PTP Commands

protocol ptp
Enables PTP on the switch.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4110
Example
switch (config) # protocol ptp
Related Commands
Notes
ptp amt <clock-id>
no ptp amt <clock-id>
Adds an acceptable master table entry.
The no form of the command removes an acceptable master entry.
Syntax Description
clock-id
Clock ID
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.8100
Example
switch (config) # ptp amt 00:11:22:FF:FE:33:44:55:66
Related Commands
show ptp amt
show ptp amt log
show ptp clock
Notes
ptp announce interval <interval>
Configures PTP announce interval.
Syntax Description
interval
Range: -3 to 1
Default: -2
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface port-channel
config interface ethernet
config interface vlan
History
3.6.4110
3.6.8008
Added “interface vlan” configuration mode
3.6.8100
Added "interface port-channel" configuration mode
Example
switch (config 1/1) # ptp announce interval -2
Related Commands
show ptp interface
show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>
Notes
ptp announce timeout <timeout>
Configures PTP announce timeout.
Syntax Description
timeout
Range: 2-10
Default: 3
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface port-channel
config interface ethernet
config interface vlan
History
3.6.4110
3.6.8008
Added “interface vlan” configuration mode
3.6.8100
Added "interface port-channel" configuration mode
Example
switch (config 1/1) # ptp announce timeout 3
Related Commands
show ptp interface
show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>
Notes
ptp delay-req interval <interval>
Configures PTP delay-req interval.
|
|
|
Range: 0-5
Default: 0
|
|
|
|
config interface port-channel
config interface ethernet
config interface vlan
History
3.6.4110
3.6.8008
Added “interface vlan” configuration mode
3.8.8100
"interface port-channel" configuration mode
3.9.0600
Updated example and added note
Example
switch (config 1/1) # ptp delay-req interval 0
|
|
show ptp interface
show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>
Notes
IEEE 1588 defines delay-request as an offset from Sync Interval (logSyncInt). A value of 0 therefore matches the defined logSyncInt value.
Example: logSyncInt = -3, delay-req = 0 implies delay-req message rate is -3
ptp domain <domain number>
Inserts the number of ptp domain.
|
|
|
Range: 0-127
|
|
127
|
|
config
|
|
3.6.4110
|
|
switch (config) # ptp domain
|
|
show ptp clock
|
|
ptp enable
no ptp enable
Enables PTP per interface.
The no form of the command disables PTP per interface.
|
|
N/A
|
|
no ptp enable
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface vlan
History
3.6.4110
3.6.8008
Added “config interface vlan” configuration mode
3.6.8100
Added “config interface port-channel” configuration mode
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ptp enable
|
|
show ptp
show ptp interface
show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>
Notes
ptp enable forced-master
no ptp enable forced-master
Configures PTP interfaces to forced master state. The command allows dropping both announce and mgmt PTP messages from other PTP peers in the network.
The no form of the command removes PTP interfaces from forced master state.
|
|
N/A
|
|
no ptp enable forced-master
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface vlan
config interface port-channel
History
3.6.8100
3.9.2300
Added note and modified command description.
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ptp enable forced-master
|
|
show ptp
show ptp interface
show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>
ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt
Notes
In order to enable forced-master on the VLAN/LAG, it should be enabled on the VLAN/LAG members as well as on the VLAN/LAG itself.
ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt
no ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt
Configures PTP interfaces to forced master state. The command drops only announce PTP messages and allows passing mgmt PTP messages from other PTP peers in the network.
The no form of the command removes PTP interfaces from forced master state.
|
|
N/A
|
|
no ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt
|
|
config interface ethernet
config interface vlan
config interface port-channel
|
|
3.9.2300
|
|
switch (config 1/1) # ptp enable forced-master allow-mgmt
|
|
ptp enable forced-master
|
|
In order to enable forced-master allow-mgmt on the VLAN/LAG, it should be enabled on the VLAN/LAG members as well as on the VLAN/LAG itself.
ptp enable [forced-master] [ipv6 [mcast-scope link-local]]
no ptp enable [forced-master] [ipv6 [mcast-scope link-local]]
Configures PTP on the ethernet interface and enables the forced-master and support of IPv6 with a specified scope.
