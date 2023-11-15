On This Page
- Configuring LLDP
- DCBX
- Additional Reading and Use Cases
- LLDP Commands
- lldp
- lldp reinit
- lldp timer
- lldp tx-delay
- lldp tx-hold-multiplier
- lldp (interface)
- lldp tlv-select
- lldp med-tlv-select
- dcb application-priority
- clear lldp counters
- show lldp local
- show lldp interfaces
- show lldp remote
- show lldp statistics
- show lldp statistics global
- show lldp timers
- show dcb application-priority
Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP)
The Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) is a vendor-neutral Link Layer protocol in the Internet Protocol Suite used by network devices for advertising their identity, capabilities, and neighbors on a IEEE 802 LAN. The protocol is formally defined in IEEE 802.1AB. From version 3.8.2000, LLDP is now enabled by default.
Enable LLDP globally on the switch.
switch(config) # lldp
Enable LLDP per interface.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1) # lldp receive
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
1) # lldp transmit
Display LLDP local information.
switch(config) # show lldp local LLDP is Enabled Local global configuration Chassis sub type: macAddress (
4) Chassis id:
00:
11:
22:
33:
44:
55System Name:
"switch-111111"System Description: my-system-description Supported capabilities: B Supported capabilities enabled: B
Display LLDP remote information.
switch(config)# show lldp interfaces ethernet
1/
1remote Ethernet
1/
1Remote Index:
1Remote chassis id:
00:
11:
22:
33:
44:
55; chassis id subtype: mac Remote port-id: ethenret
1/
2; port id subtype: local Remote port description: ethernet
1/
2Remote system name: remote-system Remote system description: remote-system-description Remote system capabilities supported: B ; B
Data Center Bridging (DCB) is an enabler for running the Ethernet network with lossless connectivity using priority-based flow control and enhanced transmission selection. DCBX (exchange) complements the DCB implementation by offering a dynamic protocol that communicates DCB attributes between peering endpoint. NVIDIA Onyx supports two versions of DCBX TLVs running on top of LLDP:
DCBX IEEE
DCBX CEE
By default DCBX IEEE is enabled when LLDP is enabled. LLDP is enabled by default.
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community posts:
lldp
|
lldp
no lldp
Enables LLDP globally.
The no form of the command disables the LLDP.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
3.8.2000
|
Changed default from "disabled" to "enabled"
|
Example
|
switch (config)# lldp
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp local
|
Notes
lldp reinit
|
lldp reinit <seconds>
no lldp reinit
Sets the delay in seconds from enabling the LLDP on the port until re-initialization will be attempted.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
seconds
|
1-10
|
Default
|
2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# lldp reinit 10
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp timers
|
Notes
lldp timer
|
lldp timer <seconds>
no lldp timer
Sets the LLDP interval at which LLDP frames are transmitted. (lldpMessageTxInterval).
The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
seconds
|
5-32768
|
Default
|
30
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# lldp timer 10
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp timers
|
Notes
lldp tx-delay
|
lldp tx-delay <seconds>
no lldp tx-delay
Indicates the delay in seconds between successive LLDP frame transmissions.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
seconds
|
1-8192
|
Default
|
2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# lldp tx-delay 10
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp timers
|
Notes
|
The recommended value for the tx-delay is set by the following formula: 1 <= lldp tx-delay <= (0.25 * lldp timer)
lldp tx-hold-multiplier
|
lldp tx-hold-multiplier <seconds>
no lldp tx-hold-multiplier
The time-to-live value expressed as a multiple of the lldpMessageTxInterval object.
The no form of the command sets the parameter to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
seconds
|
1-8192
|
Default
|
2
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# lldp tx-hold-multiplier 10
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp timers
|
Notes
|
The actual time-to-live value used in LLDP frames, can be expressed by the following formula: TTL = min(65535, (lldpMessageTxInterval * lldpMessageTxHoldMultiplier)). For example, if the value of lldpMessageTxInterval is 30, and the value of lldpMessageTxHoldMultiplier is 4, then the value 120 is encoded in the TTL field in the LLDP header.
lldp (interface)
|
lldp {receive | transmit}
no lldp {receive | transmit}
Enables LLDP receive or transmit capabilities.
