NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v18
Invoking the User Interface

Shortly after completion of the POST (Power-On-Self-Test sequence of the computer), the user will be prompted to press CTRL-B to invoke FlexBoot User Interface. The user has few seconds to press CTRL-B before the message disappears.

worddavc62ce186f1172b538198d57134c59f12.png

Browsing the User Interface Menu

To browse the menu, use the following keys:

Key

Operation

Arrows ↑↓

Browse options (Highlighted option is current)

Enter

On forms – to enter menu

On configurable settings – to edit configuration

Esc

Exit current menu

Accessing FlexBoot Sub Menus

To enter the required menu, press Enter while the option is highlighted.

worddav5c9b4e47320aee6ce80bb360500869b9.png


For further information on FlexBoot varies menus, and the configuration options they provide, please refer to section Configuring System Settings and its subsections.

