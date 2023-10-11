On This Page
BlueField Internal CPU Configuration
This section is displayed only on BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices.
In this menu you can set the following options:
|
Location:
|
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
|
Description:
|
Select the model for the Internal CPU
|
Configurable:
|
Yes - A built-in option
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
EMBEDDED CPU/SPERATED HOST
|
Default Value:
|
EMPEDDED CPU
|
Location:
|
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
|
Description:
|
Defines the owner of providing ICM pages to the external host functions
|
Configurable:
|
Yes - A built-in option
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
ECPF/External PF
|
Default Value:
|
ECPF
|
Location:
|
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
|
Description:
|
Defines the owner of Eth embedded switch responsibilities
|
Configurable:
|
Yes - A built-in option
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
ECPF/External PF
|
Default Value:
|
ECPF
|
Location:
|
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
|
Description:
|
Defines the owner of the IB Vport0 responsibilities
|
Configurable:
|
Yes - A built-in option
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
ECPF/External PF
|
Default Value:
|
ECPF
|
Location:
|
BlueFiled Internal CPU Configuration
|
Description:
|
Defines whether the Internal CPU is used as an offload engine
|
Configurable:
|
Yes - A built-in option
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes - A reboot is needed for this change to apply
|
Available options:
|
Enabled/Disabled
|
Default Value:
|
Enabled