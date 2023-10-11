On This Page
Main Configuration
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
Blink LEDs will not appear in the boot menu if the feature is not supported by the firmware.
LEDs starts to blink as soon as you press the Enter key.
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations
Description:
Specifies the number of seconds the LEDs on physical network port should blink to assist with port identification. Only valid for adapters with blink LEDs.
Configurable:
Yes – via input
Persistency:
Valid only for current cycle
Effects:
Blink LEDs duration value of the port will be as set in the current cycle
Value restrictions:
The minimum integer value is 0 and the maximum is 15.
Location:
System setup/Port main configurations
Description:
Permanent MAC address assigned during manufacturing
Configurable:
No
Location:
NIC Partitioning Configuration
Description:
Permanent Node GUID assigned during manufacturing.
Configurable:
No
Location:
NIC Partitioning Configuration
Description:
Permanent Port GUID assigned during manufacturing.
Configurable:
No
Location:
NIC Partitioning Configuration
Description:
Displays the Virtual Node GUID.
Configurable:
No
Availability: