168.60.254/24
Broadcast address:
   192.168.50.255 [primary]
   192.168.60.255
IPv6 address:
   2000::1/64 [primary]
   3000::1/64
   fe80::268a:7ff:fe83:30c8/64
Arp timeout     : 1500 seconds
Arp responder   : Disabled
Arp cache-update: garp
VRF             : default
Forwarding mode : inherited cut-through

Related Commands

Notes


show ip interface brief

show ip interface <vrf vrf_name> brief

Displays IP interfaces' brief information.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.9.0300

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show  ip interface vrf default brief
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface        Address/Mask       Primary      Admin-state    Oper-state    MTU         VRF         
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
mgmt0            10.209.21.18/22                 Enabled         Up           1500       default     
Loopback 1       1.1.1.1/32         primary      Enabled         Up           1500       default     
vrf-default      1.1.1.1/32         primary      Enabled         Up           1500       default

Related Commands

Notes


show interfaces configured

show interfaces [<type> <id>] configured

Displays interface configuration.

Syntax Description

<type> <id>

Specifies the interface for which to display data

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces mgmt0 configured
Interface mgmt0 configuration:
  Comment         :
  Enabled         : yes
  DHCP            : yes
  DHCP Hostname   : yes
  Zeroconf        : no
  IP address      :
  Netmask         :
  IPv6 enabled    : yes
  Autoconf enabled: no
  Autoconf route  : yes
  Autoconf privacy: no
  DHCPv6 enabled  : yes
  IPv6 addresses  : 0
  Speed           : auto
  Duplex          : auto
  MTU             : 1500

Related Commands

Notes


show ip

show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] ethernet <slot>/<port>

Displays information on the specified Ethernet interface in the routing-context VRF.

Syntax Description

<slot>/<port>

Port number

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
 switch (config) # show ip interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
  Admin state                      : Enabled
  Operational state                : Up
  Last change in operational status: 0:11:14 ago (5 oper change)
  Boot delay time                  : 0 sec
  Description                      : N/A
  Mac address                      : 24:8a:07:83:30:c8
  MTU                              : 1500 bytes (Maximum packet size 1522 bytes)
  Fec                              : auto
  Flow-control                     : receive off send off
  Supported speeds                 : 1G 10G 25G
  Advertised speeds                : 1G 10G 25G 
  Actual speed                     : 25G (auto)
  Auto-negotiation                 : Enabled
  Width reduction mode             : Unknown
  DHCP client                      : Disabled
  Autoconfig                       : Disabled
  IPv4 address:
    192.168.50.254/24 [primary]
    192.168.60.254/24
  Broadcast address:
    192.168.50.255 [primary]
    192.168.60.255
  IPv6 address:
    2000::1/64 [primary]
    3000::1/64
    fe80::268a:7ff:fe83:30c8/64
  Arp responder  : Disabled
  Arp timeout    : 1500 seconds
  VRF            : default
  Forwarding mode: inherited cut-through
  Telemetry sampling: Disabled   TCs: N\A
  Telemetry threshold: Disabled  TCs: N\A
  Telemetry threshold level: N\A
  Last clearing of "show interface" counters: Never
  60 seconds ingress rate                   : 56 bits/sec, 7 bytes/sec, 1 packets/sec
  60 seconds egress rate                    : 8 bits/sec, 1 bytes/sec, 0 packets/sec
  Rx:
    698                   packets
    0                     unicast packets
    0                     multicast packets
    698                   broadcast packets
    44672                 bytes
    0                     discard packets
    0                     error packets
    0                     fcs errors
    0                     undersize packets
    0                     oversize packets
    0                     pause packets
    0                     unknown control opcode
    0                     symbol errors
 Tx:
    1923                  packets
    0                     unicast packets
    1859                  multicast packets
    64                    broadcast packets
    142718                bytes
    0                     discard packets
    0                     error packets
    0                     hoq discard packets

Related Commands

Notes


show ip interface mgmt0

show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] mgmt0

Displays management interface information.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip interface mgmt0
Interface mgmt0 status:
  Comment         :
  Admin up        : yes
  Link up         : yes
  DHCP running    : yes
  IP address      : 10.12.67.33
  Netmask         : 255.255.255.128
  IPv6 enabled    : yes
  Autoconf enabled: no
  Autoconf route  : yes
  Autoconf privacy: no
  DHCPv6 running  : yes (but no valid lease)
  IPv6 addresses  : 1
  IPv6 address:
    fe80::268a:7ff:fe53:3d8e/64
  Speed           : 1000Mb/s (auto)
  Duplex          : full (auto)
  Interface type  : ethernet
  Interface source: bridge
  MTU             : 1500
  HW address      : 24:8A:07:53:3D:8E
  Rx:
    1843422  bytes
      25627  packets
          0  mcast packets
          0  discards
          0  errors
          0  overruns
          0  frame
  Tx:
    236174  bytes
      1897  packets
         0  discards
         0  errors
         0  overruns
         0  carrier
         0  collisions
         0  queue len

Related Commands

Notes


show ip interface port-channel

show ip interface [vrf <vrf-name>] port-channel <id>

Displays information on the specified LAG in the routing-context VRF.

