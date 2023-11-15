Storm Control
Storm control may be enabled on L2 Ethernet ports, LAGs, and MLAGs to monitor inbound traffic to prevent disruptions caused by a broadcast, multicast, or unicast traffic storm on the physical interfaces.
Storm control utilizes a bandwidth-based method to measure traffic where packets exceeding the percentage level specified by the user are dropped.
Users are able to monitor broadcast, unknown unicast, and unregistered multicast traffic while supporting different thresholds for each type or monitor a summary of all the previously mentioned traffic with one threshold.
storm-control
|
storm-control {<broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast> | all} {level <level> | { bits <bits> | bytes <bytes> | packets <packets> [k|m|g]}} [force]
no storm-control {<broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast> | all}
The command enables Storm Control on selected interface.
The no form of the command disables Storm Control on selected interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast | all
|
|
level <level> | { bits <bits> | bytes <bytes> | packets <packets> [k|m|g]}
|
Storm control per traffic type may be configured with different thresholds:
|
force
|
Resolves collisions and applies new configuration
|
Default
|
no storm control
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated command syntax, default and configuration mode
|
3.6.6000
|
Added “config interface mlag port channel” configuration mode
|
3.7.0000
|
Added bits/bytes/packets threshold types
|
Example
|
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # storm-control broadcast bits 100 m
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
show storm-control
|
show storm-control [<interface>]
The command displays the configuration levels and dropped packets for each traffic type.
|
Syntax Description
|
interface
|
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
3.6.4006
|
3.6.4110
|
Updated example
|
3.7.1000
|
Updated example
|
Example
|
switch (config) # show storm-control
Interface Eth1/8:
|
Related Commands
|
Notes