The no form of the command removes the support from the interface.
|
|
|
Sets the IPv6 multicast scope to link-local.
|
|
no ptp enable ipv6
|
|
config interface ethernet
|
|
3.8.2000
|
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ptp enable ipv6 mcast-scope link-local
|
|
show ptp
|
|
When configuring PTP IPv6, the "global" multicast scope is the default.
ptp mean-path-delay <value>
no ptp mean-path-delay <value>
Enables logging of the mean path delay value if it exceeds the specified threshold.
Disables logging of the mean path delay value if it exceeds the specified threshold.
|
|
|
10-1000000000 (ns). Default 1000000000
|
|
Enabled
|
|
config
|
|
3.8.2100
|
|
switch (config) # ptp mean-path-delay 10000000
|
|
Example of ptp mean-path-delay 10:
Nov 11 16:18:04 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3083.530] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to 248a07.fffe.9e9adc
Nov 11 16:18:04 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3083.530] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE
Nov 11 16:18:05 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3084.404] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -58705983752 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3084.904] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -58705990066 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.062] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 56 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.225] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 313 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.318] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:06 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.404] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master -58705997158 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.904] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED
Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3085.966] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.192] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.215] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.240] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 709 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.244] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 246 (ns)
Nov 11 16:18:07 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3086.404] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from SLAVE to UNCALIBRATED on SYNCHRONIZATION_FAULT
Nov 11 16:18:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3087.904] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED
Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3090.711] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 15 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3090.740] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 15 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3090.831] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 23 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3090.879] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 23 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.025] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 23 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.128] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 21 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.292] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 20 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.406] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 20 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.621] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 20 (ns)
Nov 11 16:19:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [3091.625] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 20 (ns)
Related Commands
show ptp clock
show ptp status
show log
Notes
If the mean path delay exceeds the threshold, the following ptp4l log message will appear: “Oct 11 19:04:41 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [242.721] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High Mean Path Delay 65536 (ns)”
ptp message-format {mixed | multicast}
Configures PTP delay request messages format.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
mixed
|
|
config
|
|
3.6.8008
|
|
switch (config) # ptp message-format mixed
|
|
|
ptp monitor interval <interval>
no ptp monitor interval
Configure the time interval in which summary statistics of the clock are printed. It is specified as a power of two in seconds.
The no form of the command sets monitor interval to its default value.
|
|
|
Range: 0 to 20, power of two in seconds. For example, when configuring the interval to 3, the time interval will be configured to 8 seconds (23= 8 seconds).
Default: 0 (2 0= 1 second)
|
|
ptp monitor interval 0
|
|
config
|
|
3.10.2000
|
|
switch (config) # ptp monitor interval 1
switch (config) # ptp monitor interval 3
Eth1/13 2022/03/02 18:37:28.305 1 2 +23 3 104 0
|
|
ptp monitor interval phc
ptp monitor logging enable
show ptp monitor
show ptp monitor phc
Notes
Configure the time interval in which summary statistics of the clock are printed both in the ‘show ptp monitor’ output and into the debug log from ptp4l process (if ‘ptp monitor logging enable’ is configured).
ptp monitor interval phc <interval>
no ptp monitor interval phc
Configure the time interval in which summary statistics of the PHC clock are printed. It is specified in seconds.
The no form of the command sets PHC monitor interval to its default value.
|
|
|
Range: 0.0 to 100000.0 seconds
Default: 1.0 second
|
|
ptp monitor interval phc 1.0
|
|
config
|
|
3.10.2000
|
|
switch (config) # ptp monitor interval phc 10
Eth1/13 2022/03/02 18:37:22.506 5 5 +33 3 111 0
switch (config) # ptp monitor interval phc 0.5
Eth1/13 2022/03/02 18:37:22.906 4 4 +13 4 101 1
Related Commands
ptp monitor interval
ptp monitor logging enable
show ptp monitor
show ptp monitor phc
Notes
Configure the time interval in which summary statistics of the clock are printed both in the ‘show ptp monitor phc’ output and into the debug log from phc2sys process (if ‘ptp monitor logging enable’ is configured).
ptp monitor logging enable
no ptp monitor logging enable
Enables PTP monitor logging into ‘/var/log/debug’ file.
