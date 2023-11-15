sFlow (ver. 5) is a procedure for statistical monitoring of traffic in networks.NVIDIA Onyx supports an sFlow sampling mechanism (agent), which includes collecting traffic samples and data from counters. The sFlow datagrams are then sent to a central collector.

The sampling mechanism must ensure that any packet going into the system has an equal chance of being sampled, irrespective of the flow to which it belongs. The sampling mechanism provides the collector with periodical information on the amount (and load) of traffic per interface by loading the counter samples into sFlow datagrams.

The sFlow packets are encapsulated and sent in UDP over IP. The UDP port number that is used is the standard 6343 by default.