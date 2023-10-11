On This Page
HII Device Level Configuration
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
Location:
Main Configuration Form /Device Level Configuration
Description:
Specifies the type of virtualization used by the controller on all ports. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.
Configurable:
Yes – built-in options
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
Available options:
1 - None
2 - SR-IOV
Location:
Main Configuration Form /Device Level Configuration
Description:
The number of virtual functions advertised and usable by the driver. Only valid for adapters that support SR-IOV virtualization mode.
Configurable:
Yes – via input – If virtualization mode is SR-IOV
Persistency:
Persistent through AC cycle
Reboot required:
Yes – reboot is needed in order for this change to apply
Value restrictions:
Minimum integer value is 0. Maximum integer value is the value supported by the firmware installed.