Syntax Description

id

LAG ID

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.7.1000

Updated example

3.9.3100

Updated example to reflect Arp timeout, Arp responder, Arp cache-update

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip interface port-channel 1
Po1:
Admin state         : Enabled
Operational state   : Down
Description         : N/A
Mac address         : 24:8A:07:83:30:C8
MTU                 : 1500 bytes (Maximum packet size 1522 bytes)
lacp-individual mode: Disabled
Flow-control        : receive off send off
Actual speed        : 25G (auto)
Auto-negotiation    : N/A
Width reduction mode: Not supported
DHCP client         : Disabled
Autoconfig          : Disabled
IPv4 address:
   192.168.100.254/24 [primary]
   192.168.110.254/24
Broadcast address:
   192.168.100.255 [primary]
   192.168.110.255
IPv6 address:
   6000::1/64 [primary]
   7000::1/64
Arp timeout     : 1500 seconds
Arp responder   : Disabled
Arp cache-update: garp
VRF             : default
Forwarding mode: inherited cut-through

Related Commands

Notes


show ip interface vrf

show ip interface vrf {<vrf-name> | all | ethernet <slot>/<port> | loopback <id> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vid>} [brief]

Displays IP interface information per VRF.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays IP interface information per VRF

all

Displays information on all VRF

ethernet

Displays Ethernet interface information per VRF

loopback

Displays loopback interface information per VRF

port-channel

Displays LAG information per VRF

vlan

Displays VLAN interface information per VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.5000

Updated example

3.6.6000

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.7.1000

Updated example

Example

 
 switch (config) # show ip interface vrf default port-channel 1
Po1:
  Admin state         : Enabled
  Operational state   : Down
  Description         : N/A
  Mac address         : 24:8a:07:83:30:c8
  MTU                 : 1500 bytes (Maximum packet size 1522 bytes)
  lacp-individual mode: Disabled
  Flow-control        : receive off send off
  Actual speed        : 25G (auto)
  Auto-negotiation    : N/A
  Width reduction mode: Not supported
  DHCP client         : Disabled
  Autoconfig          : Disabled
...

Related Commands

Notes

If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.

show ip interface vrf vrf

show ip interface vrf <vrf-name> vrf

Displays VRF loopback information for a specific VRF.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.0300

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip interface vrf default

Related Commands

show ip interface vrf

Notes


show ipv6 interface

show ipv6 interface

Displays IPv6 interface information.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface
Eth1/1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
  IPv6 address:
    2000::1/64 [primary]
    3000::1/64
  Local Link Address:
    fe80::268a:7ff:fe83:30c8/64
  Joined group address:
    ff02::1:ff00:1
  ND retransmit interval (usec): 1000
  ND DAD                       : enabled
  Number of DAD attempts       : 1
  ND reachable time            : 0
Po1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
  IPv6 address:
    6000::1/64 [primary]
    7000::1/64
ND retransmit interval (usec): 1000
  ND DAD                       : enabled
  Number of DAD attempts       : 1
  ND reachable time            : 0
vlan100:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
 IPv6 address:
    4000::1/64 [primary]
    5000::1/64
  ICMPv6 redirect              : enabled
  ND retransmit interval (usec): 1000
  ND DAD                       : enabled
  Number of DAD attempts       : 1
  ND reachable time            : 0
loopback1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
  IPv6 address:
    2001::1/128 [primary]
    2002::1/128
  Local Link Address:
    fe80::4c01:40ff:feb3:b753/64
  Joined group address:
    ff02::1:ff00:1

Related Commands

Notes


show ipv6 interface brief

show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] brief

Displays IPv6 interface information.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
 switch (config) # show ipv6 interface brief
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface     Address/Mask                   Primary    Address-state   Admin-state    Oper-state   MTU    VRF
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
mgmt0         fe80::268a:7ff:fe53:3d8e/64               valid           Enabled        Up           1500   default
mgmt1         fe80::268a:7ff:fe53:3d8f/64               valid           Enabled        Up           1500   default
Eth1/1        2000::1/64                     primary    valid           Enabled        Up           1500   default
Eth1/1        3000::1/64                                valid
Eth1/1        fe80::268a:7ff:fe83:30c8/64               valid
Po1           6000::1/64                     primary    valid           Enabled        Down         1500   default
Po1           7000::1/64                                valid
vlan100       4000::1/64                     primary    valid           Enabled        Down         1500   default
vlan100       5000::1/64                                valid
loopback1     2001::1/128                    primary    valid           Enabled        Up           1500   default
loopback1     2002::1/128                               valid
loopback1     fe80::4c01:40ff:feb3:b753/64              valid

Related Commands

Notes


show ipv6

show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] ethernet <slot>/<port>

Display IPv6 information of the specified Ethernet interface.

Syntax Description

<slot>/<port>

Port number

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface ethernet 1/1
Eth1/1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
  IPv6 address:
    2000::1/64 [primary]
    3000::1/64
  Local Link Address:
    fe80::268a:7ff:fe83:30c8/64
  Joined group address:
    ff02::1:ff00:1
  ND retransmit interval (usec): 1000
  ND DAD                       : enabled
  Number of DAD attempts       : 1
  ND reachable time            : 0

Related Commands

Notes


show ipv6 interface loopback

show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] loopback <id>

Display IPv6 information of the specified loopback interface.

Syntax Description

id

Loopback port ID

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface loopback 1
loopback1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
  IPv6 address:
    2001::1/128 [primary]
    2002::1/128
  Local Link Address:
    fe80::4c01:40ff:feb3:b753/64
  Joined group address:
    ff02::1:ff00:1

Related Commands

Notes


show ipv6 interface port-channel

show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] port-channel <id>

Display IPv6 information of the specified LAG interface.

