Legacy Boot Priority Behavior

The client first tries to perform iSCSI boot and if that fails, it tries PXE boot. Upon iSCSI boot one of the following flows occurs:

If all iSCSI configuration is taken from the flash, the client waits 25 seconds for the switches to be configured, and then tries to perform an iSCSI boot (hook to target and then boot). If the boot fails, the client exits. (DHCP IP = disable)

Or

If only the TCP parameters need to be retrieved from the DHCP (DHCP IP = enable, DHCP Parameters = disable), then the IP address is taken from the DHCP, the root-path retrieved from the DHCP is deleted and if the 'Connect' is set as "Enable" then the values stored in the flash are used. Hook to the iSCSI target. Try to boot to the iSCSI target. If iSCSI boot failed and DHCP supplied a filename, try to PXE boot. If PXE boot failed, exit.

When the legacy boot protocol iSCSI is selected, the following is not supported: