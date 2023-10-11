On This Page
BlueField External Host Priv Configuration
This section is displayed only on BlueField DPU (ARM side).
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Defines Host privilege to perform any device flash access
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Defines Host privilege to perform PCC algorithm updates
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Defines Host privilege to perform firmware updates
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Defines Host privilege to perform a NIC Reset
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Enforce state of RSHIM PF towards an external host
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Defines Host privilege to access global NV parameters
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Defines Host privilege to access host NV parameters
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Defines Host privilege to access port NV parameters
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default
Location:
BlueFiled External Host Priv
Description:
Defines Host privilege to access Int CPU NV parameters
Configurable:
Yes - Built-in option
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
Available options:
Default, Enable, Disable
Default Value:
Default