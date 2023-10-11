On This Page
HII NIC Configuration
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
This menu includes attributes that are applicable only to Legacy mode, except for PKEY which is valid for both the UEFI and the Legacy mode.
This setting will appear in the boot menu only for selected adapters that support the feature, and only in VPI adapter cards.
Description:
When enabled, DHCP packets are sent with Client-Id option (61) that includes "HW type(0x20)" + "GUID" instead of "NVIDIA Prefix" + "GUID".
Configurable:
Yes
Available Options
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
This setting will appear in the boot menu only for selected adapters that support the feature, and only in VPI adapter cards.
Description:
When enabled, DHCP discovery packets are sent with HW-addr= GUID instead of a MAC address.
Configurable:
Yes
Available Options
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
Location
System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
|
Disable/Enable legacy Interrupt support.
Note:
If enabled, the Flexboot driver will use polling mode to get RX traffic instead of waiting for the Interrupt.
Configurable:
Yes - built-in option
Available Options
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
Location:
Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration
Description:
Defines the Banner's timeout
Configurable:
Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV
|
|
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
Available options:
0-14 sec
Location:
Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration
Description:
Use a non-UEFI network boot protocol.
Notes:
1 - If set to NONE, the boot will be skipped in this port.
2 - If all the ports per Bus Device function (BDF) are set to NONE, a BEV entry is not registered.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
|
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Available options:
1 - None – no PXE boot, no iSCSI boot
2 - PXE – PXE first and if failed, try iSCSI
3 - iSCSI – iSCSI first and if failed, try PXE
4 - PXE without fail-over - PXE boot without fail-over to iSCSI boot
5 - iSCSI without fail-over - iSCSI boot without fail-over to PXE boot
Location:
System setup/Port Main Configurations/NIC Configuration
Description:
Select which IP protocol version will be used when booting. If both are configured, FlexBoot will try to boot with the 2nd protocol only if failed to boot with the 1st one.
|
|
Yes – built-in options
|
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Available options:
1 - IPv4
2 - IPv6
3 - IPv4/IPv6
Location:
Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration
Description:
Enable/Disable VLAN tagging on the selected boot protocol.
|
|
Yes – built-in options: Ethernet mode only.
|
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled
|
|
|
|
Uses the VLAN tag with the selected boot protocol.
|
|
Yes – via input – If virtual LAN mode is enabled
|
|
The minimum integer value is 1 and Maximum integer value is 4094.
PKey setting will appear in the boot menu only for selected adapters that support the feature and only in VPI adapter cards.
Location:
Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration
Description:
PKey ID to be used by PXE boot. If 0 is selected, the default PKey will be used.
|
|
Yes – via input – If PKey is supported: InfiniBand mode only.
|
|
The minimum integer value is 0 and Maximum integer value is 65535.
|
|
Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration
Description:
|
The number of retries to attempt in case of a boot failure.
|
|
Yes – built-in options
|
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Available options:
0 - No retries
1 - Retry
2 - Retries
3 - Retries
4 - Retries
5 - Retries
6 - Retries
7 - Indefinite Retries
Location:
Main Configuration Form /NIC Configuration
Description:
Status of Wake on LAN feature. When set, it enables the server to be powered using an in-band magic packet.
Only valid for adapters that support Wake on LAN.
|
|
Yes – built-in options
|
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Available options:
1 - Enabled
2 - Disabled