Syntax Description

id

LAG ID

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface port-channel 1
Po1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
  IPv6 address:
    6000::1/64 [primary]
    7000::1/64
  ND retransmit interval (usec): 1000
  ND DAD                       : enabled
  Number of DAD attempts       : 1
  ND reachable time            : 0

Related Commands

Notes


show ipv6 interface vlan

show ipv6 interface [vrf <vrf-name>] vlan <vid>

Display IPv6 information of the specified VLAN interface.

Syntax Description

vid

VLAN ID

vrf

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vlan 100
vlan100:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
  IPv6 address:
    4000::1/64 [primary]
    5000::1/64
  ICMPv6 redirect              : disabled
  ND retransmit interval (usec): 1000
  ND DAD                       : enabled
  Number of DAD attempts       : 1
  ND reachable time            : 0

Related Commands

Notes


show ipv6 interface vrf

show ipv6 interface vrf <vrf-name>

Display IPv6 information of the specified VRF.

Syntax Description

name

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vrf default
Eth1/1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
...
Po1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
...
vlan100:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
...
loopback1:
  VRF        : default
  Admin state: enabled
  IPv6       : enabled
...

Related Commands

Notes


show ipv6 interface vrf brief

show ipv6 interface vrf <name> brief

Display IPv6 information of the specified VRF in brief form.

Syntax Description

name

VRF name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vrf default brief
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface     Address/Mask                  Primary    Address-state   Admin-state   Oper-state   MTU    VRF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
mgmt0         fe80::268a:7ff:fe53:3d8e/64               valid          Enabled       Up           1500    default
mgmt1         fe80::268a:7ff:fe53:3d8f/64               valid          Enabled       Up           1500    default
Eth1/1        2000::1/64                     primary    valid          Enabled       Up           1500    default
Eth1/1        3000::1/64                                valid
Eth1/1        fe80::268a:7ff:fe83:30c8/64               valid
Po1           6000::1/64                     primary    valid          Enabled       Down         1500    default
Po1           7000::1/64                                valid
vlan100       4000::1/64                     primary    valid          Enabled       Down         1500    default
vlan100       5000::1/64                                valid
loopback1     2001::1/128                    primary    valid          Enabled       Up           1500    default
loopback1     2002::1/128                               valid
loopback1     fe80::4c01:40ff:feb3:b753/64              valid

Related Commands

Notes


Loopback Interface

interface loopback

interface loopback <id>

no interface loopback <id>

Creates a loopback interface and enters the interface configuration mode.

The no form of the command deletes the interface.

Syntax Description

id

Range: 0-31

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.3000

Example

 
switch (config) # interface loopback 10
switch (config interface loopback 10) #

Related Commands

Notes

  • Up to 32 loopback interfaces can be configured

  • Within the loopback configuration mode, you can configure description and ip-address

  • MTU cannot be configured on the loopback interface

interface vrf ip address alias

interface vrf <vrf-name> ip address alias <loopback<N> | loopback N>

no interface vrf <vrf-name> ip address alias

Copies addresses from given loopback interface.

The no form of the command disables the copied addresses from given loopback interface.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF name

loopback<N> | loopback N

Loopback interface with specified loopback number

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.0300

Example

 
switch (config)# interface vrf vrf-default ip address alias loopback1

Related Commands

show ip interface [vrf]

Notes


ip address

ip address <ip-address> <mask>

no ip address [<ip-address> [<mask>]]

Enters user-defined IPv4 address for the interface.

The no form of the command removes the specified IPv4 address. If no address is specified, then all IPv4 addresses of this interface are removed.

Syntax Description

ip-address

IPv4 address

mask

There are two possible ways to the mask:

  • /length – only /32 is possible

  • Network address (i.e. 255.255.255.0)

The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>).

Default

0.0.0.0/0

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface loopback 10) # ip address 10.10.10.10 /32

Related Commands

interface loopback

Notes

An interface may have up to 16 IPv4 address assignments.

description

description <string>

no description

Enters a description for the interface.

The no form of the command sets the description to default.

Syntax Description

string

User defined string

mask

There are two possible ways to the mask:

  • /length – only /32 is possible

  • Network address (i.e. 255.255.255.0)

The mask length may be configured without a space (i.e. <ipv4-address>/<length>).

Default

“”

Configuration Mode

config interface loopback

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface loopback 10) # description my-ip-interface

Related Commands

interface loopback

Notes


show interfaces loopback

show interface loopback <id>

Displays the attribute of the interface loopback.

Syntax Description

id

Range: 1-32

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface loopback

History

3.2.3000

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces loopback 1
Loopback 1:
 IPv4 address:
   192.168.1.1/32 [primary]
   192.168.2.1/32
 Broadcast address:
   192.168.1.1 [primary]
   192.168.2.1
 IPv6 address:
   2001::1/128 [primary]
   2002::1/128
   fe80::4c01:40ff:feb3:b753/64
 MTU : 1500 bytes
 Description: N/A
 VRF : default

Related Commands

interface loopback

Notes


Routing and ECMP

ip route

ip route [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-prefix> <netmask> {<next -hop-ip-address> | null0} [<distance>]

no ip route [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-prefix> <netmask> [<next -hop-ip-address>]

Configures a static route inside VRF.

