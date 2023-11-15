AAA Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting: Authentication—verifies user credentials (username and password)

Authorization—grants or refuses privileges to a user/client for accessing specific services

Accounting—tracks network resources consumption by users

ARP Address Resolution Protocol. A protocol that translates IP addresses into MAC addresses for communication over a local area network (LAN).

CLI Command Line Interface. A user interface in which you type commands at the prompt.

DCB Data Center Bridging

DCBX Should be Data Center Bridging eXchange—an extension of Link Layer Data Protocol to discover DCB compliant peers and exchange configuration information

DHCP The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is an automatic configuration protocol used on IP networks.

DNS Domain Name System. A hierarchical naming system for devices in a computer network.

ECN Explicit Congestion Notification

ETS Enhanced Transmission Selection provides a common management framework for assignment of bandwidth to traffic classes.

FTP/TFTP/sFTP File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another over a TCP-based network, such as the Internet.

Gateway A network node that interfaces with both InfiniBand and Ethernet, using different network protocols.

HA High Availability. A system design protocol that provides redundancy of system components, thus enables overcoming single or multiple failures in minimal downtime.

Host A computer platform executing an Operating System which may control one or more network adapters

LACP Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) provides a method to control the bundling of several physical ports together to form a single logical channel. LACP allows a network device to negotiate an automatic bundling of links by sending LACP packets to the peer (directly connected device that also implements LACP).

LDAP The Lightweight Directory Access Protocol is an industry standard application protocol for accessing and maintaining distributed directory information services over an IP network.

LLDP Link Layer Discovery Protocol. A vendor neutral link layer protocol used by network devices to advertise their identify, capabilities and for neighbor discovery.

MAC A Media Access Control address (MAC address) is a unique identifier assigned to network interfaces for communications on the physical network segment. MAC addresses are used for numerous network technologies and most IEEE 802 network technologies including Ethernet.

MTU Maximum Transfer Unit. The maximum size of a packet payload (not including headers) that can be sent /received from a port.

Network Adapter A hardware device that allows for communication between computers in a network.

NTP Network Time Protocol. A protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.

PFC/FC Priority Based Flow Control applies pause functionality to traffic classes OR classes of service on the Ethernet link.

PTP IEEE-1588 Precision Time Protocol. A high-accuracy time transfer protocol for synchronizing computer clocks in a network.

RADIUS Remote Authentication Dial In User Service. A networking protocol that enables AAA centralized management for computers to connect and use a network service.

RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access. Accessing memory in a remote side without involvement of the remote CPU.

RoCE RDMA over Converged Ethernet. A network protocol that leverages Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) capabilities to accelerate communications between applications hosted on clusters of servers and storage arrays.

RSTP Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol. A spanning-tree protocol used to prevent loops in bridge configurations. RSTP is not aware of VLANs and blocks ports at the physical level.

SCP Secure Copy or SCP is a means of securely transferring computer files between a local and a remote host or between two remote hosts. It is based on the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol.

SNMP Simple Network Management Protocol. A network protocol for the management of a network and the monitoring of network devices and their functions.

SSH Secure Shell. A protocol (program) for securely logging in to and running programs on remote machines across a network. The program authenticates access to the remote machine and encrypts the transferred information through the connection.

syslog A standard for forwarding log messages in an IP network.