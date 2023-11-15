NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4302 (LTS)
IGMP and PIM Commands

PIM

protocol pim

protocol pim

no protocol pim

Enables protocol independent multicast (PIM).

The no form of the command hides all PIM commands and deletes all PIM configurations.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config) # protocol pim

Related Commands

Notes


ip pim sg-expiry-timer

ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] sg-expiry-timer <seconds>

no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] sg-expiry-timer

Adjusts the SG expiry timer interval for PIM-SM SG multicast routes.

The no form of the command resets the parameters to their default values

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

seconds

Range: 1-65535

Default

180 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pim sg-expiry-timer 180

Related Commands

Notes


ip pim rp-address

ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-address <rp-address> [group-list <ip-address> <prefix>] [override] [bidir]

no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-address <rp-address> [group-list <ip-address> <prefix>] [override] [bidir]

Configures a static IP address of a rendezvous point for a multicast group range or adds new multicast range to existing RP.

The no form of the command removes the rendezvous point for a multicast group range or removes all configuration of the RP.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

rp-address

The static IP address of rendezvous point

ip-address

IP address of the group-range (coupled with the prefix parameter)

prefix

Network prefix (in the format of /24, or 255.255.255.0 for example) of group range

override

Specifies that this configuration overrides dynamic configuration learned by BSR

bidir

Optional during configuration, but appears in the configuration if in PIM Bidir mode

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5006

3.9.1900

Added bidir option

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pim rp-address 10.10.10.10
switch (config) # ip pim vrf default rp-address 100.100.100.100 group-list 233.3.3.3/32 bidir

Related Commands

Notes


ip pim bsr-candidate

ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bsr-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <port> | port-channel <id>} [hash-len <hash-length>] [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>]

no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bsr-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <port>} [hash-len <hash-length>] [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>]

Configures the switch as a candidate BSR router (C-BSR).

The no form of the command removes BSR-candidate configuration or restores default parameters values.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

vlan <vlan-id>

VLAN ID. Range: 1-4094.

loopback <number>

Loopback interface for the BSR candidate address

ethernet <port>

Ethernet interface for the BSR candidate address

port-channel <id>

LAG interface for the BSR candidate address

hash-len

Specifies the hash mask length used in BSR messages. Range: 0-32.

priority

BSR priority rating. Larger numbers denote higher priority. Range: 0-255.

interval

Period between the transmission of BSMs (seconds). Range: 10-536870906.

Default

The interface is not BSR candidate by default.

priority—64

interval—60

hash-len—30

Configuration Mode

config

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface loopback

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

config interface vlan

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pim bsr-candidate vlan 10 priority 100

Related Commands

ip pim sparse-mode

Notes

  • A BSR is a PIM router within the PIM domain through which dynamic RP selection is implemented. The BSR selects RPs from a list of candidate RPs and exchanges bootstrap messages (BSM) with all routers in the domain. The BSR is elected from one of the C-BSRs through an exchange of BSMs. A subset of PIM routers within the domain are configured as candidate Bootstrap routers (C-BSRs). Through the exchange of Bootstrap messages (BSMs), the C-BSRs elect the BSR, which then uses BSMs to inform all domain routers of its status.

  • Command parameters specify the switch’s BSR address, the interval between BSM transmissions, hash length used for RP calculations and the priority assigned to the switch when electing a BSR

  • Entering an ip pim bsr-candidate command replaces any previously configured bsr-candidate command. If the new command does not specify a priority or interval, the previously configured values persist in running-config.

ip pim register-source

ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] register-source <interface>

no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] register-source <interface>

Configures interface from which to use IP as source in PIM communications.

The no form of the command undoes this configuration.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

interface

Interface whose IP to use

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface loopback

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

config interface vlan

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pim register-source ethernet 1/2

Related Commands

Notes

This command must be set on an L3 interface with PIM sparse-mode (and not on a regular L3 interface which is not a PIM interface)

ip pim rp-candidate

ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <slot/port>} group-list <ip-address> <prefix> [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>] [bidir]

no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] rp-candidate {vlan <vlan-id> | loopback <number> | ethernet <slot/port>} group-list <ip-address> <prefix> [priority <priority>] [interval <interval>] [bidir]

Configures the switch as a candidate rendezvous point (C-RP).

