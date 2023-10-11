NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v18
User Manual Revision History

Revision

Date

Description

18

April 30, 2023

Updated:

17

January 31, 2023

No changes to the User Manual.

16

November 30, 2022

Added "Management PF" as a new setting under HII VMware Configuration.

The version has been changed due to firmware versions updates. See, NVIDIA PreBoot Drivers (FlexBoot & UEFI).

15

October 31, 2022

Added the following new sections:

14

July 31, 2022

Added RT PPS ENABLED ONPOWERUP to the following sections:

13.0

November 30, 2021

Added the following few sections:

12.0

June 30, 2021

Added the following few sections:

11.0

December 31, 2020

Added the following new sections:

Added the following new sections in the FlexBoot System Settings:

Added the following new sections in the HII System Settings:

10.0

July 02, 2020

9.0

February 29, 2020

8.0

September 26, 2019

  • Added the following sections:

    • SNAPI Operation

    • Node GUID

    • Port GUID

    • Virtual Port GUID

    • Socket Direct Operation

7.0

April 30, 2019

6.0

November 29, 2018

  • Added the following new sections:

    • General Settings

    • Pci Settings

    • Expansion Rom Uefi Arm

    • Expansion Rom Uefi X86

5.0

July 05th, 20018

  • Added the following sections:

    • Link Speed (FlexBoot related configuration)

    • Link Speed (UEFI related configuration)

    • Updated the following FlexBoot sections:

    • Legacy Boot Protocol

    • IPv4 Address

    • IPv4 Primary DNS

    • IPv4 Default Gateway

    • iSCSI Name

    • Subnet Mask

    • Boot LUN

    • iSCSI Name

    • IP Address

    • TCP Port

  • Updated the following UEFI sections:

    • Legacy Boot Protocol

    • Virtual LAN Mode

    • IPv4 Address

    • IPv4 Primary DNS

    • IPv4 Default Gateway

    • iSCSI Name

    • Subnet Mask

    • Boot LUN

    • iSCSI Name

    • IP Address

    • TCP Port
