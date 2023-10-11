NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v18
HII VMware Configuration

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

Warning

This section is displayed only when the attribute "VMware Distributed Services Engine (DPU)" is Enabled.

image2023-1-26_16-2-23.png

Management PF

Location:

VMware Configuration

Description:

Controls exposing a management networking PF connected directly to the BMC.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed for this change to apply

Available options:

  • Enable

  • Disable

Default Value:

Device Default

SR-IOV

Location:

VMware Configuration

Description:

Specifies the type of virtualization used by the controller on all ports.

Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied

Available options:

  • Enable

  • Disable

Default Value:

Enabled

Number of Maximum VFs

Location:

VMware Configuration

Description:

The number of Virtual Functions advertised and usable by the driver.

Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied

Value restrictions:

Minimum integer value is 0.

Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.

Default Value:

64

Number of UPT Interfaces

Location:

VMware Configuration

Description:

The number of UPT interfaces the NIC supports (limited by number of maximum VFs).

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied

Value restrictions:

Minimum integer value is 0.

Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.

Default Value:

64

LLDP Port

Location:

VMware Configuration

Description:

Selects whether the NIC internal LLDP client is enabled or not.

  • Disable - The NIC LLDP client will not send LLDP frames or listen to incoming LLDP (incoming LLDP frames will be routed to the host)

  • Enable - The NIC LLDP client will transmit optional and mandatory LLDPs and will receive all incoming LLDPs frames

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied

Available options:

  • Enable

  • Disable

Default Value:

64

LAG

Location:

VMware Configuration

Description:

Defines the way resources are allocated for LAG.

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to be applied

Available options:

  • Enable

  • Disable

Default Value:

64

