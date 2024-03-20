NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v19

NVIDIA® PreBoot drivers are a multiprotocol remote boot technology that support remote Boot over InfiniBand (BoIB) and over Ethernet.

Using Virtual Protocol Interconnect (VPI) technologies available in NVIDIA® ConnectX® adapters, PreBoot drivers give IT Managers’ the choice to boot from a remote storage target (iSCSI target) or a LAN target (Ethernet Remote Boot Server) using a single ROM image on ConnectX products.

FlexBoot is based on the open source project iPXE available at http://www.ipxe.org.

PreBoot drivers first initialize the adapter device, senses the port protocol – Ethernet or InfiniBand, and brings up the port. Then it connects to a DHCP server to obtain its assigned IP address and network parameters, and also to obtain the source location of the kernel/OS to boot from. The DHCP server instructs the PreBoot drivers to access the kernel/OS through a TFTP server, an iSCSI target, or some other service.

Adapter Card Bundled Firmware Version BlueField®-3 32.38.1002 BlueField®-2 24.38.1002 ConnectX-7 28.38.1002 ConnectX-6 Lx 26.38.1002 ConnectX-6 Dx 22.37.1014 ConnectX-6 20.38.1002

The following are the supported legacy HCAs and firmware versions:

HCAs Firmware Version FlexBoot Version UEFI Version NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / NVIDIA ConnectX-5 Ex 16.35.2000 3.6.901 14.29.14 NVIDIA BlueField 18.33.1048 3.6.502 14.26.17 ConnectX-4 Lx 14.32.1010 14.25.17 ConnectX-4 12.28.2006 3.6.102 14.22.14 ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro 2.42.5000 3.4.752 N/A

Tools Version MFT 4.25.0

