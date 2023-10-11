NVIDIA Networking Server-Side Preboot Drivers (Flexboot/UEFI) User Manual v19
iSCSI General Parameters

In the following menu, you can set the following options:

DHCP IP

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

When the DHCP IP is enabled, the initiator and target's IP, netmask, gateway and DNS will be taken from DHCP instead of from the menu.

Configurable:

Yes

DHCP Parameters

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

When the DHCP IP and DHCP Parameters are enabled, all the initiator and target parameters are taken from DHCP instead of from the menu.

Configurable:

Yes

IP Version

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

Specifies whether IPv4 or IPv6 network addressing will be used for iSCSI initiator and targets

Configurable:

No

CHAP Authentication

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

Enables CHAP Authentication for iSCSI initiator.

Configurable

Yes

CHAP Mutual Authentication

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

Enables mutual CHAP authentication between the iSCSI initiator and target

Configurable:

Yes

Boot to target

Location:

System setup/Port main configurations/iSCSI Configuration/iSCSI General Parameters

Description:

Controls booting to ISCSI target after connection.

Configurable:

Yes

Available options:

1 - Enable

2 - Disable

3 - One time disabled