The no form of the command disables PTP monitor logging into ‘/var/log/debug’ file.
|
|
N/A
|
|
Disabled
By default, 1 ptp4l and phc2sys message with clock statistics is printed per 1 second.
|
|
config interface ethernet
|
|
3.10.2000
|
|
switch (config) # ptp monitor logging enable
|
|
ptp monitor interval
ptp monitor interval phc
show ptp monitor
show ptp monitor phc
Notes
PTP monitor logs include such parameters for ptp4l and phc2sys clock:
RMS: offset root mean square
Max: maximum absolute offset
Freq mean offset: frequency mean deviation
Freq offset: frequency standard deviation
Path delay mean: mean patch delay deviation
Path delay: standard path delay deviation
ptp offset-from-master <value> <value>
Enables logging of the offset from master value if it exceeds the specified threshold.
|
|
|
[-1000000000; -10] [10; 1000000000]. Default [-100000; -10] [10; 100000]
|
|
Enabled
|
|
config
|
|
3.8.2100
|
|
switch (config) # ptp offset-from-master -100 2345
|
|
Example of ptp offset-from-master -10 10:
Related Commands
show log
show ptp clock
show ptp status
|
|
If the mean path delay exceeds the threshold, the following ptp4l log message will appear: “Oct 11 19:04:41 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [242.721] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 36766720739 (ns)”
ptp priority{1 | 2} <priority>
Configures PTP primary priority.
|
|
|
Range: 0-255
|
|
128
|
|
config
|
|
3.6.4110
|
|
switch (config) # ptp priority1 128
|
|
show ptp clock
|
|
ptp sync interval <interval>
Configures PTP sync interval.
|
|
|
Range: -7 to -1
Default: -3
|
|
N/A
|
|
config interface port-channel
config interface ethernet
config interface vlan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config 1/1) # ptp sync interval -3
|
|
show ptp interface
show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan>
|
|
ptp ttl <ttl_value>
no ptp ttl
Sets the TTL value of the PTP messages.
The no form of the command sets the PTP UDP TTL value back to its default value of 1.
|
|
|
1-255
|
|
PTP TTL is 1 by default.
|
|
config
|
|
3.9.2000
|
|
switch (config) # ptp ttl 10
|
|
show ptp
|
|
clear ptp amt log
Clears log of received clock IDs outside of acceptable master table.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.8100
|
|
switch (config) # clear ptp amt log
|
|
show ptp amt
show ptp amt log
|
|
clear ptp forced-master log
Clears log of received clock IDs on forced master interface.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.8100
|
|
switch (config) # clear ptp forced-master log
|
|
show ptp forced-master
show ptp forced-master log
|
|
clear ptp interface [vlan <id>] [port-channel <id>] [ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>]] counters
Clears PTP counters for specified VLAN member interface.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config 1/1) # clear ptp interface vlan 2 ethernet 1/1 counters
|
|
show ptp interface <ethernet | port-channel | vlan> counters
|
|
clear ptp timeout counters
Clears global PTP timeout counters.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.10.2000
|
|
switch (config) # clear ptp timeout counters
|
|
show ptp timeout counters
|
|
clear ptp vrf <vrf-name> counters
Clears the PTP VRF counters.
|
|
|
Name of PTP enabled VRF
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.7.1000
|
|
switch (config) # clear ptp vrf cust1 counters
|
|
show ptp vrf counters
|
|
This command clears interface statistics on all PTP enabled interfaces in a specific PTP enabled VRF.
ptp vrf <vrf-name> enable [forced-master]
no ptp vrf <vrf-name> enable [forced-master]
This command enables PTP in VRF.
Running the no form of this command disables PTP in a specified VRF.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Configure terminal
|
|
3.7.1000
|
|
switch (config) # ptp vrf cust1 enable forced-master
|
|
show ptp
show ptp vrf
show ptp forced-master
show ptp vrf counters
clear ptp vrf counters
ptp vrf announce interval
ptp vrf announce timeout
ptp vrf delay-req interval
ptp vrf sync interval
Related Commands
PTP needs to be enabled on interfaces in VRF as well.
show ptp
Displays PTP configuration and operation data.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp
PTP enabled interfaces:
|
|
|
show ptp monitor
Displays last 100 entries of the PTP clock monitor data from ptp4l process.
|
|
N/A
|
|
By default, 1 entry with clock monitor data is printed per 1 second.
