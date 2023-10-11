NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v18
NIC Configuration

Ethernet NIC Configuration

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

Boot Legacy Interrupt Disabled

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Disable/Enable legacy Interrupt support

Note:

If enabled, the Flexboot driver will use polling mode to get RX traffic instead of waiting for the Interrupt.

Configurable:

Yes - built-in option

Available options

1- Enable

2- Disable

Legacy Boot Protocol

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Use a non-UEFI network boot protocol.

Notes:

1. If set to NONE, the boot will skip this port.

2. If all the ports per Bus Device Function (BDF) are set to NONE, a BEV entry will not be registered.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

  • None - no PXE boot, no iSCSI boot

  • PXE - PXE first and if failed, try iSCSI

  • iSCSI - iSCSI first and if failed, try PXE

  • PXE without fail-over - PXE boot without fail-over to iSCSI boot

  • iSCSI without fail-over - iSCSI boot without fail-over to PXE boot

Link Speed

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Defines the working link speed.

Configurable:

No

Boot Retry Count

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

The number of retries to attempt in case of a boot failure.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

0 - No retries

1 - Retry

2 - Retries

3 - Retries

4 - Retries

5 - Retries

6 - Retries

7 - Indefinite Retries

Cross Signed CA URI

Location:

NIC Configuration

Description:

Specifies the source URI for root CA certificates.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Value Restrictions:

N/A

IPv4/IPv6 support

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Select which IP protocol version will be used when booting. If both are configured, FlexBoot will try to boot with the 2nd protocol only if failed to boot with the 1st one.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

No

Available options:

1 - IPv4

2 - IPv6

3 - IPv4/IPv6

Trust CA fingerprint

Location:

NIC Configuration

Description:

Obtains the SHA-256 encryption key. The fingerprint of the root certificate that you want Flexboot to trust.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Value Restrictions:

Should be in hex format with the size of 32 byte. Any other size will not be a valid value.

Undi network wait timeout

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

When the UNDI interface is used, defines the delay time when PXENV_UNDI_OPEN call is issued.

Configurable:

Yes – via input

Value restrictions:

The minimum integer value is 0 and Maximum integer value is 30.

Virtual LAN ID

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Uses the VLAN tag with the selected boot protocol.

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtual LAN mode is enabled

Value restrictions:

The minimum integer value is 1 and Maximum integer value is 4094.

Virtual LAN Mode

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Enable/Disable VLAN tagging on the selected boot protocol.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

VPI link type

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Specifies the network link type for supported cards.

Note: This option is available only on supported devices.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in option

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Available options:

1 - InfiniBand

2 - Ethernet

Wake on LAN

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

Status of Wake on LAN feature. When set, it enables the server to be powered using an in-band magic packet.

Only valid for adapters that support Wake on LAN.

Note: This option is available only on supported devices.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

InfiniBand NIC Configuration

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

image2023-4-30_1-5-3.png

PKey Value

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/NIC Configuration

Description:

PKey value to be used when booting IPoIB

Configurable:

Yes

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Available options:

0-65535

0 – the default PKey value

DHCP Client-Id HW Type IB

Description:

When enabled, DHCP packets are sent with Client-Id option (61) that includes "HW type(0x20)" + "GUID", instead of "NVIDIA Prefix" + "GUID".

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

DHCP HW Type IB

Description:

When Enabled, DHCP discovery packets are sent with HW-addr= GUID instead of a MAC address.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enabled

2 - Disabled

