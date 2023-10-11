FlexBoot enables an iSCSI-boot of an OS located on a remote iSCSI target. It has a built-in iSCSI initiator which can connect to the remote iSCSI target and load from it the kernel and initrd. There are two instances of connection to the remote iSCSI target: the first is for get- ting the kernel and initrd via FlexBoot, and the second is for loading other parts of the OS via initrd.

If you choose to continue loading the OS (after boot) through the HCA device driver, please verify that the initrd image includes the HCA driver.