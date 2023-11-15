PTP Commands

Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from 000000.0000.000000 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848 Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] port 0: hybrid_e2e only works with E2E Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 0: Interface state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: link down Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to FAULTY on FAULT_DETECTED (FT_UNSPECIFIED) Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] assuming the grand master role Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848 Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 pm[4868]: [pm.NOTICE]: Launched phc2sys (PTP phc2sys daemon) with pid 7870 Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.455] port 1: link up Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.456] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from FAULTY to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -2, Received -2 Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] port 1: new foreign master ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8-1 Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] assuming the grand master role Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848 Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.419] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3 Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8 Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8 Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.044] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635155 (ns) Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.169] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635353 (ns) Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.294] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED