OpenFlow Commands

openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] [tcp-port <tcp-port>]

no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] [tcp-port <tcp-port>]

Configures the OpenFlow controller’s IP & TCP port.

The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address>” deletes all OpenFlow controller configurations related to its IP address.

The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> tcp-port” deletes all the OpenFlow controller configurations related to IP address, and any tcp-port except for TLS ones.

The command “no openflow controller-ip <ip-address> [tls] tcp-port <tcp-port>” deletes the entry for the OpenFlow controller IP address, TLS (if applicable), and the TCP port