Booting from FlexBoot via IPv6

Run the RADVD service on a server in the network (preferably the DHCP server) and configure it to send a periodic Router Advertisement.

Example:

Copy Copied! interface eth1 { AdvSendAdvert on; MinRtrAdvInterval 3 ; MaxRtrAdvInterval 5 ; AdvManagedFlag on; AdvOtherConfigFlag off; AdvHomeAgentFlag off; prefix fdfc::/ 64 { AdvOnLink on; AdvAutonomous off; AdvRouterAddr off; }; };