NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v18
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v18  HII iSCSI First Target Parameters

On This Page

HII iSCSI First Target Parameters

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

HII_iscsi_first_target_parameters.PNG

Boot LUN

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters

Description:

The boot Logical Unit Number (LUN) on the first iSCSI storage target.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and Connect is enabled, this will be the boot LUN in the root path for the first target.

Value restrictions:

The minimum integer value is 0 and the maximum is 18446744073709551615.

Connect

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters

Description:

Enable/Disable connecting to the first iSCSI target. This will be ignored if both DHCP IP and DHCP Parameters are enabled in iSCSI general parameters.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

iSCSI Name

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters

Description:

The iSCSI Qualified Name (IQN) of the first target

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and Connect is enabled, this will be the iSCSI Qualified name in the root path for the first target.

Value restrictions:

Maximum string length is 223

CHAP ID

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters

Description:

The first iSCSI storage target Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP) ID.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the Connect and the CHAP Authentication are enabled – This will be the username used for the first target Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol.

Value restrictions:

Maximum string length is 128.

CHAP Secret

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters

Description:

The Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol secret (CHAP password) of the first iSCSI storage target.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the Connect and the CHAP Authentication are enabled – This will be the password used for the first target Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol.

Value restrictions:

String length should be 0 or 12 to 16

IP Address

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters

Description:

The IP address of the first iSCSI target

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and Connect is enabled, this will be the IP address in the root path for the first target.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv4 format

IPv6 Address

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters

Description:

The IPv6 address of the first iSCSI target

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over,and IPv4/IPv6 support is selected as IPv6, and Connect is enabled, this will be the IP address in the root path for the first target.

Value restrictions:

Should be in IPv6 format

TCP Port

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI First target Parameters

Description:

TCP Port number of first iSCSI target

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Effects:

If the legacy boot protocol is iSCSI or iSCSI without fail-over, and Connect is enabled, this will be the TCP Port in the root path for the first target.

Value restrictions:

The minimum integer value is 1, and the maximum is 65535.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 11, 2023
content here