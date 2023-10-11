NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v18
Burning the Image on ConnectX® Family Devices

Prerequisites

Expansion ROM Image

The expansion ROM images can be compiled using the FlexBoot code source available in the FlexBoot webpage on www.mellanox.com.

For further information on how to compile the code source, please refer to the pxebuild.py file inside the code source.

Firmware Burning Tools

You need to install the NVIDIA® Firmware Tools (MFT) package (version 4.1.0 or later) in order to burn the PXE ROM image.

To download MFT, see Firmware Tools under www.mellanox.com → Products → InfiniBand/VPI Drivers → Firmware Tools.

Burning the Expansion ROM Image

Warning

On selected platforms when burning the UEFI ROM image on a particular device, the UEFI controls other devices of the same type, if such devices do not have UEFI burned on them.

To burn the composite image, perform the following steps:

  1. Obtain the MST device name. Run:

    # mst start

    The device name will be of the form: mt<dev_id>_pci{_cr0|conf0}. Depending on the OS, the device name may be superseded with a prefix.

  2. Create and burn the composite image. Run:

    flint -d <mst device name> --allow_rom_change brom <expansion ROM image path>

  • FlexBoot Example on Linux:

    flint -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --allow_rom_change brom FlexBoot-3.5.110_4119.mrom

  • FlexBoot Example on Windows:

    flint -d mt4119_pciconf0 --allow_rom_change brom FlexBoot-3.5.110_4119.mrom

  • UEFI Example on Linux:

    flint -d /dev/mst/mt4119_pciconf0 --allow_rom_change brom 14_12_24_RELEASE_0x1017.efirom

  • UEFI Example on Windows:

    flint -d mt4119_pciconf0 --allow_rom_change brom 14_12_24_RELEASE_0x1017.efirom