The no form of the command removes the ip pim rp-candidate from running-config command for the specified multicast group.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

ethernet <slot/port>

Ethernet interface

port-channel <number>

LAG interface

vlan <vlan-id>

VLAN ID

Range: 1-4094

loopback <number>

Loopback interface number

ip-address

The group IP address

prefix

Network prefix (for example /24, or 255.255.255.0)

priority

RP priority rating

Range: 0-255, where smaller numbers mean higher priority

interval

RP-advertisements message transmission interval

Range: 0-16383

bidir

Optional during configuration, but appears in the configuration if in PIM Bidir mode

Default

RP priority—192

BSR message interval—60 seconds

Configuration Mode

config

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface loopback

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

config interface vlan

History

3.3.5006

3.9.0300

Updated example

3.9.1900

Added bidir option

Example

 
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/13 ip pim ?
bfd                            Configure BFD protection for PIM neighbors on the interface
dr-priority                    Configure PIM DR priority on interface
hello-interval                 Configure PIM hello interval on interface
join-prune-interval            Configure PIM join-prune interval on interface
sparse-mode                    Configure PIM sparse mode on the interface
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/13 ip pim bfd
switch (config) # ip pim vrf default rp-candidate ethernet 1/12 group-list 225.1.0.0/16
switch (config) # ip pim vrf default rp-candidate ethernet 1/12 bidir

Related Commands

Note

  • The BSR selects a multicast group’s dynamic RP set from the list of C-RPs in the PIM domain. The command specifies the interface (used to derive the RP address), C-RP advertisement interval, and priority rating. The BSR selects the RP set by comparing C-RP priority ratings. The C-RP advertisement interval specifies the period between successive C-RP advertisement message transmissions to the BSR.

  • Running-config supports multiple multicast groups through multiple ip pim rp-candidate statements

  • All commands must specify the same interface. Issuing a command with an interface that differs from existing commands removes all existing commands from running-config.

  • Running-config stores the interval and priority setting in a separate statement that applies to all rp-candidate statements. When a command specifies an interval that differs from the previously configured value, the new value replaces the old value and applies to all configured rp-candidate statements.

  • When the no commands do not specify a multicast group, all rp-candidate statements are removed from running-config. The no ip pim rp-candidate interval commands restore the interval setting to the default value of 60 seconds.

  • When setting a priority, all previous rp-candidates within all interfaces and groups are configured to this priority

ip pim sparse-mode

ip pim sparse-mode

no ip pim sparse-mode

Sets PIM sparse mode on this interface.

The no form of the command disables the sparse-mode on the interface and deletes all interfaces configuration.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim sparse-mode

Related Commands

Notes


ip pim dr-priority

ip pim dr-priority <priority>

no ip pim dr-priority

Configures the designated router (DR) priority of PIM Hello messages.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

priority

The designated router priority of the PIM Hello messages. Range is 1-4294967295.

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim dr-priority 5

Related Commands

ip pim sparse-mode

Notes

The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command.

ip pim hello-interval

ip pim hello-interval <interval>

no ip pim hello-interval

Configures PIM Hello interval in seconds.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

interval

PIM Hello interval

Range: 1-18000

Default

30 seconds

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

3.6.4006

Updated parameter range

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim hello-interval 7000

Related Commands

ip pim sparse-mode

Notes

The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command

ip pim join-prune-interval

ip pim join-prune-interval <period>

no ip pim join-prune-interval

Configures the period between Join/Prune messages that the configuration mode interface originates and sends to the upstream RPF neighbor.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

period

Range: 1-18000 seconds

Default

60 seconds

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5200

3.6.4006

Updated parameter range

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim join-prune-interval 60

Related Commands

Notes


ip pim ssm range

ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] ssm range {standard | group-list {<group-range>|<address> <prefix>}}

no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] ssm range {standard | group-list {<group-range>|<address> <prefix>}}

Enables one or more ranges for SSM operation.

The no form of the command disables range for SSM operation.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

standard

Sets the SSM operation to standard SSM range 232.0.0.0/8

<group-range>

User-defined multicast range for SSM operation (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)

<ip-address>

Group range ip-address (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)

<prefix>

Group range prefix (e.g. 233.0.0.0/8)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.4006

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pim ssm range group-list 234.0.0.0/8

Related Commands

Notes

Standard and group-list configurations are mutually exclusive. It is necessary to delete standard SSM configuration in order to add group-list and it is necessary to delete all existing group-list configuration in order to configure standard SSM configuration.

ip pim multipath next-hop

ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] multipath next-hop [<algorithm>]

no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] multipath next-hop

Configures PIM next-hop calculation algorithm.

The no form of the command resets PIM next-hops configuration to default (highest neighbor).

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

algorithm

Selectable next-hop calculation algorithms:

  • g-hash - selects next-hop according to group address

  • mod - split groups between next hops on a module basis

  • s-g-hash - Selects next-hop according to group and source address

Default

Highest neighbor - next-hop with highest IP address is selected

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.8100

3.7.1100

Updated syntax

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pim multipath next-hop g-hash

Related Commands

Notes


ip pim multipath rp

ip pim multipath rp [<algorithm>]

no ip pim multipath rp

Configures PIM RP selection algorithm.

The no form of the command resets PIM RP selection algorithm to default (g-hash algorithm which is described in RFC 4601, sec. 4.7.2).

