NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4302 (LTS)
VXLAN Commands

protocol nve

protocol nve

no protocol nve

Enables NVE functionality and displays NVE commands.

The no form of the command hides the NVE commands and deletes its database.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no protocol nve

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # protocol nve

Related Commands

Notes

interface nve

interface nve <nve-id>

no interface nve <nve-id>

Creates VXLAN tunnel.

The no form of the command destroys VXLAN tunnel.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # interface nve 1
switch (config interface nve 1) #

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

nve bridge

nve bridge <vni-id> [name <bridge-name>]

no nve bridge <vni-id>

Creates an NVE bridge with a given VNI.

The no form of the command removes NVE bridge.

Syntax Description

vni-id

VXLAN network identifier

Range: 0-16777216

bridge-name

Name of NVE bridge

Default

bridge-name: bridge-<vni-id>

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.6.3212

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve bridge 25

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

Number of bridges limited to 500

nve controller bgp

nve controller bgp

no nve controller bgp

Enables the NVE controller mode to BGP.

The no form disables the NVE controller mode from BGP to OVSDB mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.8.1000

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve controller mode

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

If controller BGP is enabled, shutdown command is not supported.

nve fdb flood bridge address

nve fdb flood bridge <vni-id> address <ip-address>

no nve fdb flood bridge <vni-id> address [ip-address]

Adds an IP address of a remote VTEP to be used for BUM traffic.

The no form of the command has two input options:

  • Entering an IP address removes a specific remote address

  • No IP address removes all addresses

Syntax Description

vni-id

VXLAN network identifier

Range: 0-16777216

ip-address

IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.6.3212

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb flood bridge 7777 address 1.2.3.6

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

The number of IP addresses is limited to 750

nve fdb flood load-balance

nve fdb flood load-balance

no nve fdb flood load-balance

Configures service-node replication.

The no form of the command configures source-node replication.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

service-node replication

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb flood load-balance

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

nve fdb learning remote

nve fdb learning remote

no nve fdb learning remote

Enables remote (controller-less) FDB learning.

The no form of the command disables remote FDB learning.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled (controller-based learning)

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb learning remote

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

nve mode only

nve mode only [force]

no nve mode only [force]

Sets physical interface to NVE mode.

The no form of the command removes physical interface from NVE mode.

Syntax Description

force

Forces configuration while interface is admin up

Default

no nve mode only

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # nve mode only

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

nve neigh-suppression

nve neigh-suppression

no nve neigh-suppression

Enables neighbor suppression for all VLAN-VNI mappings.

The no form of the command disables neighbor suppression for all VLAN-VNI mappings.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no nve mode only

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.8.1000

3.9.1000

Added support for IPv6 neighbor suppression

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve neigh-suppression

Related Commands

protocol nve

nve controller bgp

nve vlan neigh-suppression

Notes

  • If VLAN mapping is already configured, then the user might run "disable nve vlan <vlan_id> neigh-suppression" to not use global configuration.

  • BGP controller mode must be set prior to using this command

nve vlan bridge

nve vlan <vlan-id> bridge <vni-id>

no nve vlan <vlan-id> bridge <vni-id>

Maps a VLAN to a specific bridge on the interface (controller-less configuration).

The no form of the command unmaps a VLAN from a specific bridge on the interface.

Syntax Description

vni-id

VXLAN network identifier

Range: 0-16777216

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # nve vlan 10 bridge 7777

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

  • Multiple VLANs cannot be mapped to a single bridge

  • If you use VTEP light, VLAN 0 should be used for untagged traffic

nve vlan neigh-suppression

nve vlan <vlan_id> neigh-suppression

[disable | no] nve vlan <vlan_id> neigh-suppression

Configures neigh-suppression for a specific VLAN mapping.

The no form of the command uses the global neigh-suppression configuration in this VLAN mapping.

The disable form of the command disables neigh-suppression in this VLAN mapping regardless of the global configuration.

