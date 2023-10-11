Configuring System Settings

When a configurable setting is highlighted, the instructions to edit it will be shown on screen.If the setting is configurable via input, the description will show the input restrictions.

Press Enter or start typing while the setting is highlighted. [Optional] Discard the input while editing, press Ctrl+C. Press Enter and wait to verify the new value is accepted and shown.

In case the value entered is invalid, an alert will be shown and the new value won't be accepted.