OpenFlow 1.3 Workflow

An Access Control List (ACL) is a list of permissions attached to an object, to filter or match switches packets. When the pattern is matched at the hardware lookup engine, a specified action (e.g. permit/deny) is applied. The rule fields represent flow characteristics such as source and destination addresses, protocol and VLAN ID.

ACL support currently allows actions of permit or deny rules, and supports only ingress direction. ACL search pattern can be taken from either L2 or L3 fields.

Ingress packets, arriving the ACL, are matched against any combination of the following parameters (defined as the key):

OXM_OF_METADATA—matches according to metadata

OXM_OF_IN_PORT—matches according to ingress port (exact match or wildcard)

OXM_OF_ETH_SRC—matches source MAC address

OXM_OF_ETH_DST—matches destination MAC address

OXM_OF_ETH_TYPE—matches EtherType Warning When match rule is set to match eth_type 9100, VLAN ID matching does not work.

OXM_OF_VLAN_VID—matches VLAN ID

OXM_OF_VLAN_PCP—matches priority level

OXM_OF_IPV4_SRC—matches source IPv4 address

OXM_OF_IPV4_DST—matches destination IPv4 address

OXM_OF_IPV6_SRC—matches source IPv6 address

OXM_OF_IPV6_DST—matches destination IPv6 address

OXM_OF_IPV6_ND_TARGET Warning OXM_OF_IPV6_ND_TARGET match rule is not supported.

OXM_OF_IP_PROTO—matches IP protocols (exact match or wildcard)

OXM_OF_IP_DSCP—matches IP DSCP field (exact match or wildcard)

OXM_OF_IP_ECN—matches network ECN (exact match or wildcard)

OXM_OF_NW_TTL—matches network TTL (exact match or wildcard)

OXM_OF_TCP_SRC—matches source TCP

OXM_OF_TCP_DST—matches destination TCP

OXM_OF_UDP_SRC—matches source UDP

OXM_OF_UDP_DST—matches destination UDP

OXM_OF_SCTP_SRC—matches source SCTP

OXM_OF_SCTP_DST—matches destination SCTP

OXM_OF_ICMPV4_TYPE—matches ICMP type

OXM_OF_ICMPV4_CODE—matches ICMP code

OXM_OF_ARP_OP—matches ARP OP code

OXM_OF_ARP_SPA—matches sender protocol address

OXM_OF_ARP_TPA—matches target protocol address

There is a default set of match keys configured. To see what it is, please run the command “show openflow table match-keys” on your machine. To alter it, please use the command “openflow table match-keys”.

OpenFlow 1.3 is able to match non-standard OpenFlow matching rules by mapping them to standard ones. The following non-standard matches are supported:

Matching source/destination IPv4 address encapsulated with MPLS labels (up to 6 MPLS labels can be skipped)—ip_src_inner/ip_dst_inner is mapped to OXM_OF_IPV4_SRC, OXM_OF_IPV4_DST

Table configuration: Copy Copied! openflow table 0 match-keys dl_dst dl_src dl_type mpls_label vlan_vid openflow table 10 match-keys ignr_eth_type ip_dst_inner ip_src_inner The ignr_eth_type is needed to ignore the Ethertype of IP that is required by OpenFlow to set to as a prerequisite to match on IP addresses.

Rules: Copy Copied! openflow add-flows 1 table= 0 ,mpls,mpls_label: 32 ,actions=goto_table= 10 openflow add-flows 2 table= 10 ,ip,nw_src= 10.10 . 10.0 / 24 ,nw_dst= 10.10 . 20.0 / 24 , actions=output: 127 The above matches IP address from 10.10.10.0/24 to 10.10.20.0/24 which have MPLS label 32 as the first label.

Warning Control actions are not supported for non-standard matches.





The intercepted packet is processed according to the instructions on the rule tables. The supported instructions are as follows:

DROP—drops packet

OFPIT_GOTO_TABLE—sends the packet for processing by another rule table

OFPIT_METER—policer function; drops packet if it exceeds kbps/pktps limit

OFPIT_WRITE_METADATA—writes meta-data with mask <METADATA>/0xFFF

OFPIT_EXPERIMENTE—sends the packet for processing by another controller

OFPIT_APPLY_ACTIONS—applies certain actions specified in the section below

The following actions are applied on ingress packets once a match is achieved on the ACL table:

OFPAT_OUTPUT—the packet is sent out to a port (may also be a controller port)

OFPAT_GROUP—the packet is sent out to a group

3 types of group ports are supported: All: The packet is broadcasted on all ports which are part of the defined group Selected: The packets are distributed toward the group ports according to a weight mechanism Fast-Failover (FF): FF is a group of ports, one of which is defined as the primary port through which the packets are transported. In a failure scenario (defined as part of the group definition), traffic becomes transported through the most eligible backup port (from the list of backup ports). Once the failure scenario ends, traffic is routed again through the primary port

OFPAT_POP_VLAN—strips 802.1Q (VLAN) tag from the packet

OFPAT_PUSH_VLAN—adds 802.1Q (VLAN) tag from the packet

OFPAT_SET_NW_TTL—modifies network TTL

OFPAT_DEC_NW_TTL—decrements network TTL

OFPAT_SET_FIELD—ACL set fields detailed in section below

Normal

The following modifications may be implemented on ingress packets:

OXM_OF_ETH_SRC—sets the source MAC address of the packet

OXM_OF_ETH_DST—sets the destination MAC address of the packet

OXM_OF_VLAN_VID—sets the VLAN ID of the packet

OXM_OF_VLAN_PCP—sets the VLAN priority code point (PCP; 0-7)

OXM_OF_IP_DSCP—sets IP DSCP

OXM_OF_IP_ECN—sets network ECN

NXM_NX_CT_NW_SRC * —sets the source IP address of the packet

NXM_NX_CT_NW_DST * —sets the destination IP address of the packet

NXM_NX_CT_TP_SRC * —sets the source L4 port of the packet

NXM_NX_CT_TP_DST*—sets the destination L4 port of the packet

*Supported only on Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems.

ACL tables support up to 968 meters with 1 band (drop) per meter.

Valid meter ID range: 1-969

Only the rate or the burst size fields can be modified using OFPMC_MODIFY

OFPMF_BURST meter type can be OFPMF_KBPS (KB/s) or OFPMF_PKTPS (number of packets per second) but not both

Meter actions:

OFPMBT_DROP—drops packet according to meter configuration

The FDB table is the same one shared with regular NVIDIA Onyx configuration (e.g., learning, static macs, and so forth). The cumulative number of supported FDB rules is 88KB. FDB may only configure rules with priority of 0x8000. Hard timeout is supported for FDB table rules. FDB rules cannot have wildcard on VID/ETH_DST.

The default action for the FDB table is normal and this cannot be changed by the user.

OFPAT_OUTPUT—the packet is sent out to a port (may be controller port)

DROP—drops packet

Normal