Syntax Description

algorithm

Selectable RP selection algorithms:

  • mod - split groups between RPs on a module basis

Default

G-hash—RPs are selected according to group address

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.7.1100

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pim multipath rp mod

Related Commands

Note


clear ip pim counters

clear ip pim [vrf <vrf-name> | all] counters

Clears PIM counter information.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name or all VRFs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ip pim counters

Related Commands

Notes

show ip pim protocol

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] protocol

Displays PIM protocol information.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

3.7.1100

Updated description and example output

3.9.1900

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf default protocol
PIM Control Counters for VRF "default":
PIM Mode: BIDIR
Next-hop selection: highest neighbor
RP selection: hash4601
(S,G) expiry timer: 210 seconds
PIM Control Counters:
  -----------------------------------------------------------
  Counters             Received     Sent         Invalid
  -----------------------------------------------------------
  Assert               0            0            0
  Bootstrap Router     224          218          0
  CRP Advertisement    0            0            0
  Hello                443          551          0
  J/P                  0            0            0
  Join                 0            0            N/A
  Prune                0            0            N/A
  Register             N/A          N/A          N/A
  Register Stop        N/A          N/A          N/A
  State Refresh        0            0            0
  DF Election          0            0            0

Related Commands

Notes


show ip pim bsr

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] bsr

Displays PIM BSR information.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5006

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf all bsr 
PIMv2 Bootstrap information for VRF "default":
  No BSR is currently elected.
  This system is not a candidate-BSR
PIMv2 Bootstrap information for VRF "vrf_1":
  BSR address          : 17.17.17.10
  Uptime               : N/A
  BSR Priority         : 64
  Hash mask length     : 30
  Expires              : 00:00:34
  Candidate BSR        : Yes
  Candidate BSR address: 17.17.17.10
  priority             : 64
  hash mask length     : 30
  interval             : N/A
  holdtime             : N/A

Related Commands

Notes


show ip pim interface

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface {[ethernet <port> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vlan id>]}

Displays information about the enabled interfaces for PIM.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

ethernet <port>

Filters the output for specific Ethernet port

port-channel <id>

Filters the output for specific LAG interface

vlan <vlan-id>

Filters the output for specific VLAN interface

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5006

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

3.9.1900

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf default interface ethernet 1/17
VRF "default":
  Interface eth1/17 address 17.17.17.10:
    PIM                       : enabled
    PIM version               : 2
    PIM mode                  : bidir    PIM DR                    : N/A    PIM DR Priority           : N/A    PIM configured DR priority: N/A
    PIM DF robustness         : 3
    PIM DF Offer interval     : 100 msec
    PIM DF Backoff interval   : 1000 msec
    PIM neighbor count        : 1
    PIM neighbor holdtime     : 105 secs
    PIM Hello Interval        : 30 seconds, next hello will be sent in: 00:00:00
    PIM Hello Generation ID   : d674dec2
    PIM Join-Prune Interval   : N/A    PIM domain border         : 
    PIM Interface Statistics:
      General (sent/received):
        Hellos     : 125 / 123
        JPs        : 7 / 164
        Asserts    : 0 / 0DF-Election: 1 / 2      Errors:
        Checksum errors                          : N/A
        Invalid packet types/DF subtypes         : N/A / 0
        Authentication failed                    : N/A
        Packets from non-neighbors               : 0
        JPs received on RPF-interface            : N/A
        (*,G) Joins received with no/wrong RP    : N/A / N/A
        (*,G)/(S,G) JPs received for Bidir groups: 0

Related Commands

Notes


show ip pim interface brief

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface brief

Displays PIM information summary for all interfaces.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5006

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all interface brief
VRF "default":
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Address         Interface     Ver/      Nbr    Query  DR     DR
                                Mode      Count  Intvl  Prior
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.20.20.10     eth1/1        v2/S      0      30     1      20.20.20.10
  30.30.30.10     eth1/2        v2/S      0      30     1      30.30.30.10
  17.17.17.10     eth1/17       v2/S      1      30     1      17.17.17.10

Related Commands

Notes


show ip pim neighbor

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] neighbor [vlan <vlan-id> | <other interfaces> | <ip-addr>]

Displays information about IPv4 PIM neighbors.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

vlan <vlan-id>

Filters the output per specific VLAN ID

neighbor-addr

Filters the output per specific neighbor IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5006

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

3.9.1900

Updated example: new option for mode Bidir or SM

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf default neighbor 
VRF "default":
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Neighbor      Interface     Uptime   Expires  Ver DR-Prio Mode      BFD
  -------------------------------------------------------------------------
  17.17.17.5    eth1/17       01:08:07 00:01:38 v2  N/A      Bidir    None

