On This Page
HII Main Configuration Page
In the following menu, you can set the following options:
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Displays submenu of VMware configurations.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes
|
Available options:
|
|
Default Value:
|
Disable
Blink LEDs will not appear in the boot menu if the feature is not supported by the firmware.
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Specifies the number of seconds the LEDs on physical network port should blink to assist with port identification. Only valid for adapters with blink LEDs.
|
Configurable:
|
Yes – via input
|
Persistency:
|
Valid only for current cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
No
|
Available options:
|
0-15 sec
|
Default Value:
|
0
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
The device's product name
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Specifies the chip type
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
The PCI Device ID of the controller
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Specifies the BIOS assigned PCI Bus:Device:Function identifier of the card
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Displays current link status on port
|
Configurable
|
No
Network Link Type will not appear in the boot menu if the feature is not supported by the firmware.
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Allows user to manually choose link type on selected VPI devices
|
Configurable:
|
Yes – via input
|
Persistency:
|
Persistent through AC cycle
|
Reboot required:
|
Yes – reboot is needed for this change to take effect.
|
Available options:
|
Ethernet/InfiniBand/VPI
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Defines link working speed.
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Value restrictions:
|
-
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Permanent MAC address assigned during manufacturing
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Displays device's virtual MAC address
|
Configurable:
|
No
|
Location:
|
Main Configuration Form
|
Description:
|
Indicates whether Socket Direct functionality is enabled or not.
|
Configurable:
|
No