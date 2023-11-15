Overview
These pages are intended for network administrators who are responsible for configuring and managing NVIDIA’s switch platforms.
The following table lists the documents referenced in this User Manual.
|
Document Name
|
Description
|
System Hardware User Manual
|
This document contains hardware descriptions, LED assignments, and hardware specifications, among other things
|
Switch Product Release Notes
|
Please look up the relevant switch system/series Release Notes file
|
This reference architecture provides general information concerning NVIDIA L2 and L3 Virtual Modular Switch (VMS) configuration and design
|
Community
|
Provides Ethernet Switch Solutions
|
Term
|
Description
|
AAA
|
Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting:
|
ARP
|
Address Resolution Protocol. A protocol that translates IP addresses into MAC addresses for communication over a local area network (LAN).
|
CLI
|
Command Line Interface. A user interface in which you type commands at the prompt.
|
DCB
|
Data Center Bridging
|
DCBX
|
Should be Data Center Bridging eXchange—an extension of Link Layer Data Protocol to discover DCB compliant peers and exchange configuration information
|
DHCP
|
The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is an automatic configuration protocol used on IP networks.
|
DNS
|
Domain Name System. A hierarchical naming system for devices in a computer network.
|
ECN
|
Explicit Congestion Notification
|
ETS
|
Enhanced Transmission Selection provides a common management framework for assignment of bandwidth to traffic classes.
|
FTP/TFTP/sFTP
|
File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another over a TCP-based network, such as the Internet.
|
Gateway
|
A network node that interfaces with both InfiniBand and Ethernet, using different network protocols.
|
HA
|
High Availability. A system design protocol that provides redundancy of system components, thus enables overcoming single or multiple failures in minimal downtime.
|
Host
|
A computer platform executing an Operating System which may control one or more network adapters
|
LACP
|
Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) provides a method to control the bundling of several physical ports together to form a single logical channel. LACP allows a network device to negotiate an automatic bundling of links by sending LACP packets to the peer (directly connected device that also implements LACP).
|
LDAP
|
The Lightweight Directory Access Protocol is an industry standard application protocol for accessing and maintaining distributed directory information services over an IP network.
|
LLDP
|
Link Layer Discovery Protocol. A vendor neutral link layer protocol used by network devices to advertise their identify, capabilities and for neighbor discovery.
|
MAC
|
A Media Access Control address (MAC address) is a unique identifier assigned to network interfaces for communications on the physical network segment. MAC addresses are used for numerous network technologies and most IEEE 802 network technologies including Ethernet.
|
MTU
|
Maximum Transfer Unit. The maximum size of a packet payload (not including headers) that can be sent /received from a port.
|
Network Adapter
|
A hardware device that allows for communication between computers in a network.
|
NTP
|
Network Time Protocol. A protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.
|
PFC/FC
|
Priority Based Flow Control applies pause functionality to traffic classes OR classes of service on the Ethernet link.
|
PTP IEEE-1588
|
Precision Time Protocol. A high-accuracy time transfer protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.
|
RADIUS
|
Remote Authentication Dial In User Service. A networking protocol that enables AAA centralized management for computers to connect and use a network service.
|
RDMA
|
Remote Direct Memory Access. Accessing memory in a remote side without involvement of the remote CPU.
|
RoCE
|
RDMA over Converged Ethernet. A network protocol that leverages Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) capabilities to accelerate communications between applications hosted on clusters of servers and storage arrays.
|
RSTP
|
Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol. A spanning-tree protocol used to prevent loops in bridge configurations. RSTP is not aware of VLANs and blocks ports at the physical level.
|
SCP
|
Secure Copy or SCP is a means of securely transferring computer files between a local and a remote host or between two remote hosts. It is based on the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.
|
SNMP
|
Simple Network Management Protocol. A network protocol for the management of a network and the monitoring of network devices and their functions.
|
SSH
|
Secure Shell. A protocol (program) for securely logging in to and running programs on remote machines across a network. The program authenticates access to the remote machine and encrypts the transferred information through the connection.
|
syslog
|
A standard for forwarding log messages in an IP network.
|
TACACS+
|
Terminal Access Controller Access-Control System Plus. A networking protocol that enables access to a network of devices via one or more centralized servers. TACACS+ provides separate AAA services.
|
Feature
|
Detail
|
Software management
|
|
File management
|
|
Logging
|
|
Management interface
|
|
Chassis management
|
|
Network management interfaces
|
|
Security
|
|
Date and time
|
|
Cables & transceivers
|
|
Feature
|
Detail
|
Layer 2 Feature Set
|
|
Layer 3 Feature Set
|
|
Synchronization
|
|
Quality of Service
|
|
Management & Automation
|
|
Network Virtualization
|
|
Software Defined Network (SDN)
|
|
Docker Container
|
|
Monitoring & Telemetry
|
|
Security
|