Related Commands

Notes


show ip pim rp

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] rp [<rp-address>]

Displays information about the rendezvous points (RPs) for PIM.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

rp-address

Address of the rendezvous point

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5006

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

3.9.1900

Updated output: added PIM Bidir mode

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all rp
PIM RP Status Information for VRF "default": 
  PIM mode   : BIDIR
  BSR        : 100.100.100.100
  expires    : 53
  priority   : 64
  hash-length: 30
  RP 100.100.100.100:
    expires  : 00:02:12
    RP-source: 100.100.100.100
    group ranges:
      225.1.2.0/24, priority: 192
  RP 100.100.100.100:
    expires  : never
    RP-source: (local)
    group ranges:
     224.0.0.0/4

Related Commands

Notes


show ip pim rp-hash

show ip pim [vrf <vrf-name> | all] rp-hash <group>

Displays an RP that is selected for the given group.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name of all VRFs

group

A group address for RP calculation

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5006

3.7.1100

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip pim rp-hash 224.1.1.0
VRF "default":
RP 192.167.7.1, v2:
  RP-source: 
  priority   : N/A
  Uptime     : N/A
  Expires    : N/A

Related Commands

Notes

RP is calculated according PIMv2 hash function as described in RFC 4601

show ip pim rp-candidate

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] rp-candidate

Displays information about RP candidate status.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5006

3.6.6000

Updated example

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

3.9.1900

Updated example: added PIM mode (either BIDIR or SM)

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all rp-candidate 
VRF "default":PIM mode: BIDIRVRF "vrf_1":
  RP 17.17.17.10:
    Interface            : eth1/17
    Interval             : 60
    Next advertisement in: 6
    Holdtime             : 150
    Priority             : 192
    Group prefixes:
      1: 225.0.0.0/24

Related Commands

Notes


show ip pim ssm range

show ip pim ssm [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] range

Displays information about configured PIM SSM ranges.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays information about configured PIM SSM ranges per specified VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6000

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip pim vrf all ssm range
VRF "default":
  PIM SSM is not configured
VRF "vrf_1":
  Range type             : group-list
  Total number of entries: 1
  Group ranges:
    1: 234.1.1.0/24
    2: 234.1.2.0/24
    3: 234.1.3.0/24
    4: 234.1.4.0/24
    5: 234.1.5.0/24

Related Commands

Notes


show ip pim upstream joins

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] upstream joins

Displays information about any PIM joins/prunes which are currently being sent to upstream PIM routers.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5006

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip pim vrf all upstream joins 
VRF "default":
  There are no upstream joins
VRF "vrf_1":
  Neighbor address 17.17.17.5:
    via interface  : 17.17.17.10
    next message in: N/A seconds
    Group 238.0.0.1:
      Joins:
        1: 10.10.10.5
      Prunes:
        No prunes included
    Group 225.0.0.1:
      Joins:
        1: 10.10.10.5
      Prunes:
        No prunes included

Related Commands

Notes

Output contains the following information: neighbor address, interface address, group range, Joins, and Prunes.

PIM Bidir

ip pim bidir shutdown

ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]

no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]

Disables PIM bidirectional functionality, enabling PIM Sparse.

The no form of the command enables PIM bidirectional functionality, disabling PIM Sparse.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name.

force

Keyword that is used in case a different mode already configured for PIM in the same VRF and some configuration is in place.

Default

Disabled for each VRF

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.1900

Example

 
switch (config) # ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]
switch (config) # no ip pim [vrf <vrf-name>] bidir shutdown [force]

Related Commands

Notes

  • If vrf <vrf-name> is not provided, the command will address vrf as “default”

  • When applying PIM mode BIDIR to vrf, the same mode will apply to ALL other VRFs with enabled PIM protocol

  • If a different mode already configured for PIM in the same VRF and "force" was not used, the following warning message will appear:

    “PIM SM configuration is present—please remove it to proceed or use “force” keyword to remove current configuration”

  • If another VRF PIM is enabled and is already configured with other PIM mode, force will not work and the warning message appear:

    “PIM SM configuration is present on other vrf—please remove it to proceed”

  • Switch PIM mode to Sparse

    The following commands are disabled in PIM Sparse mode:

    • ip pim df-robustness

    • ip pim df-offer-interval

    • ip pim df-backoff-interval

    Remove configuration of the following (if force keyword provided):

    • ip pim df-robustness

    • ip pim df-offer-interval

    • ip pim df-backoff-interval

    • ip pim rp-candidate *

    • ip pim rp-address *

  • Switch PIM mode to Bidir

  • The following commands are disabled in PIM Bidir mode:

    • ip pim register-source

    • ip pim sg-expiry-timer

    • ip pim ssm

    • ip pim dr-priority

    • ip pim join-prune-interval

  • Remove configuration of the following (if force keyword provided):

    • ip pim register-source

    • ip pim sg-expiry-timer

    • ip pim ssm

    • ip pim dr-priority

    • ip pim join-prune-interval

    • ip pim rp-candidate *

    • ip pim rp-address *

ip pim df-robustness

ip pim df-robustness <number>

no ip pim df-robustness

Changes value of df-robustness.

