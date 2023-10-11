Booting from FlexBoot via IPv6
IPv6 boot must be enabled in FlexBoot menu. You can configure it to:
IPv4 only
IPv6 only
IPv4 configuration and then IPv6
Run the RADVD service on a server in the network (preferably the DHCP server) and configure it to send a periodic Router Advertisement.
Example:
interfaceeth1 { AdvSendAdvert on; MinRtrAdvInterval
3; MaxRtrAdvInterval
5; AdvManagedFlag on; AdvOtherConfigFlag off; AdvHomeAgentFlag off; prefix fdfc::/
64{ AdvOnLink on; AdvAutonomous off; AdvRouterAddr off; }; };
Configure the DHCP service.
Example:
default-lease-time
100; preferred-lifetime
60; option dhcp-renewal-time
30; allow leasequery; option dhcp6.preference
255; option dhcp6.rapid-commit; option dhcp6.bootfile6-url code
59= string; \\ subnet6 fdfc::/
64\{ option dhcp6.bootfile-url
"tftp://\[fdfc::123\]/ipv6_script"; option dhcp6.name-servers fdfc::
123; range6 fdfc::
140fdfc::
200; range6 fdfc:: temporary; \}
While the ipxe_script contents is:
#!ipxe \\ #echo
"Attempting to download linux OS over IPv6..."kernel tftp:
//\[fdfc::123\]/kernel/vmlinuz_newinitrd tftp:
//\[fdfc::123\]/kernel/ramdisk_new.gzimgselect vmlinuz_new echo
"Booting..."boot
or over HTTP:
#!ipxe \\ #echo
"Attempting to download linux OS over IPv6..."kernel http:
//\[fdfc::123\]/kernel/vmlinuz_newinitrd http:
//\[fdfc::123\]/kernel/ramdisk_new.gzimgselect vmlinuz_new echo
"Booting..."boot