Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP)

Data Center Bridging (DCB) is an enabler for running the Ethernet network with lossless connectivity using priority-based flow control and enhanced transmission selection. DCBX (exchange) complements the DCB implementation by offering a dynamic protocol that communicates DCB attributes between peering endpoint. NVIDIA Onyx supports two versions of DCBX TLVs running on top of LLDP:

DCBX IEEE

DCBX CEE

By default DCBX IEEE is enabled when LLDP is enabled. LLDP is enabled by default.