The no form of the command removes the static route configured.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF session name

ip-prefix

IP address

netmask

There are two possible ways to input the mask:

  • /<length> (e.g. /24)

  • Network address (e.g. 255.255.255.0)

next-hop-ip-address

IP address of the next hop

null0

Sets a static drop-route

distance

Administrative distance assigned to route. Options include:

  • No parameter - route is assigned a default administrative distance of 1

  • 1-255 - the administrative distance assigned to route

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

3.9.1600

Removed ethernet, port-channel, and vlan parameters

Example

 
switch (config) # ip route vrf my-vrf 80.80.80.0 /24 20.20.20.2

Related Commands

Notes

If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.

ip load-sharing

ip load-sharing <type> [ecmp-group-size <size> [ max-ecmp-groups <max>]]

no ip load-sharing

This command sets the ECMP load sharing mode.

The no form of the command sets the load-sharing to default.

Syntax Description

type

  • source-ip-port – source ip and TCP/UDP port

  • destination-ip-port – destination ip and TCP/UDP port

  • source-destination-ip-port – source & destination ip and TCP/UDP port

  • flow-label – flow label

  • udk – user-defined keys

  • all – all options

  • consistent – consistent hashing mode

ecmp-group-size

Configures ECMP consistent hashing group size

max-ecmp-groups

Configures max groups of ECMP consistent hashing

Default

all

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0230

3.5.1000

Added flow-label parameter

3.7.1100

Updated syntax

Example

 
    
switch (config) # ip load-sharing all switch (config) # ip load-sharing consistent [ecmp-group-size<size>]

Related Commands

ip route

Notes

If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.

show ip route

show ip route [vrf <vrf-name] [[<ip-address> | <ip-address>/<length>] [longer-prefixes]] [connected | bgp | static]

Displays routing table.

Syntax Description

ip-address

Performs longest prefix match (LPM) and displays best route

<ip-address>/<length>

Displays next hop for the specified network. If the network does not exist in routing table, it is not shown.

Note: It is the user’s responsibility to calculate the mask and enter it correctly.

For example:

  • Valid - show ip route 10.10.10.0/24

  • Invalid - show ip route 10.10.10.10/24

longer-prefixes

Displays the routes to the specified destination and any routes to a more specific destination. (Only available if both IP and mask are specified.)

connected

Displays entries for routes to networks directly connected to the switch

bgp

Display BGP routes

static

Displays entries added through CLI commands

Default

N/A

History

3.6.5000

Updated example

3.6.6000

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.7.1100

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip route 
Flags:
  F: Failed to install in H/W
  B: BFD protected (static route)
  i: BFD session initializing (static route)
  x: protecting BFD session failed (static route)
  c: consistent hashing
  p: partial programming in H/W
VRF Name default:
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Destination     Mask            Flag   Gateway         Interface      Source   AD/M
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  default         0.0.0.0                10.12.67.126    mgmt0          DHCP     1/1
  10.12.67.0      255.255.255.128        0.0.0.0         mgmt0          direct   0/0
  192.168.2.0     255.255.255.0     c    0.0.0.0         vlan1          direct   0/0

Related Commands

ip route

Notes

  • If no default route exists, then the message “Route not found” is printed

  • Route next hop is BFD controlled, status is viewable when <all> is inserted in the command, and it will be shown as follows:

    • If route is removed from routing decision it will be marked as “Active”

    • Protected next hops are marked with “B”

    • BFD protected failed/non active neighbors are marked with “BF”

  • If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed

show ip route vrf

show ip route vrf {<vrf-name> | all}

Displays routing table of VRF instance.

Syntax Description

all

Displays routing tables for all VRF instances

vrf-name

Name of VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.6.4070

Added support for BFD and updated notes

3.6.5000

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip route vrf default
Flags:
  F: Failed to install in H/W
  B: BFD protected (static route)
  i: BFD session initializing (static route)
  x: protecting BFD session failed (static route)
VRF Name default:
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Destination     Mask            Flag   Gateway         Interface      Source   AD/M
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  default         0.0.0.0                10.12.67.126    mgmt0          DHCP     1/1
  10.12.67.0      255.255.255.128        0.0.0.0         mgmt0          direct   0/0
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf static
Flags:
  F: Failed to install in H/W
  B: BFD protected (static route)
  i: BFD session initializing (static route)
  x: protecting BFD session failed (static route)
VRF Name my-vrf:
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Destination     Mask            Flag   Gateway         Interface      Source   AD/M
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  80.80.80.0      255.255.255.0          20.20.20.2      vlan20         static   1/1

Related Commands

ip route

Notes

  • If no default route exists, then the message “Route not found” is printed

  • Route next hop is BFD controlled, status is viewable when <all> is inserted in the command, and it will be shown as follows:

    • If route is removed from routing decision it will be marked as “Active”

    • Protected next hops are marked with “B”

    • BFD protected failed/non active neighbors are marked with “BF”

  • If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed

  • When using a network prefix, the user must calculate the host mask and enter correctly. For example, “show ip route 10.10.10.0/24” is valid, but “ip route 10.10.10.10/24” is invalid.

show ip route -a

show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] -a

Displays routing table of VRF instance.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Name of VRF

all

Displays routing tables for all VRF instances

-a

Displays static routes currently inactive due to the interface being down

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf -a
VRF Name:         my-vrf
-----------------------------
Destination       Mask              Gateway           Interface         Source            Distance/Metric
90.90.90.0        255.255.255.0     1.1.1.2           NA                static            1/0

Related Commands

ip route

Notes

  • If no default route exists, then the message “Route not found” is printed

  • Route next hop is BFD controlled, status is viewable when <all> is inserted in the command, and it will be shown as follows:

    • If route is removed from routing decision it will be marked as “Active”

    • Protected next hops are marked with “B”

    • BFD protected failed/non active neighbors are marked with “BF”

  • If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed

show ip route failed

show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] failed

Displays failed routes of VRF instance.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Name of VRF

all

Displays routing tables for all VRF instances

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6000

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip route failed
Flags:
  F: Failed to install in H/W
  B: BFD protected (static route)
  i: BFD session initializing (static route)
  x: protecting BFD session failed (static route)
Warning: Number of HW failed routes is 2
These routes are marked with 'f' flag
VRF Name default:
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Destination     Mask            Flag   Gateway         Interface      Source   AD/M
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.20.20.0      255.255.255.0   f      0.0.0.0         vlan20         direct   0/0
  80.80.80.0      255.255.255.0   f      20.20.20.2      vlan20         static   1/1

Related Commands

ip route

Notes

  • If no default route exists, then the message “Route not found” is printed

  • Route next hop is BFD controlled, status is viewable when <all> is inserted in the command, and it will be shown as follows:

    • If route is removed from routing decision it will be marked as “Active”

    • Protected next hops are marked with “B”

    • BFD protected failed/non active neighbors are marked with “BF”

  • If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed

show ip route static

show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] static

Displays static routes of VRF instance.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Name of VRF

all

Displays routing tables for all VRF instances

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.5000

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip route static 
Flags:
  F: Failed to install in H/W
  B: BFD protected (static route)
  i: BFD session initializing (static route)
  x: protecting BFD session failed (static route)
VRF Name default:
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Destination     Mask            Flag   Gateway         Interface      Source   AD/M
  -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  80.80.80.0      255.255.255.0          20.20.20.2      vlan20         static   1/1

Related Commands

ip route

Notes

  • If no default route exists, then the message “Route not found” is printed

  • Route next hop is BFD controlled, status is viewable when <all> is inserted in the command, and it will be shown as follows:

    • If route is removed from routing decision it will be marked as “Active”

    • Protected next hops are marked with “B”

    • BFD protected failed/non active neighbors are marked with “BF”

  • If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed

show ip route static multicast-override

show ip route [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] static multicast-override

Displays Reverse Path Forwarding (RPF) information for a specific IPv4 multicast source configured via the command “ip mroute”.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Name of VRF

all

Displays information for all VRFs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6000

3.6.8008

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip route vrf default static multicast-override 
VRF "default":
  ----------------------------------------------------------------------
  Destination       Mask              Gateway           Route preference
  ----------------------------------------------------------------------
  50.50.50.0        255.255.255.0     20.20.20.45       1
  100.100.8.0       255.255.255.0     20.20.20.9        1
  100.100.100.0     255.255.255.0     20.20.20.22       7
  100.100.100.100   255.255.255.255   20.20.20.9        1

Related Commands

Notes


show ip route summary

show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] summary

Displays route summary of VRF instance.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

Name of VRF

all

Displays routing tables for all VRF instances

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.5000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip route vrf my-vrf summary
VRF Name:         default           
------------------------
Route Source    Routes 
------------------------
direct          3
static          0
ospf            0
bgp             0
DHCP            1
Total           4

Related Commands

ip route

Notes

  • If no default route exists, then the message “Route not found” is printed

  • Route next hop is BFD controlled, status is viewable when <all> is inserted in the command, and it will be shown as follows:

    • If route is removed from routing decision it will be marked as “Active”

    • Protected next hops are marked with “B”

    • BFD protected failed/non active neighbors are marked with “BF”

  • If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed

show ip route interface

show ip route [vrf {<vrf-name> | all}] interface {ethernet <slot>/<port> | port-channel <lag> | vlan <vlan>}

Displays routing table for specific interfaces.

Syntax Description

ethernet

Displays routing table for Ethernet interfaces

port-channel

Displays routing table for LAG interfaces

vlan

Displays routing table for VLAN interfaces

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

3.6.5000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip route interface vlan 10
VRF Name:         default           
Total number of entries: 1
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Address              Type            Hardware Address          Interface  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  15.0.0.2             Static ETH      DE:DE:BE:EF:DE:AD         vlan 10

Related Commands

ip route

Notes


show ip load-sharing

show ip load-sharing

Displays ECMP hash attribute.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.4.2008

3.7.1100

Updated example

Example

 
(config) # show ip load-sharing
Load sharing: all
Type: static
(config) # show ip load-sharing
Load sharing: destination-ip-port
Type: consistent
Operational state: stable
Container size: 512
Max number of containers: 40
Used containers: 5

Related Commands

ip load-sharing

Notes

The command’s output is different for static & consistent hashing

Network to Media Resolution (ARP)

ip arp

ip arp [vrf <vrf-name>] <ip-address> <mac-address>

no ip arp <ip-address>

Configures IP ARP properties of VRF.

The no form of the command deletes the static ARP configuration.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF session name

IP address

IPv4 address

mac-address

MAC address (format XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config) # ip arp vrf my-vrf 20.20.20.2 aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff

Related Commands

Notes

If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.

ip arp responder

ip arp responder

Initiates ARP responder functionality.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface vlan

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip arp responder

Related Commands

ip arp

show ip arp

Note


ip arp timeout

ip arp timeout <timeout-value>

no ip arp timeout

Sets the dynamic ARP cache timeout.

The no form of the command sets the timeout to default.

Syntax Description

timeout-value

Time that an entry remains in the ARP cache

Range: 240-28800 seconds

Default

1500 seconds

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface vlan

History

3.2.0230

3.5.1000

Updated Note section

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip arp timeout 2000

Related Commands

ip arp

show ip arp

Note

  • This configuration may take up to 5 minutes to take effect

  • The time interval after which each ARP entry becomes stale may actually vary from 50-150% of the configured value

clear ip arp

clear ip arp [vrf <vrf-name>] [interface <type> | <IP-address>]

Clears the dynamic ARP cache for the specific VRF session.

Syntax Description

vrf-name

VRF session name

interface

Clears dynamic ARP entries for a interface

ip-address

Clears dynamic ARP entries for a specific IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.2.0230

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ip arp vrf my-vrf

Related Commands

ip arp

show ip arp

Notes

If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically configured.

show ip arp

show ip arp [vrf [<vrf-name> | all]] [interface <type> | count | timeout]

Displays all ARP information for VRF instance.

Syntax Description

all

Displays all ARP information for all VRF

interface

Displays all ARP information for specific interface

count

Displays number of ARPs for specific VRF

timeout

Displays value of ARP timeout

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.3000

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

3.6.5000

Updated example output

3.8.2000

Added example of "show ip arp timeout"

3.9.0500

Updated output example: "Flags" column was added

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip arp
Flags:
G: EVPN Default GW
VRF Name default:
Total number of entries: 4
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address              Type            Flags      Hardware Address          Interface           -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.209.0.1           Dynamic ETH                00:00:5e:00:01:01         mgmt0                10.209.1.53          Dynamic ETH                24:8a:07:b0:2d:10         mgmt0                6.6.6.6              Dynamic EVPN    G          24:8a:07:ca:cd:48         vlan 6               192.168.10.1         Dynamic ETH                24:8a:07:ca:cd:48         eth 1/10

Example (show ip arp timeout)

 
switch (config)# show ip arp timeout
---------------------------------------
VRF Timeout(in seconds)
---------------------------------------
vrf-default 1500

Related Commands

ip arp

Notes

If no routing-context is specified, the “routing-context” VRF is automatically displayed.

IP Diagnostic Tools

ping

ping [vrf <vrf-name>] [-LRUbdfnqrvVaA] [-c count] [-i interval] [-w deadline] [-p pattern] [-s packetsize] [-t ttl] [-I interface or address] [-M mtu discovery hint] [-S sndbuf] [-T timestamp option ] [-Q tos ] [hop1 ...] destination

Sends ICMP echo requests to a specified host.

Syntax Description

vrf

Specifies VRF instance name

Linux Ping options

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # ping 172.30.2.2
PING 172.30.2.2 (172.30.2.2) 56(84) bytes of data.
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.703 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.187 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.166 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.161 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.153 ms
64 bytes from 172.30.2.2: icmp_seq=6 ttl=64 time=0.144 ms
^C
--- 172.30.2.2 ping statistics ---
6 packets transmitted, 6 received, 0% packet loss, time 5004ms
rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.144/0.252/0.703/0.202 ms

Related Commands

traceroute

Notes

When using -I option use the interface name + interface number, for example “ping -I vlan10”

traceroute

traceroute [vrf <vrf-name>] [-46dFITUnrAV] [-f first_ttl] [-g gate,...] [-i device] [-m max_ttl] [-N squeries] [-p port] [-t tos] [-l flow_label] [-w waittime] [-q nqueries] [-s src_addr] [-z sendwait] host [packetlen]

Traces the route packets take to a destination.

Syntax Description

vrf

Specifies VRF instance name

-4

Uses IPv4

-6

Uses IPv6

-d

Enables socket level debugging

-F

Sets DF (“do not fragment” bit) on

-I

Uses ICMP ECHO for tracerouting

-T

Uses TCP SYN for tracerouting

-U

Uses UDP datagram (default) for tracerouting

-n

Does not resolve IP addresses to their domain names

-r

Bypasses the normal routing and send directly to a host on an attached network

-A

Performs AS path lookups in routing registries and print results directly after the corresponding addresses

-V

Prints version info and exit

-f

Starts from the first_ttl hop (instead from 1)

-g

Routes packets throw the specified gateway (maximum 8 for IPv4 and 127 for IPv6)

-i

Specifies a network interface to operate with

-m

Sets the max number of hops (max TTL to be reached)

Default: 30

-N

Sets the number of probes to be tried simultaneously

Default: 16

-p

Uses destination port. It is an initial value for the UDP destination port (incremented by each probe, default is 33434), for the ICMP seq number (incremented as well, default from 1), and the constant destination port for TCP tries (default is 80).

-t

Sets the TOS (IPv4 type of service) or TC (IPv6 traffic class) value for outgoing packets

-l

Uses specified flow_label for IPv6 packets

-w

Sets the number of seconds to wait for response to a probe (default is 5.0). Non-integer (float point) values allowed too.

-q

Sets the number of probes per each hop

Default: 3

-s

Uses source src_addr for outgoing packets

-z

Sets minimal time interval between probes (default is 0). If the value is more than 10, then it specifies a number in milliseconds, else it is a number of seconds (float point values allowed too).

