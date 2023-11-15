Network Management Interface Commands

Notes

The username chosen here may be anything that is valid as a local UNIX username (alphanumeric, plus '-', '_', and '.'), but these usernames are unrelated to, and independent of, local user accounts. That is, they need not have the same capability level as a local user account of the same name. Note that these usernames should not be longer than 31 characters, or they will not work.

The hash algorithm specified is used both to create digests of the authentication and privacy passwords for storage in configuration, and also in HMAC form for the authentication protocol itself

There are three variants of the command, which branch out after the “v3” keyword. If “auth” is used next, the passwords are specified in plaintext on the command line. If “encrypted” is used next, the passwords are specified encrypted (hashed) on the command line. If “prompt-pass” is used, the passwords are not specified on the command line the user is prompted for them when the command is executing. If “priv” is not specified, only the auth password is prompted for. If “priv” is specified, the privacy password is prompted for; entering an empty string for this prompt will result in using the same password specified for authentication.

AES privacy type encryption using the newest algorithm, which means we use aes-blumenthal. For more information see http://www.snmp.com/eso/esoConsortiumMIB.txt.

No more than 30 SNMPv3 users are allowed in the database