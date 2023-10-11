Subnet Manager – OpenSM

Warning This section applies to ports configured as InfiniBand only.

FlexBoot requires a Subnet Manager to be running on one of the machines in the IB network. OpenSM is part of the MLNX_OFED software package and can be used to accomplish this. Note that OpenSM may be run on the same host running the DHCP server but it is not mandatory. For large InfiniBand clusters (> 100 nodes), it is recommended to use OpenSM caching. For further information, please refer to the MLNX_OFED User Manual.