Syntax Description

vlan_id

VXLAN network identifier

Range: 1-4094

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.8.1000

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve vlan 5 neigh-suppression

Related Commands

protocol nve

nve controller bgp

nve neigh-suppression

Notes

  • BGP controller mode must be set prior to using this command

  • VLAN-VNI mapping needs to be set prior to running this command

nve vni vlan

nve vni <vni_value> vlan <vlan_id> [counter <encap/decap/both>]

no nve vni <vni_value> vlan <vlan_id>

Creates new VNI-to-VLAN manual mapping.

The no form of the command deletes VNI-to-VLAN manual mapping.

Syntax Description

vni_value

Possible values: 1-16777214

vlan_id

VLAN ID

Range: 1-4094

encap

Enable counters for encapsulated packets per VLAN

decap

Enable counters for decapsulated packets per VLAN

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.8.1000

3.9.1000

Updated example and added counters per VLAN

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve vni 5000 vlan 5

Related Commands

protocol nve

nve controller bgp

interface nve

interface nve auto-vlan-map

show interfaces counters vlan

Notes

  • BGP controller mode must be set prior to using this command

  • For complete configuration, this VLAN needs to be created and a VXLAN source loopback needs to be added

interface nve auto-vlan-map

interface nve <nve> nve vni auto-vlan-map [base <base-number>]

interface nve <nve> no nve vni auto-vlan-map

Performs automatic mapping of all existing VLANs that are not manually mapped to VNI to a calculated VNI (Calculated VNI=base-number + VLAN).

The no form of the command disables automatic VLAN mapping.

Syntax Description

base-number

Range: 1-16773120

Default: 100000

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

interface nve <nve>

History

3.8.2200

Example

 
(config interface nve 1) # nve vni auto-vlan-map
(config) # vlan 2-5
(config) # show interfaces nve 1 detail
--------------------------------------------------------------
Vlan         VNI          Neigh Suppression   Mapping type 
--------------------------------------------------------------
1            100001       Disabled               Auto
2            100002       Disabled               Auto
3            100003       Disabled               Auto
4            100004       Disabled               Auto
5            100005       Disabled               Auto

Related Commands

nve vni vlan

interface nve disable nve vni

Notes

  • Base-number cannot be changed, user must unset auto-vlan-map and reconfigure it with a different base number

  • While auto-vlan-map is enabled, user cannot add manual mappings (only deletion of a manual mapping is allowed)

  • IPL VLAN will not be mapped to VNI.

interface nve disable nve vni

interface nve <nve> disable nve vni any vlan <vlan/vlan-range>

interface nve <nve> no nve vni any vlan <vlan/vlan-range>

Excludes a VLAN from the auto-vlan-map operation.

The no form of the command deletes the exclusion.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

interface nve <nve>

History

3.8.2200

Example

 
(config interface nve 1) # disable nve vni any vlan 5
(config interface nve 1) # no nve vni any vlan 5

Related Commands

interface nve auto-vlan-map

Notes

User can set/unset exclude VLANs while auto-vlan-map is enabled or disabled.

vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip

vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip <mlag_ipv4_address>

no vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip <mlag_ipv4_address>

Configures the MLAG tunnel IP.

The no form of the command unbinds VXLAN tunnel from the loopback interface.

Syntax Description

mlag_ipv4_address

Valid MLAG IPv4 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.8.1000

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip 1.2.3.4

Related Commands

protocol nve

nve controller bgp

Notes

BGP controller mode must be set prior to running this command

vxlan source interface loopback

vxlan source interface loopback <loopback-id>

no vxlan source interface loopback <loopback-id>

Binds VXLAN tunnel to a loopback interface.

The no form of the command unbinds VXLAN tunnel from the loopback interface.

Syntax Description

loopback-id

Loopback interface ID

Range: 0-31

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # vxlan source interface loopback 14

Related Commands

protocol nve

interface nve

Notes

  • The configured loopback interface becomes the VXLAN tunnel endpoint (VTEP)

  • The configured loopback interface must be in the 'default ' VRF

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables VXLAN tunnel.