The no form of the command changes the value of df-robustness back to default

Syntax Description

number

Value range: 1–255

Default: 3

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config bidir mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.9.1900

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-robustness <number>
switch (config interface vlan 10) # no ip pim df-robustness

Related Commands

Notes

The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)

This command is part of the DF election mechanism: A router assumes the role of the DF after having advertised its metrics df-robustness times without receiving any offer from any other neighbor. At that point, it transmits a Winner message that declares to every other router on the link the identity of the winner and the metrics it is using.

If a router hears a better offer than its own from a neighbor, it stops participating in the election for a period of (df-robustness * df-offer-interval), thus giving a chance to the neighbor with the better metric to be elected DF. If during this period no winner is elected, the router restarts the election from the beginning. If at any point during the initial election a router receives an out of order offer with worse metrics than its own, then it restarts the election from the beginning.

ip pim df-backoff-interval

ip pim df-backoff-interval <milliseconds>

no ip pim df-backoff-interval

Changes the value of backoff interval.

The no form of the command changes the value of backoff interval back to default.

Syntax Description

milliseconds

Value range: 100–65,535 msec

Default: 1000 msec

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config bidir mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.9.1900

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-backoff-interval <milliseconds>
switch (config interface vlan 10) # no ip pim df-backoff-interval

Related Commands

Notes

The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)

This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Upon receipt of an offer that is better than its current metric, the DF records the identity and metrics of the offering router and responds with a Backoff message. This instructs the offering router to hold off for a short period of time while the unicast routing stabilizes, and other routers get a chance to put in their offers.

The Backoff message includes the offering router's new metric and address. All routers on the link that have pending offers with metrics worse than those in the Backoff message (including the original offering router) will hold further offers for a period of time defined in the Backoff message.

If a third router sends a better offer during the Backoff_Period, the Backoff message is repeated for the new offer and the Backoff_Period is restarted.

ip pim df-offer-interval

ip pim df-offer-interval <milliseconds>

no ip pim df-offer-interval

Changes value of Offer interval

The no form of the command changes the value of Offer interval back to default

Syntax Description

milliseconds

Value range: 100–10,000 msec

Default: 100 msec

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config bidir mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.9.1900

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10) # ip pim df-offer-interval <milliseconds>
switch (config interface vlan 10) # no ip pim df-offer-interval

Related Commands

Notes

The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in bidir mode)

This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Initially, when no DF has been elected, routers finding out about a new RPA start participating in the election by sending Offer messages. Offer messages include the router's metric to reach the RPA(Rp-address). Offers are periodically retransmitted with a period of Offer_Interval.

show ip pim interface df

show ip pim [vrf {all | <vrf_name>}] interface {[ethernet <port> | port-channel <id> | vlan <vlan id>]} df

Displays information about IPv4 PIM interface DF election per interface per RP.

Syntax Description

Vrf <vrf-name>

If not provided will address vrf “default”

Vrf all

Will show for all vrf

ethernet <port>

Filters the output for specific Ethernet port

port-channel <id>

Filters the output for specific LAG interface

vlan <vlan-id>

Filters the output for specific VLAN interface

Default

Disabled for each VRF

Configuration Mode

config bidir mode

History

3.9.1900

Example

 
show ip pim interface df
VRF "default":
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Interface      RP                 State      DF Winner          Metric    Uptime        
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  eth1/12        100.100.100.100    Winner     2.1.1.2            0         0:29:48
  eth1/12        100.100.100.100    Winner     2.1.1.2            0         0:29:48
  eth1/13        100.100.100.100    Winner     1.1.1.2            0         0:29:43
  eth1/13        100.100.100.100    Winner     1.1.1.2            0         0:29:43
  eth1/3         100.100.100.100    Winner     192.168.2.254      0         5:10:42
  eth1/3         100.100.100.100    Winner     192.168.2.254      0         5:10:42
  eth1/5         100.100.100.100    Winner     192.168.3.254      0         5:10:42
  eth1/5         100.100.100.100    Winner     192.168.3.254      0         5:10:43

Related Commands

Notes

The command “ip pim sparse-mode” must be run prior to using this command (available only in Bidir mode)

This command is part of the DF election mechanism: Initially, when no DF has been elected, routers finding out about a new RPA start participating in the election by sending Offer messages. Offer messages include the router's metric to reach the RPA(RP-address). Offers are periodically retransmitted with a period of Offer_Interval.

