NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v19
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v19  HII Device Level Configuration

On This Page

HII Device Level Configuration

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

worddav1d90e711f5033c8383f41b673e4ea6e4.png

Virtualization Mode

Location:

Main Configuration Form /Device Level Configuration

Description:

Specifies the type of virtualization used by the controller on all ports. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.

Configurable:

Yes – built-in options

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Available options:

1 - None

2 - SR-IOV

PCI Virtual Functions Advertised

Location:

Main Configuration Form /Device Level Configuration

Description:

The number of virtual functions advertised and usable by the driver. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.

Configurable:

Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV

Persistency:

Persistent through AC cycle

Reboot required:

Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply

Value restrictions:

Minimum integer value is 0. Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 11, 2023
content here