The no form of the command enables VXLAN tunnel.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # shutdown

Related Commands

protocol nve

Notes

clear mac-address-table nve

clear mac-address-table nve [remote]

Clears locally-learned NVE MAC addresses.

Syntax Description

remote

Clears remotely-learned NVE MAC addresses

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.6.8008

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # clear mac-address-table nve

Related Commands

protocol nve

interface nve

Notes

clear nve counters

clear nve counters

Clears NVE counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface nve

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config interface nve 1) # clear nve counters

Related Commands

protocol nve

interface nve

Notes

The command “clear counters all” also clears NVE counters

show interfaces nve

show interfaces nve [<nve-id>]

Displays information about NVE interfaces.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

3.8.1000

Updated example

3.8.2200

Updated example and added auto-vlan-map status.

3.9.0300

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interface nve 1
  Admin state                : enabled
  Source interface           : loopback 1
  Source interface ip        : 192.168.1.1
  Controller mode            : BGP
  Mlag tunnel ip             : not configured
  Effective tunnel ip        : 192.168.1.1
  Global neigh-suppression   : Disabled
  Auto-vlan-map              : Disabled
  
    Counters
    1840                 encapsulated (Tx) NVE packets
    1970                 decapsulated (Rx) NVE packets
    0                    dropped NVE-encapsulated packets
    0                    NVE-encapsulated packets with errors

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces nve detail

show interfaces nve [<nve-id>] detail

Displays all the VNI-VLAN mappings for this NVE interface.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.8.1000

3.8.2200

Added “Mapping type” to show whether VLAN to VNI mapping was done manually or by auto-vlan-map

3.9.0300

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show interfaces nve 1 detail
  Admin state                : enabled
  Source interface           : loopback 1
  Source interface ip        : 192.168.1.1
  Controller mode            : BGP
  Mlag tunnel ip             : not configured
  Effective tunnel ip        : 192.168.1.1
  Global neigh-suppression   : Disabled
  Auto-vlan-map              : Disabled
-------------------------------------------------------
Vlan      VNI        Neigh Suppression   Mapping Type
-------------------------------------------------------
6         60         Disabled            Manual
7         70         Disabled            Manual
8         80         Disabled            Manual
9         90         Disabled            Manual

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces nve counters

show interfaces nve <nve-id> counters

Displays NVE counters.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

3.9.0500

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 counters
encapsulated (Tx) NVE packets        :0
decapsulated (Rx) NVE packets        :0
dropped NVE-encapsulated packets     :0
NVE-encapsulated packets with errors :0

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces counters vlan

show interfaces nve <nve_id>counters vlan <vlan_value>

Displays NVE counters per VLAN.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

vlan_value

VLAN value

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.1000

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 counters vlan 5
Encapsulated (Tx) NVE packets: 1
Decapsulated (Rx) NVE packets: 1
Encapsulated (Tx) NVE bytes : 102
Decapsulated (Rx) NVE bytes : 152
switch (config) #

Related Commands

nve vni vlan

Notes

show interfaces nve flood

.show interfaces nve <nve-id> flood [vni <vni-id>]

Displays remote VTEP endpoints configured for BUM (broadcast, unknown unicast, multicast) flooding.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

vni

Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 flood
NVE Interface   Logical Switch         VNI ID     Flood IP Address
-------------   --------------         ------     ----------------
1               ls7777                 7777       1.2.3.5

Example (BGP controller mode)

 
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 flood
------------------------------------------------------
NVE Interface VLAN ID VNI ID Flood IP Addresses
------------------------------------------------------
1             6       60     192.168.1.2 
1             7       70     193.168.1.1
                             193.168.1.2

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces nve mac-address-table

show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table [vni <vni-id>]

Displays MAC address table of NVE interface.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

vni

Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table
NVE Interface   Logical Switch         VNI ID     Mac Address         Address Type        Remote Endpoint IP Address
-------------   --------------         ------     -----------         ------------        --------------------------
1               ls7777                 7777       e4:1d:2d:a5:f2:0a   local learned       N/A
1               ls7777                 7777       00:11:22:33:44:55   remote configured   1.2.3.5