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.10.2000
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp monitor
|
|
ptp monitor logging enable
ptp monitor interval
ptp monitor interval phc
show ptp monitor phc
|
|
PTP monitor logs include such clock parameters from ptp4l process:
RMS: offset root mean square
Max: maximum absolute offset
Freq mean offset: frequency mean deviation
Freq offset: frequency standard deviation
Path delay mean: mean patch delay deviation
Path delay: standard path delay deviation
show ptp monitor phc
Displays last 100 entries of the PTP clock monitor data from phc2sys process.
|
|
N/A
|
|
By default, 1 entry with clock monitor data is printed per 1 second.
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.10.2000
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp monitor phc
Eth1/13 2022/03/02 18:37:09.906 2 2 +33 2 109 0
|
|
ptp monitor logging enable
ptp monitor interval
ptp monitor interval phc
show ptp monitor
|
|
PTP monitor logs include such clock parameters from phc2sys process:
RMS: offset root mean square
Max: maximum absolute offset
Freq mean offset: frequency mean deviation
Freq offset: frequency standard deviation
Path delay mean: mean patch delay deviation
Path delay: standard path delay deviation
show ptp timeout counters
Displays global PTP timeout counters.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.10.2000
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp timeout counters
|
|
clear ptp timeout counters
|
|
show ptp vrf <vrf_name>
Displays interfaces in VRF PTP related data.
|
|
|
Name of PTP enabled VRF
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp vrf
Interface name: Eth1/2
Interface name: Eth1/1
|
|
|
Displays ptp state of all PTP-enabled interfaces in all PTP-enabled VRFs.
show ptp vrf <vrf-name> counters
Displays port statistics on interfaces in VRF.
|
|
|
Name of PTP enabled VRF
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.7.1000
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp vrf cust1 counters
|
|
|
Display ptp counters of all PTP enabled interfaces in specific PTP enabled VRF.
show ptp amt
Displays acceptable master table.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.8100
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp amt
|
|
show ptp amt log
clear ptp amt log
|
|
show ptp interface port-channel <po-id>
Displays LAG member interfaces PTP related data.
|
|
|
LAG ID
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface port-channel 3
VRF: default
Interface name: Eth1/11 (Po 3)
VRF: default
|
|
|
show ptp interface port-channel <po-id> counters
Displays port statistics on LAG member interfaces.
|
|
|
LAG ID
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.7.1000
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface port-channel 3 counters
|
|
Notes
show ptp amt log
Displays received GMC clock IDs outside of acceptable master table.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.8100
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp amt log
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
show ptp amt
clear ptp amt log
|
|
show ptp clock
Displays configuration and operation data of PTP clock.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.4110
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp clock
|
|
|
show ptp clock parent
Displays configuration and operation data of parent PTP clock.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp clock parent
Time Traceable : 1 (True)
|
|
|
show ptp forced-master
Displays forced master PTP interfaces.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.8100
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp forced-master
|
|
show ptp
|
|
show ptp <slot>/<port>[/<subport>]
Displays PTP configuration and operation data per Ethernet port.
|
|
|
Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp 1/1
Interface name: Eth1/1
|
|
|
show ptp clock foreign-masters
Displays all PTP foreign masters per each PTP port.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
config
|
|
3.8.2100
|
|
show ptp clock foreign-masters
--------------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
show ptp
show log
|
|
show ptp interface ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] counters
Displays PTP counters per Ethernet port.
|
|
|
Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface ethernet 1/5 counters
|
|
|
show ptp interface
Displays PTP configuration and operation data for all PTP-enabled interfaces.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.8.2000
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface
Interface name: Eth1/4
|
|
show ptp interface ethernet
show ptp interface vlan
|
|
show ptp interface ethernet <id>
Displays PTP configuration and operation data for the ethernet interface.
|
|
|
Ethernet ID
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.8.2000
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface ethernet 1/12
Interface name: Eth1/12 (VLAN 12)
|
|
|
show ptp interface vlan <vid>
Displays PTP configuration and operation data per VLAN.
|
|
|
VLAN ID
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface vlan 1
|
|
|
show ptp interface vlan <vid> ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>]
Displays PTP configuration and operation data for specified VLAN member interface for a specified Ethernet port.
|
|
|
VLAN ID
|
|
Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface vlan 1 ethernet 1/15/1
|
|
|
show ptp interface vlan <vid> counters
Displays PTP counters per VLAN.
|
|
|
VLAN ID
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
|
|
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface vlan 3 counters
Eth1/3 (VLAN 3)
|
|
|
show ptp interface vlan <vid> ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>] counters
Displays PTP counters per VLAN for a specified Ethernet port.
|
|
|
VLAN ID
|
|
Ethernet port ID (e.g. 1/3/1)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.6.8008
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp interface vlan 1 ethernet 1/15/1 counters
|
|
Notes
show ptp time-property
Displays PTP time-property parameters (time source, current utc offset etc).
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any command mode
|
|
3.8.2100
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp time-property
|
|
|
show ptp status
Displays the last 100 entries for Offset from Master and Mean Path Delay values.
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
Any configuration mode
|
|
3.8.2100
|
|
switch (config) # show ptp status
PTP mode : Boundary Clock
Interface Time Offset from Master (ns) Mean Path Delay (ns)
Eth1/15 2019/11/13 16:32:00.774 -21 424
|
|
Change of the State of Particular PTP Port
|
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from 000000.0000.000000 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] port 0: hybrid_e2e only works with E2E
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 0: Interface state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: link down
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to FAULTY on FAULT_DETECTED (FT_UNSPECIFIED)
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] assuming the grand master role
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 pm[4868]: [pm.NOTICE]: Launched phc2sys (PTP phc2sys daemon) with pid 7870
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.455] port 1: link up
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.456] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from FAULTY to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -2, Received -2
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] port 1: new foreign master ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8-1
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] assuming the grand master role
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.419] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.044] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635155 (ns)
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.169] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635353 (ns)
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.294] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED
Change of Grandmaster Clock
|
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from 000000.0000.000000 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.341] port 0: hybrid_e2e only works with E2E
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 0: Interface state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: link down
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.342] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to FAULTY on FAULT_DETECTED (FT_UNSPECIFIED)
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] assuming the grand master role
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.343] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 pm[4868]: [pm.NOTICE]: Launched phc2sys (PTP phc2sys daemon) with pid 7870
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.455] port 1: link up
Nov 11 15:33:09 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [351.456] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from FAULTY to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -2, Received -2
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.295] port 1: new foreign master ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8-1
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] assuming the grand master role
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.402] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 15:33:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.419] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [352.795] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.044] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635155 (ns)
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.169] PTP slave port Eth1/10 High offset from Master 635353 (ns)
Nov 11 15:33:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [353.294] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED
Announce Interval Mismatch Notification
|
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.220] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from 000000.0000.000000 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.221] port 0: hybrid_e2e only works with E2E
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.221] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.221] port 0: Interface state changed from INITIALIZING to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 pm[4868]: [pm.NOTICE]: Launched phc2sys (PTP phc2sys daemon) with pid 8918
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.284] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.284] PTP [Debuggability]: Mismatch Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -1, Received -3
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.284] port 1: new foreign master ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8-1
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.534] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.534] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 15:41:10 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.534] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from LISTENING to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE
Nov 11 15:41:11 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [869.909] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED
Nov 11 15:42:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [953.018] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Announce interval on Eth1/10. Configured -1, Received -1
Sync Interval Mismatch Notification
|
Nov 11 16:05:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2332.929] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 16:05:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2332.929] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE
Nov 11 16:05:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2333.053] PTP [Debuggability]: Mismatch Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -2
Nov 11 16:05:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2333.303] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED
Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.799] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from SLAVE to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES
Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.799] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master
Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.799] assuming the grand master role
Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.799] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.943] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.943] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2372.943] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from MASTER to UNCALIBRATED on RS_SLAVE
Nov 11 16:06:14 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2373.317] PTP [Debuggability]: Mismatch Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -1
Nov 11 16:06:15 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2373.817] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from UNCALIBRATED to SLAVE on MASTER_CLOCK_SELECTED
Nov 11 16:06:33 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.739] port 1: Interface Eth1/10 state changed from SLAVE to MASTER on ANNOUNCE_RECEIPT_TIMEOUT_EXPIRES
Nov 11 16:06:33 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.739] selected local clock ec0d9a.fffe.603848 as best master
Nov 11 16:06:33 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.739] assuming the grand master role
Nov 11 16:06:33 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.739] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8 to ec0d9a.fffe.603848
Nov 11 16:06:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.978] PTP [Debuggability]: Matched Sync interval on Eth1/10. Configured -3, Received -3
Nov 11 16:06:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.979] selected best master clock ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8
Nov 11 16:06:34 arc-switch142 ptp4l: [2392.979] PTP [Debuggability]: PTP Grandmaster clock has changed from ec0d9a.fffe.603848 to ec0d9a.fffe.6037c8