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # traceroute 192.168.10.70
traceroute to 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70), 30 hops max, 40 byte packets
1 172.30.0.1 (172.30.0.1) 3.632 ms 2.849 ms 3.544 ms
2 10.222.128.46 (10.222.128.46) 3.176 ms 3.289 ms 3.656 ms
3 10.158.128.30 (10.158.128.30) 15.331 ms 15.819 ms 16.388 ms
4 10.158.128.65 (10.158.128.65) 20.468 ms 7.893 ms 12.27 ms
5 10.7.34.115 (10.7.34.115) 16.405 ms 11.985 ms 12.264 ms
6 192.168.10.70 (192.168.10.70) 16.377 ms 16.091 ms 20.475 ms

Related Commands

Notes

  • The following flags are not supported: -6, -l, -A

  • When using -i option use the interface name + interface number, for example “traceroute -i vlan10”

tcpdump

tcpdump [vrf <vrf-name>] [-aAdeflLnNOpqRStuUvxX] [-c count] [-C file_size] [-E algo:secret] [-F file] [-i interface] [-M secret] [-r file] [-s snaplen] [-T type] [-w file] [-W filecount] [-y datalinktype] [-Z user] [expression]

Invokes standard binary, passing command line parameters straight through. Runs in foreground, printing packets as they arrive, until the user hits Ctrl+C.

Syntax Description

vrf

Specifies VRF instance name

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.4.2008

Added VRF parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # tcpdump
......
09:37:38.678812 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494624:1494800(176) ack 625 win 90
<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>
09:37:38.678860 IP 192.168.10.7.ssh > 192.168.10.1.54155: P 1494800:1495104(304) ack 625 win 90
<nop,nop,timestamp 5842763 858672398>
...
9141 packets captured
9142 packets received by filter
0 packets dropped by kernel

Related Commands

Notes

  • When using -i option use the interface name + interface number, for example “tcpdump -i vlan10”

  • For all flag options of this command refer to the linux ‘man page’ of tcp dump

QoS

qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp

qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp

no qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp

Configures the router to copy PCP bits when transferring data from one subnet to another.

The no form of the command disables this ability.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4000

Example

 
switch (config) # qos map dscp-to-pcp preserve-pcp

Related Commands

Notes


PBR

nexthop-group direct

<ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> [recursive]

no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name>

Creates direct or recursive nexthop-group and enter to the nexthop-group CLI context.

The no form of the command deletes the nexthop-group.

Syntax Description

group_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4
switch (config) # ipv6 pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v6

Related Commands

show pbr nexthop-group

pbr route-map seq set nexthop-group

Notes

Maximum number of created nexthop-groups is 1000. Name for the nexthop-group with different IP family also should be different.

nexthop-group direct nexthop interface

<ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> nexthop interface {ethernet <port/slot>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} <next-hop IP address>

no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> nexthop interface {ethernet <port/slot>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} <next-hop IP address>

Adds nexthop (L3 interface and nexthop IP address) to requested nexthop-group.

The no form of the command deletes the desired nexthop from the nexthop-group.

Syntax Description

group_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

port/slot

Physical port

port-channel <ID>

LAG

vlan <ID>

VLAN ID

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4 nexthop interface ethernet 1/4 10.10.10.23
switch (config) # ipv6 pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v6 nexthop interface vlan 5 194:23::2

Related Commands

show pbr nexthop-group

Notes

Maximum number of configured direct nexthops in one group is 128. One nexthop can be configured only once in one nexthop-group.

nexthop-group recursive nexthop

<ip|ipv6}>pbr nexthop-group <group_name> recursive nexthop vrf <vrf_name> <next-hop IP address>

no <ip|ipv6> pbr nexthop-group <group_name> recursive no nexthop

Adds recursive nexthop to requested nexthop-group.

The no form of the command deletes the desired nexthop from the nexthop-group.

Syntax Description

group_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

vrf_name

VRF where the desired nexthop is placed

next-hop IP address

IP/IPv6 address of desired nexthop

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v4 recursive nexthop vrf default 10.10.10.23
switch (config) # ipv6 pbr nexthop-group n_ggg_v6 recursive nexthop vrf default 194:23::2

Related Commands

show pbr nexthop-group

Notes

Maximum number of configured recursive nexthops in one nexthop-group is 1.

route-map

<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name>

no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name>

Creates route-map and enter to the route-map CLI context.

The no form of the command deletes the route-map.

Syntax Description

map_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

vrf_name

VRF where the desired nexthop is placed

next-hop IP address

IP/IPv6 address of desired nexthop

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4
switch (config) # ipv6 pbr route-map r_ttt_v6

Related Commands

show pbr route-map

Notes

Maximum number of configured route-maps is 200. Name for the route-map with different IP family also should be different.

route-map sequence match rule

<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> match {dest-addr <IP address/prefix length>|source-addr <IP address/prefix length>|protocol <tcp|udp>|source-port <port>|dest-port<port>|dscp <value>}

no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> match

Create or modify sequence with new match rule. No form deletes match rule from the sequence.

Syntax Description

map_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

number

ID of sequence inside of the route-map

IP address/prefix length

IPv4/IPv6 subnet to be matched on the packet

tcp|udp

Protocol type to be matched on the packet

port

Desired TCP or UDP protocol to be matched on the packet

value

DSCP value to be matched on the packet

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 match dest-addr 1.2.3.0/24 source-addr 4.5.6.0/24 dest-port 656 source-port 757 protocol tcp
switch (config) # ipv6 pbr route-map r_ttt_v6 seq 3 match dest-addr 23:23::/64 source-addr 90:23::/64 dest-port 656 source-port 757 protocol tcp

Related Commands

show pbr route-map

Notes

Match for source/destination IP address should be specified according to route-map IP family. Maximum number of sequences is 2000 (totally in the system). Maximum number of IPv6 sequences is 2000. Sequence field can be omitted, in this case system with generate new sequence number with index +10 for the last created. Currently DSCP value can be only {0,1,2,3,4}.

route-map sequence nexthop-group

<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> set nexthop-group <group_name>

no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> set nexthop-group

Specify desired nexthop-group for sending matched traffic.