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces nve mac-address-table local learned unicast

show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table local learned unicast [vni <vni-id>]

Displays only the locally-learned unicast MAC addresses.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

vni

Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table local learned unicast
NVE Interface   Logical Switch         VNI ID     Mac Address         Address Type        Remote Endpoint IP Address
-------------   --------------         ------     -----------         ------------        --------------------------
1               ls7777                 7777       e7:3a:7e:a5:f2:1a   local learned       N/A

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces nve mac-address-table remote configured multicast

show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table remote configured multicast [vni <vni-id>]

Displays only remotely-configured BUM addresses.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

vni

Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table remote configured multicast
NVE Interface   Logical Switch         VNI ID     Mac Address         Address Type        Remote Endpoint IP Address
-------------   --------------         ------     -----------         ------------        --------------------------
1               ls7777                 7777       00:11:22:33:44:55   remote configured   1.2.3.5

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces nve peers

show interfaces nve <nve-id> peers [vni <vni-id>]

Displays all remote VTEPs.

Syntax Description

nve-id

NVE ID

Range: 1-64

vni

Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

3.8.2200

Added output of the command while running NVE BGP controller mode

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 peers  
--------------------------------------------------------
NVE Interface  Logical Switch  VNI ID   Peer IP Address 
--------------------------------------------------------
1              bridge          10080    1.1.1.1
1              bridge          10080    1.1.1.2

When running in NVE BGP controller mode:

switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1  peers
-------------------------------------------------
NVE Interface  VLAN ID  VNI ID   Peer IP Address
-------------------------------------------------
1              5        50       192.168.1.1
1              6        60       192.168.1.1

Related Commands

Notes

ovs ovsdb server

ovs ovsdb server

no ovs ovsdb server

Runs OVSDB-server process and unhides OVS commands.

The no form of the command deactivates OVSDB-server process and hides OVS commands.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb server

Related Commands

Notes

OVSDB server runs when “protocol openflow” or “protocol nve” are enabled, even when not enabled using this command

ovs ovsdb manager remote

ovs ovsdb manager remote {tcp | ssl} ip-address <ip-address> port <tcp-port>

no ovs ovsdb manager remote {tcp | ssl} ip-address <ip-address> port <tcp-port>

Configures OVSDB to actively connect to a remote manager at a given IP address and TCP port, using either TCP or SSL.

The no form of the command disconnects OVSDB from a remote manager.

Syntax Description

SSL

Connect with TCP protocol

TCP

Connect with SSL protocol

ip-address

IP address of remote manager

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb manager remote tcp ip-address 10.10.10.10 port 20

Related Commands

ovs ovsdb server

Notes

ovs ovsdb server listen

ovs ovsdb server listen {tcp | ssl} port <tcp-port> local ip-address <ip-address>

no ovs ovsdb server listen {tcp | ssl} port <tcp-port> local ip-address <ip-address>

Configures OVSDB to listen at a given port of an interface with a given (local) IP address.

The no form of the command disconnects OVSDB from a remote manager.

Syntax Description

SSL

Connect with TCP protocol

TCP

Connect with SSL protocol

ip-address

IP address of a given port

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.6.3004

Example

 
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb server listen tcp port 20 local ip-address 20.20.20.20

Related Commands

ovs ovsdb server

Notes

ovs logging level

ovs {ovsdb | vswitchd | vtep} logging level {dbg | emer | err | info | off | warn}

Configures OVS logging levels for OVS related processes.

Syntax Description

ovsdb | vswitchd | vtep

OVS-related processes

dbg | emer | err | info | off | warn

Logging level severity

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.1100

Example

 
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb logging level err
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb vswitchd level warn

Related Commands

Notes

show ovs

show ovs

Displays OVS information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.1100

Example

 
switch (config) # show ovs
Logging level:
  ovsdb   : info
  vswitchd: info
  vtep    : warn

Related Commands

Notes

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 15, 2023
