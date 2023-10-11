NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v19
Firmware Image Properties

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

worddaveec2b75f3fc844d78d87cb987cef6889.png

Flexboot Version

Location:

System setup /Firmware Image Properties

Description:

FlexBoot driver version information

Configurable:

No

Available options:

1 - None – no PXE boot, no iSCSI boot

2 - PXE – PXE first and if failed try iSCSI

3 - iSCSI – iSCSI first and if failed try PXE

Family Firmware Version

Location:

System setup /Firmware Image Properties

Description:

Device's firmware version information.

Configurable:

No