Table columns:

Interface name

RP: IP address of the RP for with this line is relevant

State: state of DF-election: Winner\Loser\Disabled

DF Winner: IP of the winner switch for this interface and RP

Metric: metric towards the RP

Uptime: uptime of the interface

Multicast

ip multicast-routing

ip multicast-routing [vrf <vrf-name>]

no ip multicast-routing [vrf <vrf-name>]

Allows the switch to forward multicast packets.

The no form of the command disables multicast routing.

Syntax Description

vrf

VRF name

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config)# ip multicast-routing

Related Commands

Notes


ip mroute

ip mroute [vrf <vrf-name>] {<ip-addr> <ip-mask> <next-hop>} [pref]

no ip mroute [vrf <vrf-name>] {<ip-addr> <ip-mask> <next-hop>}

Configure multicast reverse path forwarding (RPF) static routes.

The no form of the command deletes the static multicast route.

Syntax Description

ip-addr

Unicast IP address.

ip-mask

Network mask in a dotted format (e.g. 255.255.255.0) or /24 format.

next-hop

Next hop IP address.

preference

Route preference. Range: 1-255.

Default

Preference is 1

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.5006

3.6.6000

Added “next-hop” parameter to “no” form

Example

 
switch (config) # no ip mroute 2.1.1.0 /24 3.1.1.1

Related Commands

Notes


ip multicast ttl-threshold

ip multicast ttl-threshold <ttl-value>

no ip multicast ttl-threshold

Configures the time-to-live (TTL) threshold of packets being forwarded out of an interface.

The no form of the command removes RPF static routes.

Syntax Description

ttl-value

Range: 0-225

Default

0—all packets are forwarded

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip multicast ttl-threshold 10

Related Commands

Notes


clear ip mroute

clear ip mroute [vrf <vrf>] [<group-address> [<source-address>]]

Clears multicast route information.

Syntax Description

vrf

Clears multicast route information for specific VRF

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config) # clear ip mroute 237.0.0.1 1.1.1.8

Related Commands

Notes

This command does not support clearing specific (S,G) state if G belongs to an ASM group range. Here (S,G) refers to source and group parameters accordingly.

show ip mroute

show ip mroute [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] [<group> [<prefix> [<source>]]]

Displays information about IPv4 multicast routes.

Syntax Description

source

Source IP address

group

IP address of multicast group

prefix

Network prefix of multicast group (in the format of /24, or 255.255.255.0 for example)

summary

Displays a summary of the multicast routes

vrf

Displays information pertinent to specified or all VRFs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.1000

3.5.1000

Added new F flag and Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

3.8.1100

Added W/L line to Example output

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip mroute vrf vrf_1
IP Multicast Routing Table:
  Flags:
    B  : Bidir Group
    A  : ASM Group
    S  : SSM Group
    L  : Local
    P  : Pruned
    R  : RP-bit set
    T  : SPT-bit set
    J  : Join SPT
    F  : Failed to install in H/W
    W/L: Assert winner/loser
  Timers         : Uptime/Expires
  Interface state: Interface, State/Mode
VRF "vrf_1":
  (*, 225.0.0.1/32), 00D 00:04:40, RP 17.17.17.10, flags: AL:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 0.0.0.0
    Outgoing interface list:
         eth1/1, N/A/ASM, 00D 00:04:40/00D 00:00:00
  (10.10.10.5, 225.0.0.1/32), 00D 00:04:37/00D 00:00:22, flags: AT:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 17.17.17.5
    Outgoing interface list:
  (10.10.10.5, 225.0.0.2/32), 00D 00:04:31, flags: A:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 17.17.17.5
    Outgoing interface list:
  (10.10.10.5, 225.0.0.3/32), 00D 00:04:16, flags: A:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 17.17.17.5
    Outgoing interface list:
  (10.10.10.5, 238.0.0.1/32), 00D 00:04:40/00D 00:00:19, flags: ST:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 17.17.17.5
    Outgoing interface list:
         eth1/2, N/A/SSM, 00D 00:04:40/00D 00:00:00
		 
switch (config) # show ip mroute vrf vrf_1 225.0.0.1
IP Multicast Routing Table:
  Flags:
    B  : Bidir Group
    A  : ASM Group
    S  : SSM Group
    L  : Local
    P  : Pruned
    R  : RP-bit set
    T  : SPT-bit set
    J  : Join SPT
    F  : Failed to install in H/W
    W/L: 
  Timers         : Uptime/Expires
  Interface state: Interface, State/Mode
VRF "vrf_1":
  (*, 225.0.0.1/32), 00D 00:13:27, RP 17.17.17.10, flags: AL:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 0.0.0.0
    Outgoing interface list:
         eth1/1, N/A/ASM, 00D 00:13:27/00D 00:00:00
  (10.10.10.5, 225.0.0.1/32), 00D 00:13:24/00D 00:00:35, flags: AT:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 17.17.17.5
    Outgoing interface list:
	