The no form of the command deletes the biding.

Syntax Description

map_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

number

ID of sequence inside of the route-map

group_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 set nexthop-group n_ggg_v4
switch (config) # ipv6 pbr route-map r_ttt_v6 seq 3 set nexthop-group n_ggg_v6

Related Commands

show pbr route-map

Notes

One nexthop-group can be specified in more than one sequence.

route-map sequence counter

<ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> counter

no <ip|ipv6> pbr route-map <map_name> seq <number> counter

Request counter to be allocated and count matched packets by match rule.

The no form of the command de-allocate the counter.

Syntax Description

map_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

number

ID of sequence inside of the route-map

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4 seq 3 counter
switch (config) # ipv6 pbr route-map r_ttt_v6 seq 3 counter

Related Commands

show pbr route-map

Notes


bind/unbind route-map on interface

interface {ethernet <slot/port>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map <map_name>

no interface {ethernet <slot/port>|port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>} {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map <map_name>

Bind requested route-map on the ingress router port.

Te no form of the command unbinds requested route-map from the interface.

Syntax Description

map_name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

ethernet <port/slot>

Physical port

port-channel <ID>

LAG

vlan <ID>

VLAN ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/2 ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4
switch (config) # interface vlan 3 ipv6 pbr route-map r_ttt_v6

Related Commands

show ip interface

Notes

In one time one IPv4 and one IPv6 route-map can be bound on interface

show nexthop-groups

show {ip|ipv6} pbr nexthop-group brief | <name>

Shows brief information about the all configured nexthop-groups. In case of specifying nexthop-group name show details.

Syntax Description

name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip pbr nexthop-group brief
Flags:
  A: active
  I: inactive
  F: failed to install in H/W
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name                       Type          Flags     Notes                                  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
n_ggg_v4                   direct        I         Group doesn't have active/resolved next-
                                                                  hops
switch (config) # show ip pbr nexthop-group bbb
Flags:
  A: active
  I: inactive
  F: failed to install in H/W
bbb:
  Type            : direct
  Egress interface: vlan 4 (10.10.10.23)
  Flags           : A
  Notes:
    N/A

Related Commands

Notes

In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.

show route-maps

show {ip|ipv6} pbr route-map brief |<name>

Shows brief information about the all configured route-maps. In case of specifying route-map name show details.

Syntax Description

name

Name of the desired nexthop-group

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip pbr route-map brief
Flags:
  A: active
  I: inactive
  F: failed to install in H/W
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name                                      Total sequences  Active/Inactive  Bound to interfaces  
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
r_ttt_v4                                   1                0/1             
switch (config) # show ip pbr route-map r_ttt_v4
Flags:
  A: active
  I: inactive
  F: failed to install in H/W
tests:
  --------------------------------------------------------------------
  seq     match                  counter   nexthop-group        flags
  --------------------------------------------------------------------
  1       protocol tcp            0         n_ggg_v4            A

Related Commands

Notes

In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.

route-map to interface bind

show {ip|ipv6} interface {ethernet <slot/port>| port-channel <ID> | vlan <ID>}

Show binding the route-map to interface and its route-map state.

Syntax Description

ethernet <port/slot>

Physical port

port-channel <ID>

LAG

vlan <ID>

VLAN ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip interface vlan 3
Vlan 3:
  Admin state        : Enabled
  Operational state  : Down
  Autostate          : Enabled
  Mac Address        : 7c:fe:90:f6:aa:08
  DHCP client        : Disabled
  PBR route-map      : r_ttt_v4
  PBR route-map state: Active
switch (config) # show ipv6 interface vlan 3
vlan3:
  VRF                          : default
  Admin state                  : enabled
  IPv6                         : enabled
  ICMPv6 redirect              : disabled
  ND retransmit interval (usec): 1000
  ND DAD                       : enabled
  Number of DAD attempts       : 1
  ND reachable time            : 0
  PBR route-map                : r_ttt_v6
  PBR route-map state          : Active

Related Commands

Notes

In case of any misconfiguration field “Notes” will reflect it.

show pbr general information

show ip pbr [exceptions [nexthop-group | route-map | interface]]

Shows number of configured nexthop-groups and route-maps. Also shows misconfiguration for all PBR configuration or per selected category.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.2000

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip pbr
Configured nexthop-groups (active/inactive/not installed): 1 (0/1/0)
Configured route-maps (bind/unbind)                      : 1 (1/0)
switch (config) # show ip pbr exceptions
Configured nexthop-groups (active/inactive/not installed): 1 (0/1/0)
Configured route-maps (bind/unbind)                      : 1 (1/0)
Exceptions:
  Nexthop-groups:
    Nexthop-group n_ggg_v4 doesn't have active/resolved next-hops
  Route-maps:
    Route-map r_ttt_v4 sequence 1 assigned nexthop-group is not Active
  Interfaces:
    Interface vlan 3 assigned route-map is not Active

Related Commands

Notes

Information about the total amount of configured nexthop-groups and route-maps includes both IPv4 and IPv6 families and does not depend on the specified IP family in CLI command.

content here