User Manual Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
18
|
April 30, 2023
|
Updated:
|
17
|
January 31, 2023
|
No changes to the User Manual.
|
16
|
November 30, 2022
|
Added "Management PF" as a new setting under HII VMware Configuration.
The version has been changed due to firmware versions updates. See, NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI).
|
15
|
October 31, 2022
|
Added the following new sections:
|
14
|
July 31, 2022
|
Added RT PPS ENABLED ONPOWERUP to the following sections:
|
13.0
|
November 30, 2021
|
Added the following few sections:
|
12.0
|
June 30, 2021
|
Added the following few sections:
|
11.0
|
December 31, 2020
|
Added the following new sections:
Added the following new sections in the FlexBoot System Settings:
Added the following new sections in the HII System Settings:
|
10.0
|
July 02, 2020
|
|
9.0
|
February 29, 2020
|
|
8.0
|
September 26, 2019
|
|
7.0
|
April 30, 2019
|
|
6.0
|
November 29, 2018
|
|
5.0
|
July 05th, 20018
|