The no form of the command disables LLDP receive or transmit capabilities.
|
Syntax Description
|
med-tlv-select
|
Enables LLDP media TLVs.
|
receive
|
Enables LLDP receive on this port.
|
tlv-select
|
Enables LLDP TLVs.
|
transmit
|
Enables LLDP transmit on this port.
|
Default
|
Enabled for receive and transmit
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp receive
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp interface
|
Notes
|
The LLDP is disabled by default (globally)
lldp tlv-select
|
lldp tlv-select {[dcbx] [dcbx-cee] [port-description] [sys-name] [sys-description] [sys-capababilities] [management-address] [none] all}
Sets the LLDP basic TLVs to be transmitted on this port.
|
Syntax Description
|
dcbx
|
Enables LLDP-DCBX TLVs
|
dcbx-cee
|
Enables LLDP-DCBX CEE TLVs
|
port-description
|
LLDP port description TLV
|
sys-name
|
LLDP system name TLV
|
sys-description
|
LLDP system description TLV
|
sys-capabilities
|
LLDP system capabilities TLV
|
management-address
|
LLDP management address TLV
|
all
|
all above TLVs
|
none
|
None of the above TLVs
|
Default
|
all
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
3.3.0000
|
Added “none” parameter
|
3.3.4302
|
Added “dcbx” parameter
|
3.3.4402
|
Added “dcbx-cee” parameter
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp tlv-select port-description sys-name
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp interface
|
Notes
|
The management address is chosen according to the following criteria where 1 takes priority over 2, and 2 takes priority over 3:
lldp med-tlv-select
|
lldp med-tlv-select {all | media-capability | network-policy | none}
Configures LLDP media TLV attributes.
|
Syntax Description
|
all
|
Enables all LLDP media TLVs
|
media-capabilities
|
Enables Media Capabilities TLV
|
network-policy
|
Enables Network-Policy TLV
|
none
|
Disables all LLDP media TLVs
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
|
History
|
3.6.1002
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# lldp med-tlv-select all
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp interface
|
Notes
dcb application-priority
|
dcb application-priority <selector> <protocol> <priority>
Adds an application to the application priority table.
|
Syntax Description
|
selector
|
Protocol type: ethertype
|
protocol
|
Protocol field in hexadecimal notation (e.g. ‘0x8906’ for FCoE, ‘0x8914’ for FIP)
|
priority
|
Range: 0-7
|
Default
|
No applications are available. The table is empty.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.3.4200
|
Example
|
switch (config-if)# dcb application-priority ethertype 0x8906
|
Related Commands
|
show lldp interface
|
Notes
clear lldp counters
|
clear lldp counters [ <Device | Port>]
Clears LLDP counters for all ports or for a specific port.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
Example
|
switch (config) # clear lldp counters
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show lldp local
|
show lldp local
Displays LLDP local information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show lldp local
LLDP is Enabled
Local global configuration
Chassis sub type: macAddress (4)
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show lldp interfaces
|
show lldp interfaces [ethernet <inf> [med-cap | remote]]
Displays LLDP remote interface table information.
|
Syntax Description
|
inf
|
Local interface number (e.g. 1/1)
|
med-cap
|
Displays local port media capabilities information
|
remote
|
Displays LLDP Ethernet remote configuration & status
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
3.3.4200
|
Updated example
|
3.6.1002
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show lldp interfaces
Interface Receive Transmit TLVs
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show lldp remote
|
show lldp remote
Displays LLDP remote information (remote device id, remote port id, remote system name).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.6.3004
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show lldp remote
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show lldp statistics
|
show lldp statistics [ <inf>]
Displays LLDP interface statistics.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show lldp statistics
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show lldp statistics global
|
show lldp statistics global
Displays LLDP global statistics.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show lldp timers
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show lldp timers
|
show lldp timers
Displays LLDP timers configuration
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.2.0300
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show lldp timers
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show dcb application-priority
|
show dcb application-priority
Displays application priority admin table.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any command mode
|
History
|
3.3.4200
|
Example
|
switch (config)# show dcb application-priority
|
Related Commands
|
Notes