	
switch (config) # show ip mroute vrf all 225.0.0.1 /32
IP Multicast Routing Table:
  Flags:
    B  : Bidir Group
    A  : ASM Group
    S  : SSM Group
    L  : Local
    P  : Pruned
    R  : RP-bit set
    T  : SPT-bit set
    J  : Join SPT
    F  : Failed to install in H/W
    W/L: 
  Timers         : Uptime/Expires
  Interface state: Interface, State/Mode
VRF "vrf_1":
  (*, 225.0.0.1/32), 00D 00:14:54, RP 17.17.17.10, flags: AL:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 0.0.0.0
    Outgoing interface list:
         eth1/1, N/A/ASM, 00D 00:14:54/00D 00:00:00
  (10.10.10.5, 225.0.0.1/32), 00D 00:14:51/00D 00:00:08, flags: AT:
    Incoming interface: eth1/17
    RPF Neighbor      : 17.17.17.5
    Outgoing interface list:

Related Commands

Notes


show ip mroute summary

show ip mroute [vrf {all | <vrf-name>}] summary

Displays a summary of the IPv4 multicast routes.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays information pertinent to specified or all VRFs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.2.1000

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.8.1100

Added W/L line to Example output

Example

 
switch (config) # show ip mroute vrf vrf_1 summary 
IP Multicast Routing Table:
  Flags:
    B  : Bidir Group
    A  : ASM Group
    S  : SSM Group
    L  : Local
    P  : Pruned
    R  : RP-bit set
    T  : SPT-bit set
    J  : Join SPT
    F  : Failed to install in H/W
    W/L: 
  Timers         : Uptime/Expires
  Interface state: Interface, Next-Hop or VCD, State/Mode
VRF "vrf_1":
  (*, 225.0.0.1/32):
    Uptime   : 00D 00:11:18
    RP       : 17.17.17.10
    OIF count: 1
    flags    : AL
  (10.10.10.5, 225.0.0.1/32):
    Uptime   : 00D 00:11:15
    Exptime  : 00D 00:00:44
    OIF count: 0
    flags    : AT
  (10.10.10.5, 238.0.0.1/32):
    Uptime   : 00D 00:11:18
    Exptime  : 00D 00:00:41
    OIF count: 1
    flags    : ST
  Total: 3 routes

Related Commands

Notes


IGMP

ip igmp immediate-leave

ip igmp immediate-leave

no ip igmp immediate-leave

Enables the device to remove the group entry from the multicast routing table immediately upon receiving a leave message for the group.

The no form of the command disables immediate-leave.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet configured as a router port interface

config interface port-channel configured as a router port interface

History

3.6.8100

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp immediate-leave

Related Commands

Notes


ip igmp last-member-query-response-time

ip igmp last-member-query-response-time <interval>

no ip igmp last-member-query-response-time

Configures the IGMP last member query response time in seconds.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

interval

IGMP last member query response time.

Range:1-25 seconds.

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp last-member-query-response-time 10

Related Commands

Notes

When both “IGMP” and “IGMP Snooping” handle a Leave message and have different values for “Last Member Query Time” timer configured, then traffic loss may occur for a short period of time.

ip igmp startup-query-count

ip igmp startup-query-count <count>

no ip startup-query-count

Configures the number of query messages an interface sends during startup.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

count

Range: 1-255

Default

2

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp startup-query-count 10

Related Commands

Notes


ip igmp startup-query-interval

ip igmp startup-query-interval <interval>

no ip startup-query-interval

Configures the IGMP startup query interval in seconds.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

interval

Range: 1-1800 seconds

Default

31

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp startup-query-interval 10

Related Commands

Notes


ip igmp query-interval

ip igmp query-interval <interval>

no ip igmp query-interval

Configures the IGMP query interval in seconds.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

interval

The IGMP query interval

Range: 1-1800 seconds

Default

125 seconds

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp query-interval 60

Related Commands

Notes


ip igmp query-max-response-time

ip igmp query-max-response-time <time>

no ip igmp query-max-response-time

Configures the IGMP max response time in seconds.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

time

The IGMP max response time

Range: 1-25 seconds

Default

10

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp query-max-response-time 20

Related Commands

Notes


ip igmp robustness-variable

ip igmp robustness-variable <count>

no ip igmp robustness-variable

Configures the IGMP robustness variable.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.

Syntax Description

count

IGMP robustness variable

Range: 1-7

Default

2

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp robustness-variable 4

Related Commands

Notes

The robustness variable can be increased to increase the number of times that packets are resent

This parameter reflects expected packet loss on a congested network

ip igmp static-oif

ip igmp static-oif <group> [source-ip <address>]

no ip igmp static-oif <group> [source-ip <address>]

Statically binds an IP interface to a multicast group.

The no form of the command deletes the static multicast address from the interface.

Syntax Description

group

Multicast IP address

source-ip

IP address from which to receive group traffic

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

config interface ethernet (configured as a router port interface)

config interface port-channel (configured as a router port interface)

History

3.3.5006

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 10)# ip igmp static-oif 10.10.10.5

Related Commands

Notes

PIM must be enabled in order to configure the route in the hardware.

clear ip igmp groups

clear ip igmp groups {all | interface <if> | vrf <number> | <group-address> <mask>}

Clears IGMP group information.

Syntax Description

all

Clears all IGMP groups

interface

Clears IGMP groups on specific interface

vrf

Clears IGMP groups in specific VRF

group-address

Clears a specific group range

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

Example

 
switch (config)# clear ip igmp groups all

Related Commands

Notes


show ip igmp groups

show ip igmp [vrf {all |<vrf_name>}] groups [<group> | <iface>]

Displays information about IGMP-attached group membership.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

group

Filters the output to a specific IP multicast group address

iface

Filters the output to a specific IP interface (i.e. ethernet, port-channel, vlan interface)

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip igmp vrf all groups 
IGMP Connected Group Membership
Type: S - Static, D - Dynamic
VRF "default":
  No IGMP group memberships learned or configured
VRF "vrf_1":
  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Group Address        Type        Interface        Uptime        Expires        Last Reporter
  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  225.0.0.1            D           eth1/1           01:03:03      00:03:51       20.20.20.5
  238.0.0.1            D           eth1/2           01:03:03      N/A            30.30.30.5

Related Commands

Notes


show ip igmp interface

show ip igmp [vrf <vrf-name> | all] interface [ethernet <if> | port-channel <if> | vlan <vlanid>] brief

Displays IGMP brief configuration and status.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

brief

Displays brief output information

ethernet

Displays output for a specific Ethernet port

port-channel

Displays output for a specific LAG

vlan <vlan-id>

Displays output for a specific VLAN ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

3.6.8100

Added “IGMP interface immediate leave” line to output

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip igmp interface vlan 10
Interface vlan10
        Status: protocol-down/link-down/admin-up
        VRF: "vrf-default"
        IP address: 10.10.10.1/24
        Active querier: 10.10.10.1
        Version: 2
        Next query will be sent in: 00:01:45
        Membership count: 0
        IGMP version: 2
        IGMP query interval: 125 secs
        IGMP max response time: 10 secs
        IGMP startup query interval: 31 secs
        IGMP startup query count: 2
        IGMP last member query interval: 1 secs
        IGMP last member query count: 2
        IGMP group timeout: 260 secs
        IGMP querier timeout: 0 secs
        IGMP unsolicited report interval: 10 secs
        IGMP robustness variable: 2
        IGMP interface immediate leave: Disabled
        Multicast routing status on interface: Enabled
        Multicast TTL threshold: 0
        IGMP interface statistics:
          General (sent/received):
            v2-queries: 2/0 
            v2-reports: 0/0
            v2-leaves : 0/0
            v3-queries: 0/0
            v3-reports: 0/0
          
          Errors:
            Checksum errors                          : 0
            Packet length errors                     : 0
            Packets with Local IP as source          : 0
            Source subnet check failures             : 0
            Query from non-querier                   : 0
            Report version mismatch                  : 0
            Query version mismatch                   : 0
            Unknown IGMP message type                : 0
            Invalid v2 reports                       : 0
            Invalid v3 reports                       : 0
            Invalid leaves                           : 0
            Packets dropped due to router-alert check: 0

Related Commands

Notes


show ip igmp interface brief

show ip igmp interface [ethernet <if> | port-channel <if> | vlan <vlan-id>] brief

Displays brief IGMP configuration and status information.

Syntax Description

vrf

Displays output for a specific VRF

ethernet

Displays output for a specific Ethernet port

port-channel

Displays output for a specific LAG

vlan <vlan-id>

Displays output for a specific VLAN ID

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.5200

3.6.6102

Updated example

3.6.8008

Updated example and added “vrf” parameter

Example

 
switch (config)# show ip igmp vrf all interface brief 
VRF "default":
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Interface           IP Address           IGMP Querier         Membership Count     Version
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  eth1/10             12.14.192.5          0.0.0.0              0                    v3
VRF "vrf_1":
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Interface           IP Address           IGMP Querier         Membership Count     Version
  ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  eth1/1              20.20.20.10          20.20.20.10          1                    v2
  eth1/2              30.30.30.10          30.30.30.10          1                    v3
  eth1/17             17.17.17.10          17.17.17.5           0                    v3

Related Commands

Notes


