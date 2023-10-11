On This Page
HII iSCSI General Parameters
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
This section's attributes are applicable only to Legacy mode.
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
Description:
Controls booting to ISCSI target after connection.
Configurable:
Yes
Available options:
Location:
Main Configuration Form /iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
Description:
When the TCP/IP Parameters via DHCP is enabled, the initiator and target's IP, netmask, gateway and DNS will be taken from DHCP instead of from the menu.
Configurable:
Yes
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
Description:
When iSCSI Parameters via DHCP are enabled, all the initiator and target's parameters are taken from DHCP instead of from the menu.
Configurable:
Yes, if TCP/IP Parameters via DHCP is enabled.
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
Description:
Enables CHAP Authentication for iSCSI initiator.
Configurable:
Yes
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
Description:
Enables mutual CHAP authentication between the iSCSI initiator and target
Configurable:
Yes
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters
Description:
Specifies whether IPv4 or IPv6 network addressing will be used for iSCSI initiator and targets
Configurable:
No